Estimated values
2003 Kia Sorento EX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,162
|$1,808
|$2,148
|Clean
|$1,049
|$1,630
|$1,938
|Average
|$821
|$1,274
|$1,519
|Rough
|$593
|$918
|$1,099
Estimated values
2003 Kia Sorento LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,159
|$1,909
|$2,304
|Clean
|$1,045
|$1,721
|$2,079
|Average
|$819
|$1,345
|$1,629
|Rough
|$592
|$970
|$1,179
Estimated values
2003 Kia Sorento LX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,137
|$1,840
|$2,210
|Clean
|$1,026
|$1,659
|$1,994
|Average
|$803
|$1,297
|$1,562
|Rough
|$581
|$934
|$1,131
Estimated values
2003 Kia Sorento EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,234
|$1,894
|$2,242
|Clean
|$1,113
|$1,708
|$2,023
|Average
|$871
|$1,335
|$1,585
|Rough
|$630
|$962
|$1,147