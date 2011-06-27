Used 2005 Lexus GS 430 Consumer Reviews
Excellent GS 430
Harold, 01/06/2005
Built better than my 2002 CLK 430 Benz, Interior is heavenly. Traded my 2003 BMW M3, enough said.
Best Luxury Sedan with Power
simir shah, 12/14/2004
This car is awesone I traded my 2000 GS 400 for 2005 GS 430 with all the fixings. This cars rocks.
