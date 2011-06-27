Close

Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey

2020 Lexus LC

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Lexus LC 500h with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHDY5AY3LA001779

Stock: LA001779

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020