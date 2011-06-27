Used 1998 Land Rover Discovery SUV Consumer Reviews
Discoverys are Great!!!
As I researched this SUV I saw a lot of people talking bad about it. I would like to clear things up. First, about the gas mileage. What did you expect? Its a large off road V8 its not a Honda. I like to think of my discovery as a tank with leather and sunroofs. I heard a lot of complaints about the windows and sunroofs either not rolling up or leaking. Considering all the things that could go wrong with any car I thought the window thing was a pretty small detail. My rear windows wouldnt roll down, I fitted it with a window relay that cost $35.00. Besides that I have only done basic maintenance.
We love our Land Rover
We have about 120,000 miles on this car now and it is our favorite drive of the three in the garage (the others are a Jaguar and a Porsche, great cars on their own). Roadholding is exceptional in any weather and terrain (British cars have the best suspensions). Build quality is not perfect and so is reliability, but the design is great, both exterior and interior. Acceleration is slow (very heavy car) but adequate. Fuel economy is antiquated. Great to drive at speed on the highway, to our surprise. Dealer service is exceptional. When maintained well (not cheap), the car should last a long time. As I said, we love it with all its faults. This is an enthusiast's car, not an appliance.
Time to move on
Was initially attracted to the LR because of the styling...which is still IMHO awesome. Went for the Silver Anniversary model because of the add. features. Everything was grand until I hit 60K miles(just about the time the warranty was running out, go figure). In the last 3 months have replaced among other things a door lock actuater, transmission linkage, and a blown head gasket. I can deal with the small quirks(cup holders, brakes, road noise,etc.)but the reliability disappoints me. Sorry, LR...gotta move on.
Louise the Land Rover
If I were to build an on/off road auto this Discovery is very close to perfection. A little tight in the way back for shopping, but us "all consuming Americans", buy way too much crap any way. Ha ! It pulls its weight well up dirt track hills, nicely appointed inside, easy to work on in the field, and really hard to roll over. But you can lift a front wheel every now and again. This LSE makes my old 4 Runner, Tahoe,& various Jeep products that I have owned seem like second class citizens.
Best Car of my Life
I like to think of Land Rover as the SUV Branch of Jaguar. Both have the best styling on the road, and both are the best at what they are DESIGNED to do. Yes, the Disco is not the most quiet on-road vehicle, but has anyone driven in a Ford Explorer lately? Maybe it is just my experience in about 10,000 different Explorers, but I could not hear my personal CD player over the wind noice of the Explorer at 40 mph. I can only hope Ford will not cheapen the Disco. As for off-roading, there only two cars that can compete. The LR Defender, and the Mercedes G500. They also cost double the amount and are really ugly.
