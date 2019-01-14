2019 Lexus LC 500h
What’s new
- Retuned hybrid system for improved driving feel
- Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility now standard
- Part of the first LC 500h generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Cabin design and interior materials are extraordinary
- High fuel economy for a performance coupe
- Effective at being both sporty and comfortable
- Generous list of standard features makes it somewhat of a bargain
- Touchpad controller is frustrating to use
- Trunk and interior storage space are limited
- Transmission has slow, indecisive shifts
- Other high-end sport coupes offer a greater degree of customization
Which LC 500h does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
The modern grand touring coupe offers its occupants many creature comforts and a heaping helping of performance. But fuel efficiency is usually not on that list. Lexus, one of the most experienced in luxury hybrid vehicles, has decided to change that with the 2019 LC 500h.
Under the sculpted hood of the LC 500h is a 3.5-liter V6 engine combined with two motor-generators. Together, they produce a total of 354 horsepower. Acceleration is surprisingly quick for such modest output, and fuel economy is impressive, too. The EPA estimates the 500h gets 30 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
Matching the striking exterior styling is an equally eye-catching interior. Fully equipped from the get-go, the interior is awash in high-quality leather and simulated suede. Even the smaller interior items have received the utmost attention, with magnesium shift paddles and the hand-trimmed leather shift knob. Our main complaint is the clumsy infotainment system, which nearly offsets all of that luxury goodness with its frustrating ergonomics and nonintuitive nature.
But the overall package of the LC 500h is very compelling. It shows Lexus can go head to head with some of the best grand touring coupes in the world with both style and efficiency.
2019 Lexus LC 500h models
The 2019 Lexus LC 500h is sold in just a single trim (the V8-powered LC 500 is reviewed separately) that comes with a long list of standard equipment. Several packages and stand-alone options are available to bolster the LC 500 with additional features.
Power comes from a 3.5-liter V6 assisted by a pair of electric motor-generators. In total, the setup produces 354 hp. Two transmissions, a continuously variable automatic and a four-speed conventional automatic, work in conjunction to drive the rear wheels. The transmissions simulate a total of 10 gears, which can be manually selected using steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles.
Befitting a luxury coupe at this price and performance level, the number of standard features is generous. They include 20-inch wheels, an adjustable suspension, LED exterior lights, automatic high-beam control, heated and auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, ambient interior lighting, a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, and leather-upholstered front seats (simulated leather for the rear seats).
On the tech front, you get a 10.3-inch central display, a navigation system, two USB ports and a 12-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility has been added to the features list for 2019, as has dynamic voice control and in-car Wi-Fi. Notable safety features include a forward collision warning with automatic braking and lane departure warning and intervention.
Although the LC 500h is loaded right out of the box, there are a few options and packages available so you can tailor this grand tourer to your liking. Stand-alone options include 20- and 21-inch wheels, a head-up display, a Torsen limited-slip differential and a 13-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system.
For added convenience or style, consider the All-Weather package (heated steering wheel and windshield de-icer), the Convenience package (front and rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert) and the Touring package (a simulated-suede headliner, upgraded leather upholstery and the Mark Levinson audio system).
If high-performance driving is part of your diet, there's the Sport package, which adds front sport seats with simulated-suede inserts. Finally, the Performance package starts with the Sport pack and adds a carbon-fiber roof, an adaptive rear spoiler, an active rear steering system, variable-ratio steering, carbon-fiber kick plates, and the simulated-suede headliner.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lexus LC 500h (3.5L V6 hybrid | CVT automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the LC 500h has received some revisions, including this year's revised transmission programming new smartphone integration. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's model, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving6.5
Acceleration7.0
Braking5.5
Steering7.5
Handling6.5
Drivability
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control7.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility7.5
Quality9.0
Utility6.0
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space6.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration6.5
Driver aids7.5
Voice control7.5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Lexus LC 500h.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$96,810
|MPG
|27 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|354 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite LC 500h safety features:
- All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Adjusts vehicle speed to maintain a set distance between the LC 500h and the car in front while using cruise control.
- Pre-Collision System
- Alerts the driver if a front collision with a pedestrian or vehicle is deemed imminent. Can automatically apply the brakes.
- Intuitive Park Assist
- Sounds an alert that increases in frequency as the LC 500h approaches an object in front of or behind the car.
Lexus LC 500h vs. the competition
Lexus LC 500h vs. BMW i8
You'd think it'd be difficult to find a more futuristic and striking vehicle than the LC 500h, but the BMW i8 could be it. Just as technologically compelling, the i8 puts a little bit more of a performance bend on the luxury hybrid coupe concept. But when compared to the Lexus, the BMW is considerably less luxurious and practical, not to mention substantially more expensive.
Lexus LC 500h vs. Nissan GT-R
What the GT-R lacks in striking styling it more than makes up for with outstanding performance. Still one of the quickest cars over any road, the GT-R remains a technological marvel. But even after improvements over the years, this Nissan requires commitment to operate on a daily basis. It's not nearly as luxurious as the Lexus either.
Lexus LC 500h vs. Lexus LC 500
If the shape of Lexus' new coupe has caught your eye but you'd like the performance to back it up, the V8-powered LC 500 (no lowercase h here) should satiate your needs. Powered by a sonorous 5.0-liter V8, the car goes as good as it looks. Equipment is the same across the two cars, so the pros and cons of each are the same. With the exception of fuel economy, of course.
FAQ
