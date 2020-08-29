Used 1998 Land Rover Discovery for Sale Near Me
- 123,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,989
Land Rover Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Adventure. Dare to get off the beaten path and back again.This 1999 used Land Rover Discovery in Colorado Springs is an exceptionally maintained and very clean. Ready for your next adventure, this Land Rover has all the looks and capability you would expect from the brand known for being the best 4x4xFar. Heated Seats compliment the Extended Leather Pack. Comfortable seating for all on safari with room for plenty of gear. Stop digging you struck White Gold with this one. "Why Not Today?"Experience the Red Noland Way! Jaguar Land Rover Colorado Springs, located in Motor City at 565 Automotive Drive. Proudly serving Castle Rock, Pueblo, Monument, and the greater Denver Area. Every vehicle we sell is hand selected, ensuring premium quality& reliability. Call us today at 719.302.1000.Alloy Wheels, Audio Package, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Convenience Package, Heat Package, Leather Seats, Off Road Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Winter Package, Alloy wheels, Cold Climate Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Windshield.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Land Rover Discovery Series II with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALTY1243XA202906
Stock: CONS2009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 168,679 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Clean CARFAX. Black 2003 Land Rover Discovery S **4 WHEEL DRIVE** **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **NEW TIRES** **UPGRADED AUDIO SYSTEM** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** Cold Climate Package Heated Front Seats Heated Windshield. **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!*** Huge Sale Going On We look forward to serving you
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Land Rover Discovery S with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALTL16413A778075
Stock: 1317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,892 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,990
Platinum Motor Sports Auto Sales - La Grange / Kentucky
This was the last year for this Discovery body style. This truck has been taken care of and runs perfect. New headliner, New tires, and a fresh service. Contact us for more information and ask for Nathan. Platinum Motor Sports, Auto Sales www.platinum222.com www.usarovers.com 502-396-7274 or 502-222-5859 Platinum Motors continually strives to provide the highest quality pre-owned vehicles at the most reasonable prices. It is well known that we have a special interest in Land Rovers. We can now offer the latest in comprehensive diagnostics with the Autologic® System and SDD System. SDD & Autologic® offers total diagnostic coverage for Defender, Discovery, Classic Range Rover, Range Rover 95/2017, Discovery 2, Freelander 02/05, Range Rover 99/02, Discovery 3 (LR3), Discovery 4 (LR4), Range Rover Sport and (LR2). If you are in the market for a pre-owned Land Rover or if you need diagnostics on your present DiscoveryLand Rover, please give us a call. If we do not have what you are looking for , we will find it. If you are thinking about a Defender. Either a D90 or D110 contact us as we can build you what you want. We can get Left hand and right hand drive Defenders. Some people just talk about what they can build. We have the facility to build any Defender you want. Contact us anytime and come by and see our Defenders. We always have several in different stages of completion. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. Some dings are visible on this vehicle. This vehicle comes with a new set of tires. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The battery is in excellent condition. A full size spare is included with this vehicle. This vehicle comes with a spare key.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALTP19454A838196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,876 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$30,250$7,234 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2019 Land Rover Discovery 4dr SE V6 Supercharged features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Farallon Black Premium Metallic with a Ebony/Ebony/Ebony Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery SE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRG2RV7KA094638
Stock: 094638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 5,982 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$55,797$8,838 Below Market
Land Rover Denver - Littleton / Colorado
Recent Arrival! Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Land Rover Denver is pumped up to offer this wonderful 2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE in Blue and. 4WD HSE FREE WI FI IN SERVICE BUSINESS LOUNGE.Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* 165 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* Up to 5-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption ReimbursementAwards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRR2RV3L2426872
Stock: DLL2426872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 22,145 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$31,250$7,042 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2019 Land Rover Discovery 4dr SE V6 Supercharged features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Navigation system: InControl Touch Pro Navigation System, 10 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: Land Rover Enhanced Sound System, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: InControl Protect, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver & Passenger 12 Way Front Seats - Style 2, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Grained Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 19 5 Split-Spoke, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.73 Axle Ratio Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery SE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRG2RVXKA094410
Stock: 094410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 3,892 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$56,900$5,922 Below Market
Jaguar Land Rover Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, Land Rover Certified, ONLY 3,892 Miles! JUST REPRICED FROM $58,900. Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, BASIC INTERIOR PROTECTION/STORAGE PAC... Panoramic Roof, 4x4KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass.OPTION PACKAGESWHEELS: 21" 5 SPLIT-SPOKE MID SILVER: Style 5085, diamond turned finish, Tires: 21", DRIVE PACKAGE: Adaptive Cruise Control, stop and go, High Speed Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter, BLACK CONTRAST ROOF, BYRON BLUE METALLIC, TRAILER HITCH W/ELECTRICAL CONNECTOR, TFT VIRTUAL INSTRUMENT CLUSTER, BASIC INTERIOR PROTECTION/STORAGE PACK (PREFERRED): Rubber Mat Set, Cargo Mat, Cargo Carrier, FULL LENGTH BLACK ROOF RAILS, TILT/SLIDE FRONT GLASS POWER SUNROOF: fixed rear glass pano and power blinds. Land Rover Landmark Edition with Byron Blue Metallic exterior and Acorn/Ebony/Acorn interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 340 HP at 6500 RPM*. Maintenance Pkg Avail. Extended Service Agreement Pkg Avail. Wheel & Tire Pkg Avail.EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $58,900.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner Complete 165-point inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 5-year /100,000 Mile Limited WarrantyWHO WE AREAt Jaguar Land Rover Charlotte, our commitment to uphold the Jaguar and Land Rover standards of excellence allows our customers access to our unsurpassed industry knowledge and expertise. We're proud to offer Charlotte, Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Monroe, Lake NormanPricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery Landmark Edition with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRU2RV5L2435152
Stock: R2556
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 1,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$45,367$7,943 Below Market
Pleasant Motors - New Bedford / Massachusetts
**DON'T CATCH A BAD DEAL...WHEN YOU CAN TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS GREAT ONE!!** -ONLY 1K MILES! -COLD CLIMATE PACKAGE! -HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS! -HEATED STEERING WHEEL! -HEATED WASHER JETS! -FACTORY POWER/TILT SUNROOF! -PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING! -DUAL POWER FRONT SEATS! -BACK UP CAMERA! -ADVANCED KEY w/PUSH BUTTON START! -POWER TAILGATE! -DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL! -ONE OWNER! -CLEAN CARFAX REPORT! -2 SETS OF KEYS! -OWNERS MANUALS! Black Book Regional RETAIL Value $49,500 **LAND ROVER WARRANTY! Vehicle offers you the remainder of the full FACTORY BACKED LAND ROVER WARRANTY until 12.06.2023 or up to 50,000 miles!** Are you looking for an SUV that offers you room, comfort, luxury and tons of added piece of mind with warranty coverage? Do you want to get behind the wheel of a vehicle you will enjoy every mile that you travel in it? Have you always wanted to spoil yourself with a Land Rover but the time just hasn't been right to do so until now? Or are you simply looking to take advantage of the best value your money can buy in an SUV? Well then it sounds like the perfect vehicle is sitting right here at Pleasant Motors of New Bedford, Ma. Our Management Team is constantly looking for low mileage, late model vehicles that offer our clients the best value for thier money and this 2020 is a perfect example of that. No need to go and pay thousands more for a new 2020 Land Rover Discovery when you can not only SAVE THOUSANDS on this one but also take advantage of the full factory backed warranty coverage until 12.06.2023 or up to 50k miles. That is right, almost 49,000 miles of stress free driving! The only thing missing with this Land Rover is you behind the wheel enjoying it! *Sale price excludes state sales tax, registration, title and doc fees but INCLUDES all financing incentives. MUST FINANCE WITH DEALER to obtain advertised pricing. EXPIRES 09.05.20.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery SE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRG2RV1L2424088
Stock: W1475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$52,672$9,701 Below Market
Towne Ford Sales - Redwood City / California
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, BLUETOOTH WIRELESS, LOADED, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, THIRD ROW SEATS, MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 7506 miles below market average! Towne Ford Sales offers this Land Rover Discovery with the following value added options;TOWNE FORD, Simple and Hassle Free. Serving you since 1926! Get an appointment today with any of our professional product specialists to look at this TOWNE FORD Quality pre owned vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRT2RV0JA057781
Stock: 15238T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 2,589 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$68,500$7,499 Below Market
Jaguar Allentown - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Certified. Silicon Silver Premium Metallic 2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury 4WD ZF 8-Speed Automatic V6 SuperchargedProviding world class service that over 100,000 customers have experienced at a Bennett dealership over the past 67 years, the Bennett Automotive Group is family owned and operated and our staff of dedicated team members at our six locations is eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm.Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Roadside Assistance* 165 Point Inspection* Vehicle HistoryAwards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRT2RV8L2425962
Stock: P1911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 26,653 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$46,500$8,298 Below Market
BMW of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
: CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 26,653 Miles! HSE Luxury trim. PRICE DROP FROM $47,000, $4,600 below Kelley Blue Book! Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation VEHICLE REVIEWS: "It's quite an achievement to have a vehicle that is as good on pavement as it is over punishing terrain. Whether you intend to use it for the daily commute or scaling a seemingly insurmountable obstacle, the Discovery does either without compromise." -Edmunds.com. A GREAT VALUE: Reduced from $47,000. This Discovery is priced $4,600 below Kelley Blue Book. VISIT US TODAY: BMW of Spokane, formally known as Camp BMW is here for you throughout your entire car ownership experience. Swing by 215 E Montgomery Ave Spokane, Washington and learn more about what we can do for you. We're a Lithia Motors BMW dealership and you can count on us. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRHBBV2HA018213
Stock: HA018213B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 21,473 milesGreat Deal
$38,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery SE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRG2RV3KA094815
Stock: 10441438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 27,354 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$44,000$6,548 Below Market
Stephen Wade Nissan - St. George / Utah
Only available at Stephen Wade NISSAN (435) 634-4500. Black 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury 4WD ZF 8-Speed Automatic V6 Supercharged Discovery HSE Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, V6 Supercharged, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony Leather.Odometer is 5534 miles below market average!Contact Dealer for Details. All offers are subject to change at any time. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. With Approved CrediT.Reviews:* Seating for up to seven adults; clever technology features that enhance it family friendliness; off-road capabilities should exceed expectations. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRHBBV6HA022670
Stock: 2233921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 5,538 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$44,900$3,461 Below Market
Jaguar Orlando - Orlando / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 5,538! SE trim. Leather, Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Running Boards, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Panoramic Roof READ MORE! Silver Plus vehicles are offered as pre-reconditioned or 'as-is'. Many Silver Plus vehicles have the balance of the manufacturer's warranty remaining and are eligible for the extended protection plans. Silver Plus vehicles come with a comprehensive CARFAX report. Silver Plus vehicles qualify for competitive financing and can help alleviate negative equity. All Vehicles are detailed at delivery. 3-Day/300 Mile Vehicle Exchange or Return Program*: See 'Program Information' page for details. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. VISIT US TODAY Jaguar Orlando in Orlando, FL treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We understand that you have high expectations, and as a Jaguar dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery SE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRG2RV5L2425924
Stock: JP425924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 9,571 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$42,150
Crest INFINITI - Frisco / Texas
1-OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, SUNROOF, Discovery SE, 4D Sport Utility, V6 Supercharged, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Eiger Gray Metallic, Ebony/Ebony/Ebony w/Grained Leather Seat Trim. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2020 Land Rover Discovery SE Come visit us at our new location in Frisco, TX at 121 and Legacy. Our new home defines the Crest Experience with luxurious waiting areas that feature full service Cafes with menus from our own Executive Chef and Baristas to make your favorite coffee. Or just come and practice your short game on either of our two Professional Golf Putting Greens. Come visit us for lunch anytime we look forward to seeing you. Thank you for viewing our vehicle. You can see more Premium Pre-Owned vehicles like this one at CrestCars.com. Crest Automotive Group proudly serving the following communities: Plano, Mckinney, Allen, Richardson, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Grapevine, Bedford, Hurst, Mesquite, Frisco, Lewisville, Little Elm, Arlington, Coppell, Grand Prarie, Euless, Colleyville, Wylie, Lavon, Prosper, Denton, Murphey, Anna, Celina, Sherman, Southlake, Flowermound, DFW, Addison, Irving, Las Colinas, Garland, Aubrey, Oak Point, Corinth, University Park, Highland Park, Carrolton, Richardson, Melissa, Azle, Lake Dallas, Krum, Roanoke, Keller, Trophy Club, Farmers Branch. Haslet, Bedfprd. Euless, Hurst, North Richland Hills, Saginaw, Justin, Benbroook, White Settlement, Hudson Oaks, Weatherford, Crowley, Watauga, Cedar Hill, Desoto, Duncanville, Midlothian, Waxahachie, Mansfield, Red Oak, Lancaster, Ennis, Palmer, Balch Springs, Mesquite, Cleburne, Alvarado, Seagoville, Combine, Terrell, Rockwall, Sachase, Allen, The Colony, Pilot Point, Gainsville, Whitesboro, North Texas, Durant, Ardmore, Bridgeport, Decatur, Paris, Oklahoma, Greenville, Princeton, Farmersville, Lucas, Sanger, Heath, Springtown, Boyd, AlvorD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery SE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRG2RV5L2425129
Stock: 73264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 2,438 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$58,990$4,182 Below Market
Land Rover Willow Grove - Willow Grove / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Narvik Black 2020 Land Rover Discovery Landmark Edition 4WD ZF 8-Speed Automatic V6 Supercharged Fully Serviced, Passed Safety Inspection, Warranty, 360 Surround Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Assist Package, High Speed Emergency Braking, Navigation system: InControl Touch Pro Navigation System, Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1535 miles below market average!Awards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery Landmark Edition with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRU2RV7L2436383
Stock: P5638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 1,920 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$48,999$6,692 Below Market
Hennessy Jaguar Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
2020 Land Rover Discovery SE **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, 7 Seat Package, Black Roof Rails, Cold Climate Package, Electronic Air Suspension, Heated Front Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Jets, Loadspace Cover, SiriusXM Satellite Radio HD Radio, Tilt/Slide Front Glass Power Sunroof. Save $$$$ on this Service DEMO Special! This Land Rover Service DEMO is still actively being used in our DEMO program but is available for sale at a reduced price if you are interested! Call now for updated pricing information and updated mileage! Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, the nations #1 volume dealer of Certified Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars! We offer the largest selection of New Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars in the entire country, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery SE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRG2RV8L2432074
Stock: L2432074L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-12-2020
- 13,691 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$39,703$3,858 Below Market
Land Rover Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
Only 13,691 Miles! Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Land Rover Discovery delivers a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 5 Split-Spoke -inc: Style 5021, Wheels w/Silver Accents.*This Land Rover Discovery Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: ZF 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, CommandShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 19", Terrain Response Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Stop By Today *Stop by Land Rover Thousand Oaks located at 3595 Auto Mall Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery SE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRG2RV0JA058112
Stock: SL53346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
