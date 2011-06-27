Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Favorite car I have ever owned
First, I have had over 20 different vehicles, but this is my first "luxury" vehicle, so I cannot compare this car to other luxury vehicles. Having said that, I have no reason whatsoever to want to drive any other type of car but a Lexus. I am a full time nursing student and commute at least 2 hours a day depending on clinical location, so comfort and fuel economy is at the top of my "car" priority list. This car meets all of my standards and then some. It is so smooth and comfortable, it almost drives itself. I also have a Challenger R/T so if I have a need to "feel the road" I drive it, but I choose to drive this car 95% of the time due to its comfort, excellent gas mileage (I consistently get 30 mpg highway or more, long trips I get around 33.9 avg) ease in driving, acceleration, and classy looks. I will try to break down some pro's and con's for those of you who are considering one. Pro's: Beautiful looks, plenty of leg room (my husband is 6'3" and fits comfortably) well crafted interior, VERY comfortable ride, great acceleration, excellent gas mileage, decent technology (car is 9 years old!), CASSETTE player for those of us who grew up in the '80's and still have a few tapes, great exterior lighting for entry/exit of vehicle, high safety rating, sport mode, and many more pro's that I am probably forgetting. My favorite car before this one was a Nissan Maxima, and it does not hold a candle to this Lexus. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS CAR to anyone who likes a soft, powerful ride and great gas mileage combined with good looks. Last but certainly not least, Lexus customer service is second to none. There was a recall on this model earlier this year. I went online to Lexus.com and scheduled the maintenance, easy - peasey. I took the car (that I did not buy from them) to Butler Lexus in Macon, GA for the servicing. Not only did they give me a brand new Lexus RX350 SUV to drive for two days, when I went to pick up my car, it was clean and full of premium gas- for FREE. I didn't pay a dime for the recall, the carwash/ vacuum, or the gas. Each time I have taken it in for servicing they always wash it and vacuum it, so yeah, I will be buying another Lexus. Con's: Not very many, but here are a few: Lacklustre sound system - however, I love rock and roll and like to crank it up, so this may not be an issue for you (Mine does not have the Mark Levinson), unreliable bluetooth (but at least it HAS bluetooth- it is almost 10 years old!) an annoying thing where the rear view mirrors tilt down in reverse and then won't go back to the preset position- you can turn this feature off but it is easily reactivated, so it gets annoying sometimes, NO TRUNK OR HOOD LIGHT!!!- why????, and a very common issue with these cars is a cold start rattling sound. I have heard this is a crank shaft pulley or something of the sort that costs around $1,600, so I will live with the noise for awhile. The lowbeam lights are ridiculously dim and you can barely see the road at night if it does not have prominent yellow markings. That great gas mileage I referred to comes at a "premium"- the car requires premium fuel. This was not an issue for me; I always use premium, but for those of you who like to use 87 Octane, this might be an issue. That's about it. My car is an '06, Crystal White with tan interior, with 159,000 miles on it. I get MANY compliments on this car and people think it is much newer than it is. I love it and will almost certainly buy a newer version of it when I am finished with nursing school. I hope this helps!
Phenomenal Used Car - Exceeds Expectations
Just bought the 2006 Lexus GS300 used. This 9 year old car feels new, is ultra comfortable and quiet, and has technology that is still cutting edge. This car hugs the road, smooths out bumps, and feels smooth as silk. Despite being a 2006 model it has power everything, touch start, backup camera, and Bluetooth! Yes, even though this car predates iPhones and Androids and it still has Bluetooth and pairs w/ my iPhone. It has all the technology that a brand new 2015 car would have, except for blindspot warning...which isn't necessary because visibility is excellent in the GS300. This 9 year old Lexus is better than some respectable 2015 cars I tested. The GS300 exceeds my expectations.
Only car I am keeping after paying it off.
I have had several makes and models of other automobiles but my GS300 is the one I have loved the most. I get 30-34 miles per gallon on the road which is awesome. Since the gas prices have gone up I've used regular gas for the last year with absolutely no maintenance problems. This is the first year that I did a beautiful red/cayenne color. I have always done a beige or white/neutral color. It does turn heads and is a people pleaser creating a lot of comments. I have had an accident with a deer and only the grille was damaged. It never affected the engine. I feel extremely safe in this car.
Can't beat the Value ... it's a Lexus
Just bought a 2006 Black on Black GS300 at 80K miles. Put in ~1000 miles driving around North Texas and a round trip from Fort Worth to Houston. For a 9 year old car, it's a beauty in and out. For 1K driving impressions, it's a great car! I will come back to update this review when the car passes the 100K mark. Had great luck with a 1999 GS300, still driving great at 260K without any issues. Normal maintenance [oil changes, tires, brakes] were all that are needed so I looked at the next generation and if it is as reliable like its older brother has been, the 06 GS300 would be a great value. It is better looking, drives better with more technology, hope it will last as long w/out issues
'06 GS 300 is an absolute thrill!
Pros-This car looks and most important, feels great. Looks very stylish, elegant and stately. Interior is top of the range wooden paneling and leather (I have black-on-black leather interior). The fully-loaded version comes with Mark Levinson stereo which rivals Bose in every sense of the word. Ride is exceptionally smooth. Cons-Can't beat an Infiniti G-series in rapid acceleration and torque. Is great for road trips but not spirited driving. Technology is impressive but acts up at times. For instance, auto volume button on stereo sometimes refuses to work, bluetooth also works intermittently, headlines tend to go off without notice and for no reason, engine rattling on startup and smell of burning oil at times.
