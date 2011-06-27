Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Diesel Consumer Reviews

Junk Rover 2018 Range Rover sport Suckered customer , 09/03/2018 HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 38 of 39 people found this review helpful Received order mid May 2018. Had electronics issues day one. Within first 24 hours parts started to fall off the vehicle. Engine issues with warning lights started within a few days of receiving the vehicle. Had 19 return trips for ongoing issues. Trailer package never worked. Park assist never worked. Camera system failed while at the dealer. Touchscreen would not accept touch input. Cruise control had total failure on the interstate with engine shut down. Engine failed on return trip to dealer. In 4 months of ownership the dealer had the vehicle for over 3 months. The engine and cabin were repeatedly torn apart to change out parts and boxes. Land Rover engineers repeatedly played with software so one time the vehicle was not in English. All the increasing electronic issues resulted in the dash being torn apart so many times that you could not open the glove compartment. Filled “lemon law” under state statutes and finally Land Rover USA had to refund my money. My parting comment is that the vehicle looks great but in my experience it is JUNK. I personally would avoid Land Rover products. I had to wait 5 months from time of ordering to receive my junk. I ordered all the options in the Diesel engine and option packages all for one month of intermittent possession and 3 months at the dealer before got a refund. Technology Reliability Value Report Abuse

JUNK CAR Delfina Santana , 10/08/2019 HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I wanted to wait before I could write a review. I feel comfortable now to say that this $90,000 vehicle is the most UNRELIABLE car you can purchase. Unfortunately, I went for looks since the vehicle looks awesome but the electronics and software of it feels like it has not yet been perfected. I've had issues since the day I pulled it out of the dealership's driveway. I should have known that I had bought a huge expensive problematic vehicle. First problem a computer problem where the keys would not respond to lock/unlock doors. This took an extensive 12 day at the shop to figure what was causing the problem. Second problem, after only a little over 1,000 miles the water pump broke and that was another 10 days + of wait for parts to arrive since parts come from Great Britain. No parts in the US but yet car is sold here. Third visit to the shop was for a regular service call but when i thought car was ready, the engine light was lit. Another few days passed before I was able to take it home. Fourth visit, a water leak inside vehicle (driver's side and seat behind driver) drenched in water and also a service was due. . Again, vehicle was kept in the shop for over a week and loaners are never available. After Paying over $1000 in service, leak was fixed which I was told it was an air conditioning fault. Took the car home and after short of a week an engine light comes on and the passenger's A/C is blowing hot air. Unfortunately, there is no words to describe how unhappy and disappointed I am to own this EXPENSIVE JUNK of a car. I know I will not be keeping this miserable car for very long. A big piece of advice to anyone who might be contemplating the idea of purchasing one, TAKE YOUR MONEY SOMEWHERE ELSE.