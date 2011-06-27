Estimated values
1997 Lincoln Town Car Signature 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,093
|$2,116
|$2,673
|Clean
|$973
|$1,889
|$2,387
|Average
|$734
|$1,437
|$1,815
|Rough
|$494
|$984
|$1,244
Estimated values
1997 Lincoln Town Car Executive 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,279
|$2,268
|$2,807
|Clean
|$1,139
|$2,025
|$2,507
|Average
|$859
|$1,540
|$1,907
|Rough
|$579
|$1,055
|$1,307
Estimated values
1997 Lincoln Town Car Cartier 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,288
|$2,300
|$2,851
|Clean
|$1,147
|$2,054
|$2,547
|Average
|$865
|$1,562
|$1,937
|Rough
|$583
|$1,070
|$1,327