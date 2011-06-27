Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Consumer Reviews
Wonderful Car
The 2008 is the last year of the original Gallardo, several deficiencies from earlier years were addressed and overall it is the greatest car I have ever owned. The e-gear is great (although not quite as good as the 09 560-4 that i recently drove) and I was always a 6-speed guy. Only real issue I have is all the attention it draws....but it's a Lamborghini, so I suppose it comes with the territory. I am surprised by the one negative review, cause ultimately calling a 200k car a 'good deal' seems flawed from the start...gas mileage stinks, they are largely impractical and wicked extreme in nearly every way...but it's a Lamborghini!!! and it's wonderful.
OMG Lamborghini-)) Thank you Italy
I have owned many cars shelby saleen gt bmw! They do not COMPARE to Lambo. Incredible acceleration pure beast! Fun factor 10+. I have Tubi exhaust it sounds like NASCAR-) Every place you go feel like celebrity & its a Photo shoot!! Worth every penny. No going back im hooked on ITALY
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love the Lambo
Absolutely beautiful automobile. So easy to drive. Accelerates really well. Sounds more amazing with the V10. Quite when you are idling and BARKS when you accelerate-best of both worlds. Interior is very comfortable - but this is a bare bones, exotic automobile. No AC, little storage room, you feel every bump in the road and YOU DON'T CARE. The steering isn't as nimble as a Ferrari, but the all-wheel drive makes up for it--sticks like glue.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Spectacular Vehicle!
Beats the Ferrari...I've owned 2--no question about it. Improved horsepower, AWD and very exotic lines--a real head turner. Frankly, more fun to drive and the e-gear is a must! Design allows to be a daily driver if that's what you want. And last...the sound--there is nothing else like it and you'll have to hear it to understand.
Not what I had hoped for....
The new Gallardo did not in fact drive at my expectations. Lamborghini did not change anything.... The shifter gets stuck sometimes, which gets me very frustrated.
