Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,281
|$11,833
|$14,222
|Clean
|$9,006
|$11,480
|$13,759
|Average
|$8,455
|$10,775
|$12,833
|Rough
|$7,905
|$10,070
|$11,906
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,854
|$13,117
|$15,260
|Clean
|$10,532
|$12,726
|$14,763
|Average
|$9,888
|$11,944
|$13,769
|Rough
|$9,244
|$11,163
|$12,775
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,856
|$13,841
|$16,637
|Clean
|$10,534
|$13,429
|$16,095
|Average
|$9,890
|$12,604
|$15,012
|Rough
|$9,246
|$11,779
|$13,928
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,040
|$13,361
|$15,560
|Clean
|$10,712
|$12,963
|$15,053
|Average
|$10,057
|$12,167
|$14,040
|Rough
|$9,402
|$11,371
|$13,026
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,593
|$19,545
|$22,361
|Clean
|$16,101
|$18,962
|$21,633
|Average
|$15,117
|$17,798
|$20,176
|Rough
|$14,133
|$16,633
|$18,720
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,480
|$16,009
|$18,415
|Clean
|$13,081
|$15,532
|$17,815
|Average
|$12,281
|$14,578
|$16,616
|Rough
|$11,481
|$13,624
|$15,417
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,903
|$18,786
|$21,535
|Clean
|$15,431
|$18,226
|$20,833
|Average
|$14,488
|$17,107
|$19,431
|Rough
|$13,544
|$15,987
|$18,028