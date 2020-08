Close

Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel is offering you this One Owner Accident-Free 2018 Lexus LC 500h Coupe at a competitive price and welcomes you into our world-class dealership to test drive the vehicle of your dreams and experience the very best in selection and service. Original MSRP priced at $96,510 Ushering in a new era of driving excitement, our 2018 Lexus LC 500h Coupe is displayed in Liquid Platinum as a high-performance hybrid that is absolutely unprecedented! Its 3.5 Liter V6 and electric motor generate a total of 354hp that's managed with a paddle-shifted multistage CVT for instant response. Score near 35mpg on the open road, soar to 60mph in 4.7 seconds, and enjoy a ride at the leading edge of comfort and refinement in our Rear Wheel Drive Sedan. PREMIUM EQUIPMENT - All-Weather Package - Convenience Package - Touring Package - Head-Up Display - Heated/Ventilated Seats - Backup Monitor

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Lexus LC 500h with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHHY5AY7JA000150

Stock: A40521A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-18-2020