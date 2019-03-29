  1. Home
Kia Telluride SX 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
8.4/10 Expert Rating
Kia Telluride SX 4dr SUV Front Badge
Kia Telluride SX 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
Kia Telluride SX 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
Kia Telluride SX 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
+202
7 Offers Near 20147
(94)

2020 Kia Telluride
MSRP Range: $31,890 - $43,790

Select a trim

2020 Kia Telluride Review

by the Edmunds Experts
Pros
  • Robust standard V6 with decent towing power
  • Spacious interior for large families
  • Lots of standard tech and safety features
  • Plush ride and well-shaped seats offer all-day comfort
Cons
  • No available powertrain upgrades
  • Less small-item storage in cabin than some competitors
What's new
  • All-new model
  • Kia's biggest SUV yet
  • Seating for seven or eight people

For many years, Kia has offered up its Sorento as a choice for shoppers looking for a three-row crossover SUV. As much as we like the Sorento, it comes up short in two important areas: cargo and rear passenger space. That's why we're excited to see the new 2020 Kia Telluride. It addresses those shortcomings with a larger size and a lot more interior capacity.

The Telluride, an all-new three-row midsize SUV, is now Kia's biggest vehicle and about the same size as a Honda Pilot. It can seat up to eight passengers and offers a maximum of 87 cubic feet of cargo capacity. A 291-horsepower V6 is standard as are plenty of advanced driver safety features. The interior design is upscale, and Kia is also offering some family-focused features such as an available driver intercom system. Another draw is the Telluride's bold styling, a rarity in the class.

Even better, Kia has thoughtfully executed just about every aspect of the vehicle. It drives well, has plenty of utility and a pleasant passenger space, and offers up just about all the features we expect from this class of vehicle. In higher trim levels, it becomes an even more appealing near-luxury choice, delivering a premium experience. If you're shopping for a three-row crossover SUV, Kia's new Telluride is one of the top models to check out.

Notably, we picked the 2020 Kia Telluride as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020, as well as ranking the Telluride as Edmunds' Top Rated SUV of 2020. See all of the Top Rated Vehicles on our Best Cars page.

What's it like to live with the Telluride?

The Kia Telluride quickly became one of our favorite three-row midsize SUVs after its debut. It impressed us with its comfortable seating, flexible cargo space, and upscale and feature-packed design. We liked it so much our editorial team acquired a 2020 Kia Telluride SX AWD to test out for a whole year. Check out our long-term Telluride test to learn even more. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world reliability.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best

Our verdict

8.4 / 10
The Telluride is an impressive three-row SUV. It boasts a quiet and upscale cabin, impressive tech, extensive standard features, adult-friendly third-row seating, and a satisfying driving experience. It has a few weaknesses, but overall this Kia is a great pick for a three-row crossover SUV.

How does the Telluride drive?

8.0
Overall, the Telluride is a satisfying SUV to drive. In Edmunds testing, our Telluride sprinted from 0 to 60 mph time in 7.5 seconds, which is an average time for this type of vehicle. Still, the V6 feels able and responsive. The brakes are strong and easy to judge, returning a 60-0 mph stopping distance of 120 feet. That result is among the best in its class.

The steering is light at parking-lot speeds and weights up naturally in turns. The Telluride is stable when going around turns and doesn't exhibit excessive body roll. We also like that the engine's fuel-saving stop-start feature works smoothly and quietly, and that the transmission responds quickly when you need a downshift.

How comfortable is the Telluride?

9.0
The Telluride is quite comfortable. The seats are supportive and nicely contoured, with almost pillow-like headrests. Noise is incredibly well-handled, making for a luxury-car-quiet interior even at freeway speeds. Engine noise is present, but it's never unpleasant or intrusive. For a three-row SUV, the Telluride is generally smooth-riding, although it can get a little rough over uneven pavement.

The climate control system is easy to use and properly regulates temperature in all three rows. While the seat heating and ventilation aren't the strongest on the market, it's nice to see them available for both first- and second-row passengers.

How’s the interior?

8.5
The Telluride offers a very roomy and upscale-feeling cabin with easy access to all three rows. Passenger space is excellent in both the second and third rows. The space feels more open thanks in part to the abundance of large windows. Only front-passenger knee room is a little tight.

The controls are clearly labeled and grouped logically. However, the driver has to stretch to reach the new, wider infotainment screen. Visibility is excellent thanks to plenty of large windows. The camera systems and parking sensors are helpful extras.

How’s the tech?

8.0
All Tellurides come with numerous collision avoidance and mitigation systems as well as adaptive cruise control that operates down to a stop. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also come standard, and numerous USB ports are spread across all three rows, although only one can transmit data. The optional wider infotainment screen (EX and up) looks sharp, and it comes with navigation that offers several useful features.

Our SX test vehicle also had the head-up display and rear-seat intercom features; both are useful. The upgraded 10-speaker sound system is also excellent. The turn-signal camera display in the gauge cluster is less impressive. It's small, low-res and mostly redundant given the regular blind-spot monitoring system.

How’s the storage?

8.0
Trunk space is generous, with 21 cubic feet behind the third row and 87 cubes with both rows folded down. Beyond that, the hatch opening is wide and accommodating. There's also a useful underfloor compartment. With 5,000 pounds of max towing capacity, the Telluride matches class leaders.

Small-item storage is a weakness: While there are several options for organizing small items, there's much less space for personal effects than in some competitors. Car seats fit easily, and the car seat anchors are easy to find.

How economical is the Telluride?

7.0
The Telluride EPA-estimated fuel economy is about average. On the plus side, our Telluride actually lived up to its promise and achieved about 23 mpg in our mixed driving.

Is the Telluride a good value?

8.0
The Telluride might be the best value in the class for what you get. From the driving experience to the interior to the standard and available features, at every price point you just get a little bit extra, and in top trims you get a near-luxury experience. Overall, we are very impressed with the quality of the Telluride. You also get Kia's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which is the best in the class.

Wildcard

9.0
It seems like Kia went hard for a "baby Land Rover" feel, and it nailed it without the Telluride coming across as a knockoff. It's bargain luxury in a good way, and the Telluride's space, design and driving experience are a step above competitors.

Which Telluride does Edmunds recommend?

The base LX trim is an excellent budget choice that comes with just about all of the standard features you'll need, such as the latest driver safety tech and an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To get some useful SUV convenience features, such as a power liftgate and keyless access and push-button ignition, consider stepping up to the EX.

Kia Telluride models

The 2020 Kia Telluride is a midsize SUV with seating for seven or eight passengers. Under the hood is a 3.8-liter V6 (291 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available as an option. There are four trim levels: LX, S, EX, and SX.

Kia Telluride LX

Standard features for the LX include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, selectable drive modes, adaptive cruise control, simulated-leather upholstery, 60/40-split folding second- and third-row seating, Bluetooth, five USB charge ports, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker stereo with satellite radio and USB input.

Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, and a drowsy driver warning system.

Kia Telluride S

The S trim upgrades 20-inch wheels, roof rails, a sunroof, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, and second-row captain's chairs. (The bench seating remains optional.)

Kia Telluride EX

You get a lot more when you step up to the EX. It adds LED taillights, power-folding mirrors, acoustic glass for front doors, a hands-free liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, three-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, ventilated front seats, the second-row bench, an extra USB charge port, a 10.3-inch touchscreen, a driver voice amplifier for the rear seats, a Quiet Mode (which silences the rear speakers), and a wireless charging pad.

Kia Telluride SX

At the top of the list is the SX trim. This Telluride has all of the above plus LED headlights and foglights, dual sunroofs, front parking sensors, an upgraded driver information display, interior ambient lighting, driver-seat memory functions, the second-row captain's chairs, a surround-view parking camera system, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system. It also receives a blind-spot camera system, automatic high beams and a low-level automated highway driving system.

An optional 5,000-pound towing capacity tow package with a self-leveling suspension is available for EX and SX trims. The SX with AWD is eligible for the Prestige package, which brings premium leather, a head-up display, heated and ventilated second-row seats, automatic wipers, a household power outlet, and a heated steering wheel.

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Kia Telluride.

5 star reviews: 68%
4 star reviews: 18%
3 star reviews: 7%
2 star reviews: 3%
1 star reviews: 4%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 94 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • appearance
  • interior
  • comfort
  • handling & steering
  • technology
  • seats
  • ride quality
  • spaciousness
  • safety
  • driving experience
  • warranty
  • fuel efficiency
  • road noise
  • visibility
  • acceleration
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • maintenance & parts
  • electrical system
  • lights
  • wheels & tires
  • sound system
  • infotainment system
  • engine
  • steering wheel
  • transmission
  • climate control
  • dashboard
  • cup holders
  • towing
  • brakes
  • doors

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Best Car I Have Ever Owned....Period
Smo77,
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)

I have owned my Kia Telluride S-Trim for about 6 months now and have put on 11K miles. The Telluride is easily the nicest driving and best vehicle I have ever owned. I still look forward to getting behind the wheel every day. The drive is just that enjoyable. For one, it's amazingly quiet for a vehicle that is propelled by a 6 cyl., 291hp engine. Not to say that I can't hear the rev of the engine upon acceleration or the hum of the pistons firing while cruising along at highway speeds, but it is all just background noise and just adds to the enjoyable experience. Even the wind is cut down to the point that I can't hear it with the radio set to a fairly quiet level. In addition, the car somehow absorbs much of the road so that when I do feel a small imperfection while moving along, it is easily the exception and not the rule. I think much of the ride is also complimented by the tight steering and just the feel of the steering wheel itself. Whoever designed the wheel did a wonderful job creating ergonomically correct contours wrapped in "leather." Combined, they give the driver a wonderfully luxurious feel that really is not easily surpassed. It's a great ride. I chose the S-trim for several different reasons. One, the 20" wheels are stunning at this level. In my opinion, they are better than the EX or the blackened SX trims. In addition, the S-trim comes with captains chairs in the second row, a feature that seems more upscale to me in an SUV than the basic bench seat that is standard on the EX. The standard suite of technology that comes on all Tellurides is very impressive, and all of it works very well, but not perfectly. The lane keep assist is great for those people who can handle the subtle shifts left or right when the vehicle gets a little too close to a yellow or white line. For me, however, I had to turn it off. Thank you, Kia, for giving me that option. In addition, the Idle Stop/Go feature, that is supposed to save gas, is great for those drivers who can adapt to the engine turning off then back on only moments later. For me, I gave it about 5 months and 10K miles, I just couldn't get used to it. There are certain parameters that need to be met for it to activate, too many to list, however, it does still seem to be so random that I found myself asking why did it activate (or not) at certain times and not others. In addition, in the heat of the summer, when the Idle Stop/Go was activated, the A/C turned very warm. Not a great thing if you are in traffic on a super hot day. I wish the default setting was off, not on, but that is a government thing....not Kia thing. The forward collision warning system is great too, but a little too sensitive. I have experienced a number of occasions when it chimed thinking that I was about to hit a car in front of me, when, at least to me, there was no danger. It is a fairly large SUV with 2 fairly large blind spots on either side, so the blind spot warning system is fantastic and has definitely warned me from making a potentially big mistake. And lastly, the automatic cruise control is unbelievably precise in both staying true to the lane and keeping a good distance from the car in front. It does tend to hit the brake a little rough, and I have noticed that it tends to hug the left side of the road a bit close, but it has never failed to stay in the lane, even around S-curves. It's very impressive. The only other knock against it at this trim level is that once the car comes to a complete stop, the driver needs to press a button on the wheel or the accelerator lightly, for it to engage again. Another standard advanced technology system are the different driving modes: Eco, Smart, Comfort, and Sport. With the exception of Sport mode, I have driven several thousand miles in each of them, and have settled on Comfort mode...at least for now. The difference in fuel economy is negligible, and, well, to be honest, if I was concerned about fuel economy I wouldn't have bought a medium/large SUV. With that said, currently I'm getting a combined 23mpg. That's overall and according to the computer and using the different driving modes. Your mileage will vary. A few last thoughts. The cabin has a great comfort to it. I find the seats very comfortable on long drives and the infotainment system is super easy to figure out and use while driving. It's definitely one of the better systems available today. Getting into the 3rd row is easily done with the pull of a lever. There's not a ton of room back there, but my 5'7" wife and son have sat back there several times without complaint, although the 2nd row was moved up a bit to accommodate them, but this was done easily and without sacrificing comfort to those sitting in the 2nd row.

5 out of 5 stars, Its like a dessert ... something to be enjoyed.
Hunter,
EX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A)

For me, specs, cargo space, features, etc. do not matter if the vehicle does not drive well....so let's start there. The Telluride is a smooth, enjoyable ride. I've had my Telluride for 6+ weeks and every time I drive it, I feel relaxed. This is true whether I'm driving in comfort mode or zipping through traffic in sport mode. For those who have been critical of the Telluride's acceleration, two things....first, its a 3 row SUV and it does not come with a hemi engine. What were you expecting? … second, switch the driving mode to "sport" and there is plenty of acceleration (no, its still not a hemi....but you get much better gas mileage ;) ). There are times I like to zip around and the sport mode sufficiently allows me that guilty pleasure. Speaking of acceleration, a co-worker has a supped up Dodge Durango with hemi engine. She offered to race me one day. I said "no thanks," but she still wanted to show off so she kicked in the hemi and took off. I called her and said "I think you just burned a gallon of gas over that half mile." She said "my car ate yours for lunch." I told her "keep your lunch. My car is more like a dessert." I truly believe that … the Telluride is something to be enjoyed. So, anyway, if you want power and incredible acceleration, go get a Dodge with a hemi engine. If you want something that is a pleasure to drive...try the Telluride. I like the responsiveness of the steering and the turning radius of the Telluride. Comfort is also important. My teenage kids went with me to test drive the Telluride. They were first to notice that the leather seats in the EX felt noticeably more comfortable, and more supportive, than the pleather seats in the LX and S models. After they mentioned this, I spent a little more time in both types of seats to get a feel for them … and I also noticed that the leather seats were more supportive and comfortable. (note: I did not try an SX model with prestige package, so I cannot compare the leather seats in my EX to the napa leather seats in SX prestige). My parents have driven my Telluride and I took an opportunity to sit in the second row to test it out. The second row was comfortable and the ride quality was just as good in the second row as in the first row … which was excellent. Features....As many reviewers have noted, the Telluride offers a lot of features for the price...as compared with other vehicles in the midsize SUV segment (and even as compared with some midsize SUVs costing quite a bit more). My favorite feature is the ventilated front seats. I live in Florida and its summer … so that's an awesome feature. The infotainment system is fairly easy to use … and its nice to have both a touchscreen and buttons. The safety features are super nice. The blind spot detection is my favorite safety feature. In cruise control, the Telluride will drive itself. I tried this feature on a mostly empty highway and the Telluride executed an S curve without me touching the steering wheel. Admittedly, this freaked me out a bit and I do like to have control of the steering wheel while driving … but its still cool that the Telluride lane keeping control while in cruise control is this advanced. Turning on adaptive cruise control works as well....my car slowed down and sped up, as needed, without me touching a pedal while using adaptive cruise control. Speaking of features, the intercom feature is fun....not necessary, but fun. The AC works well in all rows and there are plenty of USB ports for everyone to use a gadget during the ride. Gas mileage has been good. I think the on-board computer somewhat exaggerates gas mileage so I tracked it myself over the last 4 fill-ups. In the first two of those fill-ups that involved mostly city driving, I recorded 24.5 and 22.1 mpg. In the two most recent fill-ups that involved mostly highway driving, I recorded 27.5 and 25.9 mpg. I believe the lower numbers in both sets of mpg reflect my use of sport mode a little more often than comfort mode during those tanks. As mentioned above, you don't get the acceleration of a Dodge with hemi engine … but you're also not burning a gallon of gas every time you kick in the hemi engine. I'm happy with the gas mileage thus far.

5 out of 5 stars, WOW, WOW, WOW, What a Great vehicle!
Khaleel,
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)

I got this Telluride 3 days ago and I am blown away by it. Kia has done a fantastic job in designing and engineering this vehicle. We test drove a Lexus RX350 before deciding on this. I am more happy with this than would have been with the RX350. The RX had a better interior but overall the Telluride is much nicer in ride, handling, smoothness, space and features. The RX350 looks like it had too much plastic surgery. We also have a 2018 Toyota Highlander LE AWD that does not have all the bells and whistles but is a fairly decent vehicle. If you compare the Telluride to the Highlander, the Telluride just blows away the Highlander in every aspect. This is coming from a person who has owned 8 Toyotas in the last 30 years. We had a 2016 Sorento before this and were completely satisfied with the quality and performance. I was impressed with the Telluride when it came out as a concept in 2016 and was following it since then. I was a little sad that they redesigned the front grille but they did a lot of hard work behind the scenes to make this an awesome vehicle. This is a true luxury car for thousands less than the competition. It is a wake up call for the competitors. I don't think there is a better value proposition on the market in this segment. The only minor thing I found was the EX version does not have homelink. It is not a big deal but for a car costing $40K, that should come standard. Overall, a fantastic vehicle! UPDATE After 7 months: I wrote my first review after having it only for three days. Now that we have had the vehicle for 7 months, I am going to give an update. The vehicle performs very well, ride is very smooth, comfortable and quiet. Interior is very spacious, It’s easy to get in and get out. There’s a lot of headroom. The.. The electronics and the navigation work very well together. There are no bugs. Currently I have a lease and this is one car that I really want to buy. We took it to long trips and it did not feel tiring, I would say this is better than a lot of other luxury vehicles. I rented a Range Rover sport for a few days when I went out of town, the Telluride was a lot better. I believe this can stand on its own against any other luxury SUV in its class. A lot of people still do not know about the Telluride.

5 out of 5 stars, Very Good SUV but Dealership was sketchy
Kia Customer,
LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)

We have leased our Telluride for a few months now and have about 7k miles on it now. I have to say it is a very nice SUV and drives nice. We drove it from Chicago to Florida in the summer with our kids and it was one of the best drives with the adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and great gas mileage. Our previous truck was a GMC Yukon XL and we don’t miss it. We leased it because the dealership was trying to mark up the price on the only one they had when we tried to buy it. Do your research before going into the dealer. Go on the Kia website and make sure you know the deals. Kia has lease deals with set monthly payments and down payments so you know what you should be paying. Dealer was trying to push a $450 payment plus money down for the lease. I asked them to pull the Kia website up and look at the lease deals for the same model they had. They tried to tell me they can’t lease it for that and I asked them to call Kia corporate to discuss why. They ended back tracking and we made the lease for $329 and $3500 down as the website stated. This is our second Kia in the garage and we enjoy both of them. Shop around for a dealer you can work with or contact Kia Corporate to assist. Don’t let the dealerships rip you off and it’s a shame all manufacturers allows them to do that. Kia has come a long way with their vehicles and they have a great warranty that we have not had to use yet. Try them out for yourself and you won’t be disappointed.

2020 Kia Telluride videos

Top 10 Best-Looking Cars According to Edmunds' Mark Takahashi

Top 10 Best-Looking Cars According to Edmunds' Mark Takahashi

MARK TAKAHASHI: I'm going to talk about my personal picks for the 10 most beautiful cars on sale today. [MUSIC PLAYING] I'm well aware that style is subjective. I don't claim to be the arbiter of style and taste, and I realize that one person's trash might be someone else's treasure. I'm sure we're going to have some disagreements on my picks. Leave a comment below. Leave a civilized comment below. So let's jump right into it. [MUSIC PLAYING] My first pick is the all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, the C8, the mid-engine Corvette. It is a stunner in person. It's very angular. It's almost like a stealth fighter with all these facets everywhere. It's sharp. It's cool. It capitalizes on a lot of potential that I thought the NSX didn't. I'm a fan of these forward-leaning angles that the designers put into it. I like that it's almost attacking the air in front of it. Also, I like that they still have some of the character of the old Corvette in the hood here with these streaks. The proportions are great. Unlike some mid-engine sports cars, the Corvette still has a decent-sized hood, and the back end isn't too big and boxy or bulbous like some other mid-engine sports cars can get. To me, everything just sort of works well together, and it's just super sharp. And by the way, all of these pics are in just random order. There's no rhyme or reason to these. My next pick? Dodge Challenger. [MUSIC PLAYING] This is impressive, because the Dodge Challenger hasn't been redesigned since it was introduced in 2008-- well, reintroduced in 2008. It still has a lot of that sinister character that sets it apart from other muscle cars, and indeed, any other car out there. The design cues that I really like are pretty much all up front. It's this brow that cuts into the grill right there from the hood dipping over. It's almost like Clint Eastwood's furrowed death stare at you. It's mean-looking. It almost demands respect before it's even moving. The newest touches come here in the wheel arches here. They're a little bit tacked-on, but from different angles it, looks really good. It just kind of widens it out and interrupt that big slab of nothingness on the door here. And I like that they actually kept it unadorned on that door panel and that body panel. They didn't go with any fake vents or stupid chrome accents. Nice and clean. And that's kind of the theme with a lot of the cars that I like. [MUSIC PLAYING] Ah, que bella machina. This is the Ferrari Roma. It's not an all-out supercar for them. It's a Grand Tour. And I love it. I love it for a lot of things that we'll see later in other cars. First off, a nice, pointed long hood like that. These sharp angles are just gorgeous here. I'm not that big of a fan of this air dam underneath here that's kind of jutting out, but I'm not going to argue with Ferrari designers. One thing I'm really a big fan of, though, is the way that this compound curve meets a straight, and then it pops back into another compound curve in the front. There's no real transition. It just kind of smoothly blends from one end to the other. In other cars, you'll see a curve, and then an abrupt stop, and then a straight-away. This is just sinuous and beautiful and muscular. Man, from nose to tail, it is absolutely gorgeous. [MUSIC PLAYING] One of my favorites, the Jaguar F-type. The spiritual successor to the E-type from the early 1960s, it's not trying to be this campy homage to the E-type. It's its own thing. But it still has a few subtle hints. First off, we have the headlights here, this plexiglass covering that's a little bit of a nod to the old E-type. Of course, there's the grill, this big ovoid. But in the case of the F-type, more of a rounded corner, inverted trapezoid. It gives it enough character to know that it's from the same company as the E-type, but it's not trying to be the E-type. I'm also a fan of the way they did these air intakes here, these cooling vents. They didn't go with this plastic surround. It's just kind of carved into the face of the F-type. Unfortunately for the 2021 refresh, they actually put some plastic surrounds around that. And I'm not that thrilled with the way it looks. It might grow on me later, but so far, I'm still a bigger fan of this pre-refresh F-type. Other styling cues include, in the tail light, this round feature here, which is a nod to the old E-type, as well as this barrel-shaped side that they put in. Of course, there's the silhouette, which tapers down to a wonderful little point in the back, just like the old E-type. Here's a shot of the reflector I'm talking about on the old E-type, that little round feature. But there's one thing I wish that Jaguar did with the F-type, and that would be to use this glorious light metallic blue color that they used for the concept or pre-production car. It never made it into the order guides, and I was really hoping that would be in it. [MUSIC PLAYING] We've been raving about the Telluride, not just because of the way it looks, but because of the way it drives and the value proposition. It's just a really great mid-sized three-row SUV. When it comes to design, I like that it's more upright and boxy than a lot of other SUVs. I also like this amber surround here. You can tell that a Telluride is coming behind you from a ways off, thanks for that distinctive running light. They used a lot of Kia's styling cues throughout, but it's not gross about the way they did it. These double tabs are their signature throughout the Kia lineup. It's there. It's also in the top of the windshield there, and a little hint of it right here in that B-pillar. Overall, it's a really tidy design. It's industrial it's a little beefier than pretty much anything else in its class. [MUSIC PLAYING] Not my favorite car to drive. I wished it was a little more wild and lively than it is. But it is a looker, for sure. It still turns heads a few years into its production. Again, long coupe hood. And I haven't been a fan of this Lexus spindle grill since it came out, but this is actually the first instance where I do like it, mostly because this car was designed to have it from the beginning. When they first started incorporating that spindle grill, they used it on cars that weren't necessarily designed to have. It All of these lines all come together right at the logo. They just all point to it. It's a nice touch. It gives it that sharpness, that pointiness, that you kind of want from a wild-looking sport coupe like this. Another thing I'm a fan of is this cut-out right here, this little air intake, maybe for brake cooling, maybe for trans cooling. Who knows? But I like how they didn't, again, put some cheesy plastic surrounds in there. It's just kind of sliced into the side of the body. It's graceful. It's sharp. It serves a purpose. Around the back of the LC, it continues that line where everything converges on that one logo point. I like that it's a theme that's carried over to the back. One thing I'm not too crazy about, though, is this drop-down here off the tail light. It seems like it's just a little bit out of place. I realize that's part of their corporate style, but every time I see it I always see this tier line under a cheetah's face. Maybe it's not the worst thing to be associated with. [MUSIC PLAYING] My next pick-- it's the Mazda 3 hatchback. Mazda has just been killing it when it comes to design, and the 3 hatchback is, at least for me, a prime example. I love this big grill that's very distinctive, but it's not overly horsey, in my opinion. They have these wonderful compound curves that are built into the bodywork without any sharp creases that almost every other car has. One my other favorite hatchbacks is the old Alfa Romeo Brera, that had this beautiful, rounded hatchback tail. It's very distinctive. It sets itself apart from everything else out there. It's a clean design, and it's carried over into everything that Mazda does. The CX-5, the CX-3, CX-30-- they're all what I consider the most attractive in their classes. And the CX-9 would have been, or it was, until the Telluride came along. [MUSIC PLAYING] The Polestar 1-- wow. The first time I saw this in the flesh, it was stunning. It's just such a clean design, really not a lot of adornment. Sure, it's got a long hood, coupe proportions again, a stubby tail in the back. But there's a simplicity about it that just drew me in instantly. This grill is certainly an echo of Volvo, which is the parent company, but it's missing the sash and the Volvo logo in the middle. I'm also a huge fan of these side streaks in the nose of the car. It's almost aviation-like to me, like a Canard. Again, really nice, simple, unadorned side here, and we have this little feature here that catches light, and then a subtle little crease here that casts shadow below that. It gives it some visual interest without having to resort to something kitschy or gaudy. I had a design instructor who gave us this quote that I keep using when it comes to car design. And I'm paraphrasing here, but it's, a pretty shape doesn't need a lot of jewelry. And this is pretty much unadorned perfection to me. Of course, you can't talk about the Polestar 1 without also mentioning the S90 from Volvo. There's a lot of similarities there. I realize that. And I love the S90 for the exact same reasons. You can see down here that Volvo added that chrome strip down there. Doesn't really add too much visually for me. I prefer to see something, in other words, like the Polestar 1, where it's not there. Again, simplicity, cleanliness of design. Of course, not all my picks are going to be exotics or sport coupes. I can't not talk about the most popular class of vehicles, pickup trucks. And for my money, it's the Ram 1500. [MUSIC PLAYING] The new design is a little classier, a little upmarket. In this top trim here, you get a lot of chrome. I'm outlining here this little step up from the headlight into the grill, and we'll get to that in a bit. But I like how everything is very cohesive, and it all seems to belong together. One thing I'm not a big fan of is this kind of badge right here. It just seems a little out of place in an otherwise very clean design. The design also carries around to other Ram 1500s, like the Rebel, which has a very different take on the grill, but it's equally impressive and aggressive in its execution. Getting back to the headlights integrating into the grill and all that good stuff, it goes back to the introduction of this new generation of Ram pickups in the mid-1990s. This is the heavy-duty version of it. And right here, that headlight line there steps straight up into the grill and then back down for the other headlight. Around that time-- I think was the Kenworth T600 big rig had that same kind of sloping hood, and in that integration of the headlights into the fenders. And you can see it here. I mean, that is very much exaggerated the way it is here in the Ram 1500. But it's that sort of industrial, utilitarian design that made me really love it. I wish that Ram, however, capitalized on that design back then and produced a rival to the Suburban, a larger SUV with that kind of style. My final pick is yet another sport coupe. It is the Mercedes Benz AMG GT. [MUSIC PLAYING] Again, it's the familiar theme of really long hood, a wide maw of a grill here that denotes that it needs a lot of air to breathe, like a beast. And I mean, again, really huge intakes here as well. One thing I'm not too crazy about is this feature right here. I like that it's a cut-out, and it's not surrounded by plastic, but it's this badge right here that kind of throws me off. I feel like maybe if they did something a little more subtle, it would have been better, at least personally for me. Again, man, there's so many things to like about the proportions of this car. And another echo here is that kick-out there that catches light. It just lends it a little more visual interest. And then at the very back of the car, it's really, really quite rounded over, almost egg-like, like a Porsche 928. but they broke it up and kept it from looking overly bulbous by introducing these cutouts here. Whether or not they're actual heat extractors that function or not, there is a function. And that's aesthetically, it breaks up a lot of the monotony back here and keeps it looking a little sharper, a little more racy. In any case, those are my picks for the 10 most beautiful cars on sale today. I'm sure you have some disagreements with my picks and probably thought I left out a few and probably included a few that didn't deserve to be. Leave a comment below. Leave a civilized comment below. Let's start a dialogue. It's not like I don't have the time to respond. Thanks for watching the video. Thanks for hanging out all the way to the end. To see more videos like this, hit Subscribe. And of course, for any of these vehicles, if you want any information, head on over to edmunds.com. Stay safe. Take care of your friends. Take care of your family. [MUSIC PLAYING]

Edmunds' Mark Takahashi, a former designer and art director, gives his ranking of the best-looking and most beautiful cars, trucks and SUVs on sale.

Features & Specs

SX 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SX 4dr SUV AWD
3.8L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$43,790
MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed automatic
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
S 4dr SUV features & specs
S 4dr SUV
3.8L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$34,290
MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed automatic
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
EX 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
EX 4dr SUV AWD
3.8L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$39,290
MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission8-speed automatic
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
EX 4dr SUV features & specs
EX 4dr SUV
3.8L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$37,290
MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission8-speed automatic
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all 2020 Kia Telluride features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Telluride safety features:

Blind-Spot View Monitor
Displays a live camera view of your blind spots when the turn signal is activated.
Safe Exit Assist
Warns if a vehicle or bicyclist is approaching your parked car and locks the doors to prevent your opening them into traffic.
Forward Collision Avoidance
Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.5%

Kia Telluride vs. the competition

Kia Telluride vs. Honda Pilot

The Honda Pilot is one of our top picks in the midsize three-row SUV class. It excels as a versatile people and gear hauler thanks to its smooth ride, strong fuel economy and smart storage solutions. Holding the Pilot back are overly sensitive advanced safety features and a narrow opening for third-row seat access. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Pilot.

Compare Kia Telluride & Honda Pilot features

Kia Telluride vs. Mazda CX-9

Like the Telluride, the Mazda CX-9 fills the gap between typical SUVs and entry-level luxury models. Compared to other SUVs in this class, the Mazda is more engaging to drive. It also gained some new features for 2019 that help keep it competitive with newer rivals. The CX-9, however, doesn't have as much cargo or third-row passenger space as the Telluride. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mazda CX-9.

Compare Kia Telluride & Mazda CX-9 features

Kia Telluride vs. Volkswagen Atlas

The Volkswagen Atlas gains favor with its accommodating interior that boasts plenty of passenger space in all three rows. We're also fans of its easy-to-use features and surefooted handling that doesn't sacrifice ride quality. Acceleration is rather leisurely, however, and there's no resulting payoff in fuel efficiency. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Volkswagen Atlas.

Compare Kia Telluride & Volkswagen Atlas features
Edmunds Track Tested: 2020 Kia Telluride SX AWD

Jonathan Elfalan by Jonathan Elfalan , Manager, Vehicle TestingOctober 9th, 2019

The Telluride SX AWD is an upmarket version of the Telluride that's bound to be a strong seller, given the vehicle's luxury-oriented design and SUV shoppers' general interest in the finer things. Powered by Kia's familiar 3.8-liter V6 engine, the SX AWD includes (you guessed it) all-wheel drive, plus a number of desirable luxury features. But can that aging V6 compete with the more modern engines in rival SUVs, many of which include turbocharging for superior low-end response? More broadly, do the Telluride's dynamic capabilities match the premium vibe of its styling?

We took the Telluride SX AWD to the Edmunds Test Track to put it through its paces. Read on to see all of the numbers and information from our proprietary testing process, plus exclusive driving impressions from the best testing crew in the business.

2020 Kia Telluride SX AWD Performance Testing Results

Price as tested: $46,860
Date of test: 6/3/2019
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Odometer: 2,968
Powertrain: 3.8L V6 | 8-Speed Automatic | AWD
Horsepower: 291 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque: 262 lb-ft @ 5,200 rpm

2020 Telluride Acceleration

Acceleration Test Result
0-30 mph 2.8 sec
0-45 mph 4.8 sec
0-60 mph 7.5 sec
0-75 mph 10.8 sec
Quarter-mile 15.4 sec @ 91.0 mph
0-60 mph w/1 ft rollout 7.2 sec

"On the key-up run the Telluride takes a beat to get moving off the line. The V6 feels a little less punchy then I anticipated in this scenario. In sport with traction control still on and power-braking to 2000 RPM, the traction control system was intrusive enough to stall the car for about a half second before leaving the line. Power-braking with traction control off doesn’t have quite the same hiccup, but it's still slower than the key-up run. Fourth try was best, with sport mode, traction off and just mashing the gas. There’s no wheel spin and it’s the smoothest way to get the transmission and drivetrain engaged. Manual mode does not improve the run."

2020 Telluride Braking

Braking Test Result
30-0 mph 29 ft
60-0 mph 120 ft

"In casual use the Telluride's brakes feel nice and easy to be smooth with. At maximum braking the pedal gets progressively firmer the harder and faster you press it. This appears to promote smoothness under hard braking in the Telluride's case. Braking noise is nicely isolated out of the cabin, and feels more premium than many vehicles in its class. Nose dive is pretty mild and the steering tracks pretty straight on, with mild wiggles."

2020 Telluride Handling

Handling Test Result
Skidpad, 200-ft diameter 0.83 g

"Fairly competent body management here. It’s not sporty, but it doesn’t trip over itself. The body is pretty sensitive to changes in throttle, so you get quite a bit of weight transfer front to rear when you come off the throttle, which makes the car feel a little lively, but also not as stable. Stability control is surprisingly less intrusive in this environment."

2020 Kia Telluride SX AWD Vehicle Details

Drivetrain
Drive Type: All-Wheel Drive
Engine Type: Conventional Gasoline                                                                 
Engine Configuration: V6                                                              
Engine Displacement (liters): 3.8                                                             
Engine Induction Type: Naturally Aspirated                                                      
Indicated Redline: 6,500                                                               
Actual Redline (rev limit): 6,250                                                               
Fuel Type: 87 octane                                                                    
Transmission Type: Automatic                                                                
Transmission Speeds: 8
Paddle Shifters: No                                                            
Downshift Rev Match/Throttle Blip: Yes                                     
Holds Gears at Rev Limiter: No   

Curb Weight and Weight Distribution
Curb weight as tested (lbs): 4,435                                                           
Weight L/F (lbs): 1,212                                                                 
Weight L/R (lbs): 1,013                                                                 
Weight R/F (lbs): 1,256                                                                 
Weight R/R (lbs): 954                                                                   
Weight distribution, front (%): 55.6                                                      
GVWR (lbs): 5,917                                                                                 

Brakes
ABS Type: Full ABS                                                           
Brake Rotor Type - Front: 1-Piece Disc                                              
Brake Rotor (other) - Front: Vented                                                                   
Brake Caliper Type - Front: Sliding                                                                    
Brake Pistons - Front: 2                                                                
Brake Rotor Type - Rear: 1-Piece Disc                                                              
Brake Rotor (other) - Rear: Solid                                                             
Brake Caliper Type - Rear: Sliding                                                             
Brake Pistons - Rear: 1                                                                 
Parking Brake: Button                           

Tires
Tire pressure spec - Front: 35                                                                 
Tire pressure spec - Rear: 35                                                                  
Tire Make: Michelin                                                            
Tire Model: Primacy Tour A/S                                                                 
Tire Tread: Asymmetrical                                                              
Tire Type: Low Rolling Resistance                                                         
Tire Season: All-Season                                                               
Tire Size (sidewall) - Front: 245/50 R20 102V                                      
Tire Size (sidewall) - Rear: 245/50 R20 102V                        
Spare Tire Type: Temporary                                                                   
Tire Treadwear Rating: 540                                                                    
Tire Temperature Rating: A                                                                     
Tire Traction Rating: A      

About the Driver
From radar guns to GPS-driven data loggers, Jonathan has been pushing cars to their limits (for science!) since 2005. Today, he helps manage Edmunds' testing dream team.

2020 Kia Telluride SX First Drive

Big SUV, Big Value

Elana Scherr by Elana Scherr , Special CorrespondentMarch 22nd, 2019

It really is hip to be square — at least if you're an SUV. The all-new 2020 Kia Telluride is the company's largest crossover to date, and it's a big block of a machine. With its wide stance, tall roof and sharp edges, it seemed almost as towering as the Colorado scenery we drove it through. But even though it looked like a motorized mountain, the Telluride rolled through canyon roads and the narrow streets of the ski town for which it was named with ease and precision.

Automakers have been trying to solve the puzzle of how to make a crossover look as rugged as a truck, be as family-friendly as a minivan, and offer the comfort of a luxury sedan while still being affordable. Who would have expected that Kia would be the one to crack it?

You Tell 'Em

The 2020 Telluride is wider, longer and taller than Kia's other big-ish SUV, the Sorento. That means it can fit seven or eight passengers and give those passengers enough room for their legs and their heads, even in the back row. Yeah, that sounds like a joke, but any of you who've been crammed in the third row of a typical midsize SUV know it's often more of a suggestion of seating than a usable space. Not so in the Telluride. The comfort of the front seats carries through to the second and third row. Even the middle seat in the back isn't a total punishment. 

It's also much easier to access that third row thanks to a one-button press that folds and slides the second-row seats up in one smooth motion. Kia says it tested the Telluride with child seats installed in the second row, and third-row passengers still have plenty of entrance and exit room. As you move forward in the cabin, it gets even better. The second row offers multiple phone charging options, including a household-style 110-volt plug. The optional second-row captain's chairs can even be ordered with heating and ventilation. 

All that comfort isn't just reserved for passengers. The driver's seat is well-designed and has just the right mix of firm and squish for a long drive. It's adjustable enough that both short and tall drivers will be able to find a comfortable driving position, although those who are height-challenged may find that reaching for certain dashboard controls requires a stretch.

The front seats are roomy. The low center console provides plenty of elbow room, but it still offers cupholders, a phone charging pad, USB ports and the controls for the driving modes and AWD lock for enhanced traction. Base Tellurides get leatherette upholstery, and top-trim SX buyers can get quilted leather in a variety of colors, including the gorgeous, but totally impractical for a family vehicle, white premium leather that was in our test car.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, even on base trims. And if you step up to the EX and SX levels, Kia swaps out the standard 8-inch display for a 10.3-inch touchscreen. SX buyers get a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, which can be taken full advantage of because the Telluride's engineers must have been working overtime on eliminating road noise.

Go Tell It (Quietly) on the Mountain

Choosing the high altitude and twisty mountain roads of Colorado for the vehicle launch was a bold move from Kia, as nothing highlights a drivetrain's inadequacies like thin air and steep grades. Yet we were surprised by the Telluride's capabilities on such a challenging test ground. It's not that we wouldn't like just a smidge more passing power from the 291-horsepower 3.8-liter V6, but the few times we did need to get around a slowpoke, the Telluride was capable, even on the uphill sections. The eight-speed transmission seems well-matched to the engine. It only noticeably hunted for gears once or twice on our journey, and even then, quite subtly.

Subtle seems to be the key word for the Telluride's powerplant — it's quiet enough to go full throttle in a library without prompting even one "shush" from an angry librarian. There's also very little wind and tire noise. But don't think that means the Telluride is a numb, dead ride. Steering, braking and throttle are balanced and predictable. There's nothing grabby or delayed in any of the controls, and the Telluride feels like a much smaller vehicle from the driver's seat.

The turning radius is impressively tight, and we got a good test of tight-quarter maneuvering when we arrived at the tiny ski town of Telluride, Colorado. Parking is a breeze, as the square-body design makes it easy to see the edges of the hood. And even if it didn't, sensors, a rearview camera and a 360-degree parking camera system help you avoid plowing into snowy curbs or snow-blind skiers.

Tell It to Me Straight

The Telluride is available in four different trim levels: LX (starting at $32,735, including destination), S, EX and SX (starting at $42,535). All come with the same engine and eight-speed transmission, and all can be outfitted with all-wheel drive (AWD), which is a $2,000 option. The EPA estimates the Telluride returns 23 mpg in combined city/highway driving from the front-wheel-drive versions and 21 mpg with AWD. Both figures are above-average for the three-row crossover SUV class.

One thing you don't need to pay more for is safety. Many of Kia's Drive Wise safety features come standard, even on the base LX trim. And it's not just expected safe-driving tech such as airbags and stability management, but also selectable drive modes, pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and reverse parking sensors. Forward parking sensors are an option, but as mentioned, it's pretty easy to see out of the Telluride, so even LX buyers who don't step up to the optional safety add-ons won't miss them.

Kia also has some family-specific safety including warnings if people or pets are left in the back seat, and Safe Exit Assist, which can detect when a car or bike is coming up behind a parked Telluride and automatically lock the rear door so passengers don't step out into oncoming traffic. An option for higher trim levels with the 10.3-inch display is Quiet Mode, which mutes the speakers in the second and third row so phone calls and death metal don't wake the kids sleeping in the back. That's sort of the vibe of the Telluride: rockin' out in the front, sleeping baby in the back.

Everybody Has a Tell

During our time with the Telluride, we kept trying to find something to dislike about it. In the end, all that we had was a mild complaint about shorter drivers' ability to access all the controls, the minimal noticeable difference between the normal and Sport driving modes, and a dearth of interesting exterior paint colors. Hope you like 50 shades of gray (actually three shades of gray, black, white and gray-green).

Kia clearly took a look at the competition and said: "We can make something with plenty of interior cargo space and adult-worthy passenger room plus all the safety features without looking like a blob." And then the carmaker did it. The Telluride we drove was a fully loaded SX AWD model, with an MSRP of $46,860. While it was delightful, buyers who choose the less-swank versions can outfit up a heck of a good family vehicle for a heck of a good price. Tell your friends.

2020 Kia Telluride Detroit Debut

A 3-Row SUV From Kia With Range-Topping Safety Features

Travis Langness by Travis Langness , Reviews EditorJanuary 14th, 2019

The 2020 Kia Telluride, an SUV aimed right at the adventurous heart of the outdoorsy American, debuted today at the Detroit Auto Show. Yes, we've seen this vehicle before, but only in specialized off-road-concept cladding, with ladders on the sides and snorkels on the roof. Those exterior bits, though, say a good deal about this vehicle and who Kia's intended buyer is, as does the name.

Telluride, aside from being the name of this Korean crossover, is also a city in Colorado that started life as a mining town but is now a skiing destination. And if snowy mountain slopes don't stir up your desire to buy a three-row SUV and explore the outdoors, nothing will. Thankfully, it looks like it's more than just a name because the Telluride holds true to our first impression as a rugged, stylish entry into the three-row crossover segment. It's missing the metal brush guard and the leather luggage straps on the outside, but it still looks good.

Made for America

The Telluride, designed in California specifically for American buyers, sits at the top of Kia's lineup and stands as the automaker's largest vehicle. Just like the Hyundai Palisade that it shares a platform with, the Telluride gets a 3.8-liter V6 with 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. That V6 is paired with Kia's eight-speed automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive is standard. (All-wheel drive is optional.) The Telluride will have four trim levels: LX, EX, S and SX. Depending on equipment, it'll have a maximum tow rating of 5,000 pounds. Those are typical power and towing numbers for the class.

What Comes Standard and What's Optional?

Standard features include remote start, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, five USB ports, Bluetooth connectivity, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and mitigation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, a drowsy driver warning system, and rear parking sensors.

The Telluride has an impressive list of options, some of which are state-of-the-art safety features. For example, there's Kia's Safe Exit Assist, which will keep rear doors from opening if a car is passing nearby. Essentially this system is intended to keep children in the back seat from opening the rear door in traffic. The door can be opened once it detects that a car has passed. Then there's the Rear Occupant Alert, which uses in-car sensors to detect a child or pet left behind, setting off the car alarm as a distinct reminder. Highway Driving Assist is Kia's autopilot-adjacent mode, which uses in-car radar to read lane markings and then control steering, along with braking and acceleration. With all these modern safety features, the Telluride has some serious family appeal.

Other more typical options include automatic high beams, LED taillights, a head-up display, front parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated first- and second-row seats, a reclining third row, leather and wood interior trim, an additional USB port (bringing the total to six), wireless smartphone charging, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and a 10.3-inch center touchscreen.

Pricing and Availability

Currently, the Edmunds top-ranked three-row midsize SUV is the Honda Pilot, with the Mazda CX-9 and the Volkswagen Atlas hot on its heels in second and third place, respectively. All three are spacious and comfortable with a unique set of virtues. But with its rugged exterior and high-tech interior, the Kia Telluride should stand a fighting chance against each of these strong rivals.

Pricing details haven't been released yet, but Kia's current three-row crossover, the Sorento, starts around $27,000 and can land around $50,000 with options. We expect the Telluride to be priced in a similar manner. The 2020 Telluride will go on sale later this year, but be sure to check back as we'll have all the pricing and trim-level details closer to its release.

2020 Kia Telluride First Look

A Sneak Preview of Kia's Big New SUV

Ronald Montoya by Ronald Montoya , Senior Consumer Advice EditorSeptember 11th, 2018

The all-new 2020 Kia Telluride made its first public appearance on designer Brandon Maxwell's runway at New York Fashion Week. The Telluride is an eight-passenger SUV that Kia says will be several inches longer and wider than the midsize Sorento. In fact, the Telluride is the first large SUV from Kia since the short-lived Borrego back in 2008. It will compete with three-row family SUVs such as the Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Explorer and Toyota Highlander.

The Telluride at fashion week was a special one-off version inspired by Maxwell's 2019 Texas-themed spring/summer clothing line, which pays homage to the designer's East Texas upbringing. Notable flourishes included saddle-inspired double-stitched leather accents, natural wood trim, custom 20-inch wheels, a spare tire mounted to the rear hatch, and several off-road accessories.

The Telluride's runway outfit gives some idea what the vehicle will look like when it is released. The exterior will have the traditional boxy look that many SUV buyers gravitate toward these days, while the interior is a relatively upscale affair punctuated by a letterbox-shaped infotainment screen.

The Telluride production model will officially debut at Detroit's North American International Auto Show in January 2019. It should hit showrooms a few months later. Just don't count on the fancy leather, fording snorkel, roof ladder or strapped-on spare tire making it to dealer lots.

Kia announced in New York that there will be a "V6-powered option," which suggests the base engine will be a four-cylinder — a common offering in competing vehicles. One possibility is the 2.4-liter four found in lower trims of the Kia Sorento, which would likely feel underpowered in the larger Telluride. We're hoping that Kia's more capable 2.0-liter turbo-four will be in the mix.

The 2020 Kia Telluride was designed at the carmaker's U.S. design studio and will be assembled at Kia Motors Manufacturing in West Point, Georgia.

We'll have more detailed information after the Telluride's formal introduction in Detroit. Stay tuned for driving impressions soon after.

FAQ

Is the Kia Telluride a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Telluride both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.4 out of 10. You probably care about Kia Telluride fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Telluride gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Telluride has 21.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Telluride. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Kia Telluride?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Kia Telluride:

  • All-new model
  • Kia's biggest SUV yet
  • Seating for seven or eight people
Learn more

Is the Kia Telluride reliable?

To determine whether the Kia Telluride is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Telluride. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Telluride's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Kia Telluride a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Kia Telluride is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Telluride and gave it a 8.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Telluride is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Telluride?

The least-expensive 2020 Kia Telluride is the 2020 Kia Telluride LX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,890.

Other versions include:

  • SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,790
  • S 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,290
  • EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,290
  • EX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,290
  • S 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,290
  • SX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,790
  • LX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,890
  • LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,890
Learn more

What are the different models of Kia Telluride?

If you're interested in the Kia Telluride, the next question is, which Telluride model is right for you? Telluride variants include SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), and EX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Telluride models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Kia Telluride

2020 Kia Telluride Overview

The 2020 Kia Telluride is offered in the following submodels: Telluride SUV. Available styles include SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), EX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), SX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A), LX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A), and LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A).

What do people think of the 2020 Kia Telluride?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Kia Telluride and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Telluride 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Telluride.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Kia Telluride and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Telluride featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Kia Telluride?

Which 2020 Kia Tellurides are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Kia Telluride for sale near. There are currently 16 new 2020 Tellurides listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,435 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Kia Telluride.

Can't find a new 2020 Kia Tellurides you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Kia Telluride for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,551.

Find a new Kia for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,789.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Kia Telluride?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials

