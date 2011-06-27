Estimated values
2008 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,581
|$5,074
|$5,920
|Clean
|$3,251
|$4,602
|$5,358
|Average
|$2,593
|$3,659
|$4,235
|Rough
|$1,934
|$2,716
|$3,111
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan w/Direct Injection (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,958
|$5,587
|$6,510
|Clean
|$3,594
|$5,068
|$5,892
|Average
|$2,866
|$4,029
|$4,657
|Rough
|$2,137
|$2,991
|$3,421