Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,164
|$14,454
|$17,057
|Clean
|$9,474
|$13,464
|$15,863
|Average
|$8,095
|$11,485
|$13,476
|Rough
|$6,716
|$9,506
|$11,089
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,557
|$12,169
|$14,362
|Clean
|$7,976
|$11,336
|$13,357
|Average
|$6,815
|$9,670
|$11,347
|Rough
|$5,654
|$8,003
|$9,336
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,791
|$11,816
|$13,660
|Clean
|$8,194
|$11,007
|$12,704
|Average
|$7,001
|$9,389
|$10,792
|Rough
|$5,808
|$7,771
|$8,880
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,935
|$18,913
|$21,944
|Clean
|$12,989
|$17,618
|$20,408
|Average
|$11,098
|$15,028
|$17,337
|Rough
|$9,207
|$12,438
|$14,265
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,156
|$18,709
|$22,080
|Clean
|$12,263
|$17,428
|$20,535
|Average
|$10,478
|$14,866
|$17,445
|Rough
|$8,693
|$12,305
|$14,354
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,503
|$16,359
|$19,307
|Clean
|$10,723
|$15,239
|$17,956
|Average
|$9,162
|$12,999
|$15,253
|Rough
|$7,601
|$10,759
|$12,551
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,368
|$16,166
|$19,079
|Clean
|$10,597
|$15,059
|$17,743
|Average
|$9,054
|$12,846
|$15,073
|Rough
|$7,511
|$10,632
|$12,403
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,189
|$16,564
|$19,227
|Clean
|$11,362
|$15,430
|$17,881
|Average
|$9,708
|$13,162
|$15,190
|Rough
|$8,054
|$10,894
|$12,499
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,516
|$17,893
|$20,565
|Clean
|$12,598
|$16,668
|$19,126
|Average
|$10,764
|$14,218
|$16,247
|Rough
|$8,930
|$11,768
|$13,369
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,495
|$15,349
|$17,699
|Clean
|$10,715
|$14,298
|$16,461
|Average
|$9,155
|$12,196
|$13,983
|Rough
|$7,595
|$10,094
|$11,506
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,217
|$15,270
|$17,738
|Clean
|$10,456
|$14,224
|$16,497
|Average
|$8,934
|$12,134
|$14,014
|Rough
|$7,411
|$10,043
|$11,531
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,296
|$11,797
|$13,923
|Clean
|$7,733
|$10,989
|$12,948
|Average
|$6,607
|$9,374
|$11,000
|Rough
|$5,481
|$7,758
|$9,051
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,848
|$21,116
|$24,920
|Clean
|$13,841
|$19,670
|$23,176
|Average
|$11,826
|$16,778
|$19,688
|Rough
|$9,811
|$13,887
|$16,200
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,176
|$15,893
|$18,756
|Clean
|$10,418
|$14,805
|$17,444
|Average
|$8,901
|$12,629
|$14,818
|Rough
|$7,384
|$10,452
|$12,193
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,803
|$17,394
|$20,189
|Clean
|$11,935
|$16,203
|$18,776
|Average
|$10,197
|$13,821
|$15,950
|Rough
|$8,460
|$11,439
|$13,124
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,413
|$14,127
|$16,388
|Clean
|$9,707
|$13,160
|$15,241
|Average
|$8,294
|$11,226
|$12,947
|Rough
|$6,881
|$9,291
|$10,654
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,835
|$18,437
|$21,245
|Clean
|$12,896
|$17,175
|$19,758
|Average
|$11,019
|$14,650
|$16,784
|Rough
|$9,141
|$12,126
|$13,811
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,967
|$13,079
|$14,980
|Clean
|$9,291
|$12,183
|$13,931
|Average
|$7,938
|$10,392
|$11,835
|Rough
|$6,586
|$8,601
|$9,738
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,284
|$17,974
|$20,830
|Clean
|$12,383
|$16,743
|$19,372
|Average
|$10,580
|$14,282
|$16,456
|Rough
|$8,777
|$11,821
|$13,541
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,339
|$14,703
|$17,353
|Clean
|$9,637
|$13,696
|$16,138
|Average
|$8,234
|$11,683
|$13,709
|Rough
|$6,831
|$9,669
|$11,281
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,008
|$13,529
|$15,674
|Clean
|$9,329
|$12,602
|$14,577
|Average
|$7,971
|$10,750
|$12,383
|Rough
|$6,613
|$8,897
|$10,190
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,239
|$20,382
|$23,518
|Clean
|$14,205
|$18,986
|$21,872
|Average
|$12,137
|$16,195
|$18,580
|Rough
|$10,069
|$13,404
|$15,289
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,306
|$12,821
|$14,960
|Clean
|$8,674
|$11,943
|$13,913
|Average
|$7,412
|$10,188
|$11,819
|Rough
|$6,149
|$8,432
|$9,725
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,322
|$16,572
|$19,163
|Clean
|$11,486
|$15,438
|$17,822
|Average
|$9,813
|$13,168
|$15,140
|Rough
|$8,141
|$10,899
|$12,458
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,478
|$15,446
|$17,866
|Clean
|$10,699
|$14,389
|$16,616
|Average
|$9,141
|$12,274
|$14,115
|Rough
|$7,584
|$10,159
|$11,614
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,427
|$23,360
|$27,569
|Clean
|$15,312
|$21,761
|$25,640
|Average
|$13,083
|$18,562
|$21,781
|Rough
|$10,854
|$15,363
|$17,922
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,014
|$12,819
|$15,129
|Clean
|$8,402
|$11,941
|$14,071
|Average
|$7,179
|$10,186
|$11,953
|Rough
|$5,956
|$8,430
|$9,835
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,726
|$14,930
|$17,485
|Clean
|$9,998
|$13,908
|$16,262
|Average
|$8,543
|$11,864
|$13,814
|Rough
|$7,087
|$9,819
|$11,367
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,849
|$13,364
|$15,505
|Clean
|$9,181
|$12,449
|$14,420
|Average
|$7,844
|$10,619
|$12,250
|Rough
|$6,507
|$8,789
|$10,080
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,901
|$16,924
|$19,974
|Clean
|$11,094
|$15,766
|$18,576
|Average
|$9,479
|$13,448
|$15,780
|Rough
|$7,863
|$11,131
|$12,985
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,230
|$14,548
|$17,170
|Clean
|$9,536
|$13,552
|$15,969
|Average
|$8,148
|$11,560
|$13,565
|Rough
|$6,759
|$9,568
|$11,162
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,286
|$7,948
|$8,966
|Clean
|$5,859
|$7,403
|$8,339
|Average
|$5,006
|$6,315
|$7,084
|Rough
|$4,153
|$5,227
|$5,829
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,250
|$12,854
|$15,045
|Clean
|$8,623
|$11,974
|$13,992
|Average
|$7,367
|$10,214
|$11,887
|Rough
|$6,112
|$8,453
|$9,781
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,891
|$13,564
|$15,798
|Clean
|$9,220
|$12,635
|$14,693
|Average
|$7,878
|$10,778
|$12,481
|Rough
|$6,535
|$8,920
|$10,270
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,519
|$12,115
|$14,297
|Clean
|$7,941
|$11,285
|$13,297
|Average
|$6,785
|$9,627
|$11,296
|Rough
|$5,629
|$7,968
|$9,294
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,049
|$17,683
|$20,504
|Clean
|$12,163
|$16,472
|$19,069
|Average
|$10,393
|$14,051
|$16,199
|Rough
|$8,622
|$11,629
|$13,329
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,304
|$11,810
|$13,939
|Clean
|$7,741
|$11,002
|$12,963
|Average
|$6,614
|$9,384
|$11,012
|Rough
|$5,487
|$7,767
|$9,061
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,895
|$14,229
|$16,267
|Clean
|$10,156
|$13,255
|$15,128
|Average
|$8,677
|$11,306
|$12,851
|Rough
|$7,199
|$9,358
|$10,575
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,192
|$13,071
|$15,427
|Clean
|$8,569
|$12,176
|$14,348
|Average
|$7,321
|$10,387
|$12,188
|Rough
|$6,074
|$8,597
|$10,029
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,708
|$14,706
|$17,139
|Clean
|$9,981
|$13,700
|$15,939
|Average
|$8,528
|$11,686
|$13,540
|Rough
|$7,075
|$9,672
|$11,142
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,803
|$13,346
|$15,504
|Clean
|$9,138
|$12,432
|$14,419
|Average
|$7,807
|$10,605
|$12,249
|Rough
|$6,477
|$8,777
|$10,079
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,234
|$13,132
|$15,498
|Clean
|$8,607
|$12,233
|$14,413
|Average
|$7,354
|$10,435
|$12,244
|Rough
|$6,101
|$8,636
|$10,075
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,904
|$12,661
|$14,943
|Clean
|$8,300
|$11,794
|$13,897
|Average
|$7,092
|$10,061
|$11,806
|Rough
|$5,883
|$8,327
|$9,714
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,210
|$11,676
|$13,779
|Clean
|$7,653
|$10,877
|$12,815
|Average
|$6,539
|$9,278
|$10,886
|Rough
|$5,425
|$7,679
|$8,958
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,576
|$17,655
|$20,740
|Clean
|$11,722
|$16,446
|$19,289
|Average
|$10,016
|$14,029
|$16,386
|Rough
|$8,309
|$11,611
|$13,483
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,807
|$15,369
|$18,138
|Clean
|$10,074
|$14,317
|$16,869
|Average
|$8,607
|$12,212
|$14,330
|Rough
|$7,140
|$10,108
|$11,791
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,669
|$14,332
|$16,563
|Clean
|$9,945
|$13,350
|$15,404
|Average
|$8,497
|$11,388
|$13,086
|Rough
|$7,050
|$9,425
|$10,768
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,991
|$12,300
|$14,314
|Clean
|$8,381
|$11,458
|$13,313
|Average
|$7,161
|$9,773
|$11,309
|Rough
|$5,941
|$8,089
|$9,306
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,002
|$9,785
|$10,883
|Clean
|$7,459
|$9,115
|$10,122
|Average
|$6,373
|$7,775
|$8,598
|Rough
|$5,287
|$6,435
|$7,075
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,003
|$14,235
|$16,212
|Clean
|$10,257
|$13,260
|$15,077
|Average
|$8,764
|$11,311
|$12,808
|Rough
|$7,270
|$9,362
|$10,539