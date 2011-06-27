Used 2018 Lexus LC 500h for Sale Near Me
- $72,888
2018 Lexus LC 500h Base11,375 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel - Laguna Niguel / California
Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel is offering you this One Owner Accident-Free 2018 Lexus LC 500h Coupe at a competitive price and welcomes you into our world-class dealership to test drive the vehicle of your dreams and experience the very best in selection and service. Original MSRP priced at $96,510 Ushering in a new era of driving excitement, our 2018 Lexus LC 500h Coupe is displayed in Liquid Platinum as a high-performance hybrid that is absolutely unprecedented! Its 3.5 Liter V6 and electric motor generate a total of 354hp that's managed with a paddle-shifted multistage CVT for instant response. Score near 35mpg on the open road, soar to 60mph in 4.7 seconds, and enjoy a ride at the leading edge of comfort and refinement in our Rear Wheel Drive Sedan. PREMIUM EQUIPMENT - All-Weather Package - Convenience Package - Touring Package - Head-Up Display - Heated/Ventilated Seats - Backup Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LC 500h with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHY5AY7JA000150
Stock: A40521A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $59,986
2018 Lexus LC 500h Base49,953 milesDelivery available*
Northside Lexus - Spring / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LC 500h with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHY5AY8JA000187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $79,991
2019 Lexus LC 500h Base7,566 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Performance Package Wheels: 21" Forged Aluminum Convenience Package Navigation System Torsen Limited-Slip Rear Differential All Weather Package Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Autumn Shimmer Toasted Caramel; Alcantara & Leather Seat Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. <p>This L/CERTIFIED 2019 Lexus LC500 includes:</p><ul><li>TOASTED CARAMEL, ALCANTARA<ul><li>Leather Seats</li><li>Premium Synthetic Seats</li></ul></li><li>CARGO NET (PPO)</li><li>GLASS BREAKAGE SENSOR (PPO)</li><li>PERFORMANCE PACKAGE<ul><li>Cooled Front Seat(s)</li><li>Rear Spoiler</li><li>All Wheel Steering</li><li>Seat Memory</li><li>Power Passenger Seat</li><li>Power Driver Seat</li><li>Heated Front Seat(s)</li><li>Passenger Adjustable Lumbar</li><li>Driver Adjustable Lumbar</li><li>Bucket Seats</li></ul></li><li>ALL WEATHER PACKAGE<ul><li>Heated Steering Wheel</li></ul></li><li>AUTUMN SHIMMER</li><li>WHEELS: 21" FORGED ALUMINUM<ul><li>Tires - Front Performance</li><li>Aluminum Wheels</li><li>Tires - Rear Performance</li></ul></li><li>CARBON FIBER LOWER GRILLE INSERT (PPO)</li><li>CONVENIENCE PACKAGE<ul><li>Rear Parking Aid</li><li>Blind Spot Monitor</li><li>Cross-Traffic Alert</li></ul></li><li>TORSEN LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL<ul><li>Locking/Limited Slip Differential</li></ul></li><li>CARPET TRUNK MAT (PPO)</li></ul>*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus LC 500h with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHY5AY0KA001691
Stock: KA001691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $77,990
2019 Lexus LC 500h Base3,853 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Expressway Chevrolet Buick GMC - Mount Vernon / Indiana
Only 3,853 Miles! Delivers 35 Highway MPG and 27 City MPG! This Lexus LC boasts a Gas/Electric V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20' Cast Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents.* This Lexus LC Features the Following Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Multi Stage Hybrid, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Tires: P245/45RF20 Front & P275/40RF20 Rear, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Expressway Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 5531 East Indiana St, Evansville, IN 47715.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus LC 500h with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHY5AYXKA001536
Stock: KA001536D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- Price Drop$83,894
2020 Lexus LC 500h Base5,119 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2020 Lexus LC IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lexus LC 500h with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHDY5AY3LA001779
Stock: LA001779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $93,580
2020 Lexus LC 500h Base2,245 milesDelivery available*
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
EPA 35 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Superb Condition, GREAT MILES 2,245! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, HYBRID! Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Remote Engine StartKEY FEATURES INCLUDENAVIGATION! MP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, HYBRID! Remote Engine Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Active Suspension System Leather Seats, Quad Bucket Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release.OPTION PACKAGESWHEELS: 21" FORGED ALUMINUM Staggered-width split-5-spoke w/polished finish and gloss black accents, Tires: P245/40RF21 Front & P275/35RF21 Rear, SPORT PACKAGE Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Bucket Seats, 10-way power driver seat, 2-way power driver and passenger lumbar support and memory for driver, RADIO: MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM AM/FM, single CD/DVD player and 13 speaker 915-watt reference audio system, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST. Lexus LC 500h with Flare Yellow exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 354 HP at 6600 RPM*. Serviced hereVEHICLE REVIEWSGreat Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy.WHY BUY FROM USWe would like to thank you for visiting our website and considering the Pleasanton Automall for the purchase of your new car or pre-owned vehicle. It is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. We pride ourselves in offering WORLD CLASS SERVICE to our clients. When you visit our dealership you will be greeted by our warm and friendly staff.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lexus LC 500h with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHAY5AY8LA001764
Stock: P10161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020