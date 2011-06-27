Estimated values
2015 BMW X5 sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,948
|$22,914
|$24,883
|Clean
|$20,274
|$22,164
|$24,034
|Average
|$18,925
|$20,663
|$22,335
|Rough
|$17,576
|$19,163
|$20,635
Estimated values
2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,104
|$24,028
|$25,958
|Clean
|$21,393
|$23,241
|$25,072
|Average
|$19,970
|$21,668
|$23,299
|Rough
|$18,547
|$20,094
|$21,527
Estimated values
2015 BMW X5 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,880
|$27,009
|$29,147
|Clean
|$24,079
|$26,124
|$28,151
|Average
|$22,477
|$24,356
|$26,161
|Rough
|$20,875
|$22,587
|$24,171
Estimated values
2015 BMW X5 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,723
|$24,676
|$26,640
|Clean
|$21,991
|$23,868
|$25,730
|Average
|$20,528
|$22,252
|$23,911
|Rough
|$19,065
|$20,637
|$22,092