Estimated values
2002 BMW X5 4.4i AWD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,896
|$2,546
|$2,878
|Clean
|$1,734
|$2,328
|$2,636
|Average
|$1,410
|$1,891
|$2,150
|Rough
|$1,085
|$1,453
|$1,664
Estimated values
2002 BMW X5 3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,638
|$2,201
|$2,489
|Clean
|$1,498
|$2,012
|$2,279
|Average
|$1,218
|$1,635
|$1,859
|Rough
|$938
|$1,257
|$1,439
Estimated values
2002 BMW X5 4.6is AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,033
|$2,111
|$2,139
|Clean
|$1,859
|$1,929
|$1,959
|Average
|$1,511
|$1,567
|$1,598
|Rough
|$1,164
|$1,205
|$1,237