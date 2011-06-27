  1. Home
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,164$14,454$17,057
Clean$9,474$13,464$15,863
Average$8,095$11,485$13,476
Rough$6,716$9,506$11,089
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,557$12,169$14,362
Clean$7,976$11,336$13,357
Average$6,815$9,670$11,347
Rough$5,654$8,003$9,336
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,791$11,816$13,660
Clean$8,194$11,007$12,704
Average$7,001$9,389$10,792
Rough$5,808$7,771$8,880
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,935$18,913$21,944
Clean$12,989$17,618$20,408
Average$11,098$15,028$17,337
Rough$9,207$12,438$14,265
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,156$18,709$22,080
Clean$12,263$17,428$20,535
Average$10,478$14,866$17,445
Rough$8,693$12,305$14,354
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,503$16,359$19,307
Clean$10,723$15,239$17,956
Average$9,162$12,999$15,253
Rough$7,601$10,759$12,551
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,368$16,166$19,079
Clean$10,597$15,059$17,743
Average$9,054$12,846$15,073
Rough$7,511$10,632$12,403
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,189$16,564$19,227
Clean$11,362$15,430$17,881
Average$9,708$13,162$15,190
Rough$8,054$10,894$12,499
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,516$17,893$20,565
Clean$12,598$16,668$19,126
Average$10,764$14,218$16,247
Rough$8,930$11,768$13,369
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,495$15,349$17,699
Clean$10,715$14,298$16,461
Average$9,155$12,196$13,983
Rough$7,595$10,094$11,506
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,217$15,270$17,738
Clean$10,456$14,224$16,497
Average$8,934$12,134$14,014
Rough$7,411$10,043$11,531
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,296$11,797$13,923
Clean$7,733$10,989$12,948
Average$6,607$9,374$11,000
Rough$5,481$7,758$9,051
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,848$21,116$24,920
Clean$13,841$19,670$23,176
Average$11,826$16,778$19,688
Rough$9,811$13,887$16,200
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,176$15,893$18,756
Clean$10,418$14,805$17,444
Average$8,901$12,629$14,818
Rough$7,384$10,452$12,193
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,803$17,394$20,189
Clean$11,935$16,203$18,776
Average$10,197$13,821$15,950
Rough$8,460$11,439$13,124
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,413$14,127$16,388
Clean$9,707$13,160$15,241
Average$8,294$11,226$12,947
Rough$6,881$9,291$10,654
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,835$18,437$21,245
Clean$12,896$17,175$19,758
Average$11,019$14,650$16,784
Rough$9,141$12,126$13,811
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,967$13,079$14,980
Clean$9,291$12,183$13,931
Average$7,938$10,392$11,835
Rough$6,586$8,601$9,738
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,284$17,974$20,830
Clean$12,383$16,743$19,372
Average$10,580$14,282$16,456
Rough$8,777$11,821$13,541
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,339$14,703$17,353
Clean$9,637$13,696$16,138
Average$8,234$11,683$13,709
Rough$6,831$9,669$11,281
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,008$13,529$15,674
Clean$9,329$12,602$14,577
Average$7,971$10,750$12,383
Rough$6,613$8,897$10,190
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,239$20,382$23,518
Clean$14,205$18,986$21,872
Average$12,137$16,195$18,580
Rough$10,069$13,404$15,289
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,306$12,821$14,960
Clean$8,674$11,943$13,913
Average$7,412$10,188$11,819
Rough$6,149$8,432$9,725
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,322$16,572$19,163
Clean$11,486$15,438$17,822
Average$9,813$13,168$15,140
Rough$8,141$10,899$12,458
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,478$15,446$17,866
Clean$10,699$14,389$16,616
Average$9,141$12,274$14,115
Rough$7,584$10,159$11,614
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,427$23,360$27,569
Clean$15,312$21,761$25,640
Average$13,083$18,562$21,781
Rough$10,854$15,363$17,922
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,014$12,819$15,129
Clean$8,402$11,941$14,071
Average$7,179$10,186$11,953
Rough$5,956$8,430$9,835
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,726$14,930$17,485
Clean$9,998$13,908$16,262
Average$8,543$11,864$13,814
Rough$7,087$9,819$11,367
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,849$13,364$15,505
Clean$9,181$12,449$14,420
Average$7,844$10,619$12,250
Rough$6,507$8,789$10,080
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,901$16,924$19,974
Clean$11,094$15,766$18,576
Average$9,479$13,448$15,780
Rough$7,863$11,131$12,985
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,230$14,548$17,170
Clean$9,536$13,552$15,969
Average$8,148$11,560$13,565
Rough$6,759$9,568$11,162
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,286$7,948$8,966
Clean$5,859$7,403$8,339
Average$5,006$6,315$7,084
Rough$4,153$5,227$5,829
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,250$12,854$15,045
Clean$8,623$11,974$13,992
Average$7,367$10,214$11,887
Rough$6,112$8,453$9,781
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,891$13,564$15,798
Clean$9,220$12,635$14,693
Average$7,878$10,778$12,481
Rough$6,535$8,920$10,270
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,519$12,115$14,297
Clean$7,941$11,285$13,297
Average$6,785$9,627$11,296
Rough$5,629$7,968$9,294
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,049$17,683$20,504
Clean$12,163$16,472$19,069
Average$10,393$14,051$16,199
Rough$8,622$11,629$13,329
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,304$11,810$13,939
Clean$7,741$11,002$12,963
Average$6,614$9,384$11,012
Rough$5,487$7,767$9,061
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,895$14,229$16,267
Clean$10,156$13,255$15,128
Average$8,677$11,306$12,851
Rough$7,199$9,358$10,575
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,192$13,071$15,427
Clean$8,569$12,176$14,348
Average$7,321$10,387$12,188
Rough$6,074$8,597$10,029
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,708$14,706$17,139
Clean$9,981$13,700$15,939
Average$8,528$11,686$13,540
Rough$7,075$9,672$11,142
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,803$13,346$15,504
Clean$9,138$12,432$14,419
Average$7,807$10,605$12,249
Rough$6,477$8,777$10,079
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,234$13,132$15,498
Clean$8,607$12,233$14,413
Average$7,354$10,435$12,244
Rough$6,101$8,636$10,075
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,904$12,661$14,943
Clean$8,300$11,794$13,897
Average$7,092$10,061$11,806
Rough$5,883$8,327$9,714
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,210$11,676$13,779
Clean$7,653$10,877$12,815
Average$6,539$9,278$10,886
Rough$5,425$7,679$8,958
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,576$17,655$20,740
Clean$11,722$16,446$19,289
Average$10,016$14,029$16,386
Rough$8,309$11,611$13,483
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,807$15,369$18,138
Clean$10,074$14,317$16,869
Average$8,607$12,212$14,330
Rough$7,140$10,108$11,791
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,669$14,332$16,563
Clean$9,945$13,350$15,404
Average$8,497$11,388$13,086
Rough$7,050$9,425$10,768
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,991$12,300$14,314
Clean$8,381$11,458$13,313
Average$7,161$9,773$11,309
Rough$5,941$8,089$9,306
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,002$9,785$10,883
Clean$7,459$9,115$10,122
Average$6,373$7,775$8,598
Rough$5,287$6,435$7,075
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,003$14,235$16,212
Clean$10,257$13,260$15,077
Average$8,764$11,311$12,808
Rough$7,270$9,362$10,539
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,859 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,403 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty ranges from $4,153 to $8,966, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.