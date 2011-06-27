Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h Consumer Reviews

I've never driven a hybrid before, but have owned a lexus before. In my previous 2008 IS250, if you touch the gas, it jumps. Quick off the line. But I also got 20 mpg. You don't buy a CT200h for power. This car eases into speed from a stop. Hence the excellent gas mileage. What no critic that I've read has revealed or maybe didn't notice, is that once you get up to speed, even 30-40 mph, especially in "sport" mode, the car responds and accelerates SURPRISINGLY well. As well as my old 200 hp IS250. If I need to pass a car on the highway, and go from 50 to 65, this car moves well. It feels more like 200hp when you're accelerating at speed. Not to mention the comfort and handling. A+

Anthony M. , 04/06/2016 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

26 of 26 people found this review helpful

When car shopping there are 2 cars in a persons mind: The ideal car that appeals to their emotion while tugging heart strings, and the car that's the logical, practical choice. This car falls into the latter category, which is no bad thing. Compared to the MB CLA, BMW 320i, and Audi A3, the CT is hardly a standout. But rest assured it'll far outlast any of those 3 in reliability and with lower maintenance costs to boot. Its interior is well laid out, and it possesses the greatest front seats in the business. The media system is simple to use (an easy thing to mess up in a car these days) and the premium audio system is pretty good for a non-branded setup. The Bluetooth streaming is very high quality too, while the interior materials are good for the category, with soft touch stuff where it counts. Its ride (I have the F-Sport with the firmer suspension) is a little harsh but never brittle. It's a controlled tightness that allows bumps into the cabin but takes the edge off each time. As an added plus, the CT can be had for thousands below sticker due to its lower demand, a benefit often overlooked in car reviews. If there's one big drawback to the car, it's the speed, or lack there-of. This is a slow car, no two ways about it, and it doesn't want to be rushed. Thankfully, the engine is well isolated so you won't feel like you're in an economy car when entering the freeway. Luckily speed is the CT's only dynamic downfall. In the hills this little hatch can hold its own when the going gets twisty. Steering is numb but razor sharp and laser precise. The suspension has hardly any role either. The Sport Mode doesn't make the car any faster, but rather sharpens throttle response and weights up the steering for a sporty feel, useful for freeway or canyon use. Power issues aside, the CT never feels like a detached, isolation-pod hybrid whose only purpose is to suck the joy out of its owners in exchange for better savings at the pump. The CT200h is a solid car for anyone looking for solid entry-lux transport in the city. It lacks the pizzazz of its German brethren but is more practical and logical for long term ownership. As an added plus MPG does actually hover around its EPA ratings, and ginger driving will yield near a consistent 48 MPG (I've never gone below 44 MPG myself).