Used 2018 Lexus LC 500 Consumer Reviews

Bought it for the looks W.B. , 06/29/2017 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A) 93 of 94 people found this review helpful Update for July 2018: Having now had the car for a year, I can say it gets better over time. I absolutely adore this car as a daily driver and road-tripper. The highway mileage is so good it seems fake. When cruising in Eco mode I'm easily getting 30 mpg. This doesn't even make sense until you realize the car can switch between Atkinson and Otto cycles. The engine scream never gets old in Sport+ mode. I just can't get enough. Sometimes I switch to Sport+ just to pass people with that crazy loud noise. After a year I expected to have buyer's remorse, or a wandering eye for the Mercedes AMG GT. Or the Porche 911 Carerra. But no. The LC 500 is a car that just grows on you and still turns heads. It's the supermodel you can actually live with everyday. *** Outstanding visual appeal inside and out, with disappointing acceleration. Go for the bespoke option, even though it's a 3-month wait. Neither the touring nor sport packages gives you the correct combination of options. Here's the combination you want, starting from bone-stock, in order of importance: 1. Limited Slip Differential (LSD), 2. Convenience Package, 3. Heads Up Display (HUD). Done. All other packages and options actually worsen the car's performance. Or they package excellent options (like the retractable spoiler) with unnecessary ones (like Variable Gear-Ratio steering). Basically you want the LSD to correct the flaws in the drivetrain. The stock, active, rear open-differential loses too much horsepower at the wheels. The LSD is mechanical: more horsepower, more traction. With the stock differential, you have to pay attention when you're kicking the tail loose. It's still fun, but the LSD gives you +HP +control. No-brainer option there. The Convenience Package gives you parking assist. You must have this. The dimensions of the car make it difficult to park. Parking assist will save you, again and again. Get it, save your body work, make parking garages your best friend. Option 3, the HUD, is just plain cool. It's actually an unintentional safety feature, keeping your eyes focused at near-driving distance. It even shows the song you've cued up from your phone via Bluetooth. After engine break-in, get the dealer to fix the rev limiter to 7,300rpm. It's limited to 7,000rpm off the lot. Peak horsepower is at 7,100rpm so the rev limiter is ruining the fun. Oh, and don't get the hybrid, seriously. You'll regret it. The 33% savings in mileage is not worth it. Just get a Tesla or a BMW i8. Pros: The looks, the sounds, the textures, a fantasy for the senses. True opulence. The car looks twice as expensive as it costs. Ride quality is Lexus smooth. Excellent steering feedback, in bone stock configuration. A masterpiece of emotional driving, makes you want to drive forever. Cons: Slower than a Roush Mustang 427 because the LC 500 drivetrain is not designed for performance. Handles like a Challenger SRT8 (it's that heavy). Costs more than a BMW M4. Out-of-touch infotainment controls. Why you should buy it: Honestly? Because it gives you the emotional response you would expect from a dream car. If you do not feel this way after seeing it then don't buy it. Simple. I personally would have gotten just as much raw driving pleasure from a Mustang GT. However, I have a transcendental experience every time I drive the LC 500. It just takes my breath away. Configuration reviewed: Black on black V8, Convenience Package, All-Weather Package, Touring Package, Heads Up Display. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Finest quality and most fun auto I've ever owned. Point Man , 10/03/2018 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful When the time came to replace my aging 2008 BMW M6 (V10) the LC 500 immediately caught my eye. My wife has owned various Lexus SUVs for years, and although none of them or their sedans are my cup of tea, the new coupe was something I had to check out. We have a long first hand experience with the exceptional build quality one can expect from Lexus. My first impression was "wow, gorgeous." And it is. I was hooked after the initial test drive. Very powerful, but much more nimble than the M6. It is a heavy car, like the BMW, but without the "boat" feel. The exhaust note, although not a Formula 1 sound like the my M6 (with aftermarket Tubi pipes) is deep, pleasing, and sometimes almost throaty like a muscle car of another era. I absolutely love the sound, which is pronounced in the high performance mode, more quiet in normal or comfort mode. I got mine with every available option, and I can tell you the 4 wheel steering is incredible. I used to hate traffic circles. Now I love to drive them. The LC hugs the curves like it is glued to the road. You can accelerate going INTO a curve (as well as out), no problem. I had to order mine from Japan because with all of the options, there were none available in the US at the time in Infrared paint upgrade. This is a special 5 coat paint that changes with the time of day and angle of the sun. Incredible. People stop by my parking space and take selfies next to my care. I could go on and one. I've owned a lot of automobiles in my life, and the LC 500 is my favorite. I am so glad I own one. Worth every penny if you are fortunate to be able to afford one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best high end Sports Coupe on the Market! Lexus LC500 , 05/16/2018 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful Ive owed just about everything and purchased the Lexus LC500 recently and had to write a response and review regarding my opinion. First, this car has some of the finest fit and finish materials and unique designs throughout. It is extremely comfortable to drive and more than enough power to enjoy flashing through the 10 speed and let me tell you the sound you can generate with 10 gears paddling up and down is superb! You could NOT find a more reliable or fun coupe for this money with any other manufacturer! If you've owned Porsche, BMW, Ferrari, Maserati etc... like me you know how much they cost to maintain! This car is bullet proof nd easy on the pocket book...do yourself a favour and consider the Naturally aspirated V8 to your collection, you will never regret it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Must Purchase as a Luxury Sport Supra Owner , 07/22/2019 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Just an amazing vehicle. As a Mark IV owner and a GS owner I was waiting for the new Mark V Supra release. I decided after a thorough evaluation of the New Supra versus the LC 500, to keep my Mark IV and purchase the LC 500. The correct choice regardless The success and hype of the new Supra. This car is amazing. Be prepared for the attention the car gets, when you drive it, until you park it. It even gets attention at the dealership!! I have never went to the OEM’s service department and had people from sales to service, to include marketing asking to photograph an automobile they sale! The drive is special. The power, absolute. Interior is palatial in comfort and appointment. The technology impressive. It’s a total package. A five tool athlete in the automotive market. That looks like a super-model! Thank you Lexus. You have definitely flipped the narrative of being boring. Your effort with the RC was a great attempt, your LFA an outta this world success that is mostly unattainable. Then you go and get the combination of greatness and attainability correct? Way to go! Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse