2020 Kia Telluride
2020 Kia Telluride Review
- Robust standard V6 with decent towing power
- Spacious interior for large families
- Lots of standard tech and safety features
- Plush ride and well-shaped seats offer all-day comfort
- No available powertrain upgrades
- Less small-item storage in cabin than some competitors
- All-new model
- Kia's biggest SUV yet
- Seating for seven or eight people
For many years, Kia has offered up its Sorento as a choice for shoppers looking for a three-row crossover SUV. As much as we like the Sorento, it comes up short in two important areas: cargo and rear passenger space. That's why we're excited to see the new 2020 Kia Telluride. It addresses those shortcomings with a larger size and a lot more interior capacity.
Our verdict
The Telluride is an impressive three-row SUV. It boasts a quiet and upscale cabin, impressive tech, extensive standard features, adult-friendly third-row seating, and a satisfying driving experience. It has a few weaknesses, but overall this Kia is a great pick for a three-row crossover SUV.
How does the Telluride drive?
Overall, the Telluride is a satisfying SUV to drive. In Edmunds testing, our Telluride sprinted from 0 to 60 mph time in 7.5 seconds, which is an average time for this type of vehicle. Still, the V6 feels able and responsive. The brakes are strong and easy to judge, returning a 60-0 mph stopping distance of 120 feet. That result is among the best in its class.
The steering is light at parking-lot speeds and weights up naturally in turns. The Telluride is stable when going around turns and doesn't exhibit excessive body roll. We also like that the engine's fuel-saving stop-start feature works smoothly and quietly, and that the transmission responds quickly when you need a downshift.
How comfortable is the Telluride?
The Telluride is quite comfortable. The seats are supportive and nicely contoured, with almost pillow-like headrests. Noise is incredibly well-handled, making for a luxury-car-quiet interior even at freeway speeds. Engine noise is present, but it's never unpleasant or intrusive. For a three-row SUV, the Telluride is generally smooth-riding, although it can get a little rough over uneven pavement.
The climate control system is easy to use and properly regulates temperature in all three rows. While the seat heating and ventilation aren't the strongest on the market, it's nice to see them available for both first- and second-row passengers.
How’s the interior?
The Telluride offers a very roomy and upscale-feeling cabin with easy access to all three rows. Passenger space is excellent in both the second and third rows. The space feels more open thanks in part to the abundance of large windows. Only front-passenger knee room is a little tight.
The controls are clearly labeled and grouped logically. However, the driver has to stretch to reach the new, wider infotainment screen. Visibility is excellent thanks to plenty of large windows. The camera systems and parking sensors are helpful extras.
How’s the tech?
All Tellurides come with numerous collision avoidance and mitigation systems as well as adaptive cruise control that operates down to a stop. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also come standard, and numerous USB ports are spread across all three rows, although only one can transmit data. The optional wider infotainment screen (EX and up) looks sharp, and it comes with navigation that offers several useful features.
Our SX test vehicle also had the head-up display and rear-seat intercom features; both are useful. The upgraded 10-speaker sound system is also excellent. The turn-signal camera display in the gauge cluster is less impressive. It's small, low-res and mostly redundant given the regular blind-spot monitoring system.
How’s the storage?
Trunk space is generous, with 21 cubic feet behind the third row and 87 cubes with both rows folded down. Beyond that, the hatch opening is wide and accommodating. There's also a useful underfloor compartment. With 5,000 pounds of max towing capacity, the Telluride matches class leaders.
Small-item storage is a weakness: While there are several options for organizing small items, there's much less space for personal effects than in some competitors. Car seats fit easily, and the car seat anchors are easy to find.
How economical is the Telluride?
The Telluride EPA-estimated fuel economy is about average. On the plus side, our Telluride actually lived up to its promise and achieved about 23 mpg in our mixed driving.
Is the Telluride a good value?
The Telluride might be the best value in the class for what you get. From the driving experience to the interior to the standard and available features, at every price point you just get a little bit extra, and in top trims you get a near-luxury experience. Overall, we are very impressed with the quality of the Telluride. You also get Kia's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which is the best in the class.
Wildcard
It seems like Kia went hard for a "baby Land Rover" feel, and it nailed it without the Telluride coming across as a knockoff. It's bargain luxury in a good way, and the Telluride's space, design and driving experience are a step above competitors.
Which Telluride does Edmunds recommend?
Kia Telluride models
The 2020 Kia Telluride is a midsize SUV with seating for seven or eight passengers. Under the hood is a 3.8-liter V6 (291 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available as an option. There are four trim levels: LX, S, EX, and SX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have owned my Kia Telluride S-Trim for about 6 months now and have put on 11K miles. The Telluride is easily the nicest driving and best vehicle I have ever owned. I still look forward to getting behind the wheel every day. The drive is just that enjoyable. For one, it's amazingly quiet for a vehicle that is propelled by a 6 cyl., 291hp engine. Not to say that I can't hear the rev of the engine upon acceleration or the hum of the pistons firing while cruising along at highway speeds, but it is all just background noise and just adds to the enjoyable experience. Even the wind is cut down to the point that I can't hear it with the radio set to a fairly quiet level. In addition, the car somehow absorbs much of the road so that when I do feel a small imperfection while moving along, it is easily the exception and not the rule. I think much of the ride is also complimented by the tight steering and just the feel of the steering wheel itself. Whoever designed the wheel did a wonderful job creating ergonomically correct contours wrapped in "leather." Combined, they give the driver a wonderfully luxurious feel that really is not easily surpassed. It's a great ride. I chose the S-trim for several different reasons. One, the 20" wheels are stunning at this level. In my opinion, they are better than the EX or the blackened SX trims. In addition, the S-trim comes with captains chairs in the second row, a feature that seems more upscale to me in an SUV than the basic bench seat that is standard on the EX. The standard suite of technology that comes on all Tellurides is very impressive, and all of it works very well, but not perfectly. The lane keep assist is great for those people who can handle the subtle shifts left or right when the vehicle gets a little too close to a yellow or white line. For me, however, I had to turn it off. Thank you, Kia, for giving me that option. In addition, the Idle Stop/Go feature, that is supposed to save gas, is great for those drivers who can adapt to the engine turning off then back on only moments later. For me, I gave it about 5 months and 10K miles, I just couldn't get used to it. There are certain parameters that need to be met for it to activate, too many to list, however, it does still seem to be so random that I found myself asking why did it activate (or not) at certain times and not others. In addition, in the heat of the summer, when the Idle Stop/Go was activated, the A/C turned very warm. Not a great thing if you are in traffic on a super hot day. I wish the default setting was off, not on, but that is a government thing....not Kia thing. The forward collision warning system is great too, but a little too sensitive. I have experienced a number of occasions when it chimed thinking that I was about to hit a car in front of me, when, at least to me, there was no danger. It is a fairly large SUV with 2 fairly large blind spots on either side, so the blind spot warning system is fantastic and has definitely warned me from making a potentially big mistake. And lastly, the automatic cruise control is unbelievably precise in both staying true to the lane and keeping a good distance from the car in front. It does tend to hit the brake a little rough, and I have noticed that it tends to hug the left side of the road a bit close, but it has never failed to stay in the lane, even around S-curves. It's very impressive. The only other knock against it at this trim level is that once the car comes to a complete stop, the driver needs to press a button on the wheel or the accelerator lightly, for it to engage again. Another standard advanced technology system are the different driving modes: Eco, Smart, Comfort, and Sport. With the exception of Sport mode, I have driven several thousand miles in each of them, and have settled on Comfort mode...at least for now. The difference in fuel economy is negligible, and, well, to be honest, if I was concerned about fuel economy I wouldn't have bought a medium/large SUV. With that said, currently I'm getting a combined 23mpg. That's overall and according to the computer and using the different driving modes. Your mileage will vary. A few last thoughts. The cabin has a great comfort to it. I find the seats very comfortable on long drives and the infotainment system is super easy to figure out and use while driving. It's definitely one of the better systems available today. Getting into the 3rd row is easily done with the pull of a lever. There's not a ton of room back there, but my 5'7" wife and son have sat back there several times without complaint, although the 2nd row was moved up a bit to accommodate them, but this was done easily and without sacrificing comfort to those sitting in the 2nd row.
For me, specs, cargo space, features, etc. do not matter if the vehicle does not drive well....so let's start there. The Telluride is a smooth, enjoyable ride. I've had my Telluride for 6+ weeks and every time I drive it, I feel relaxed. This is true whether I'm driving in comfort mode or zipping through traffic in sport mode. For those who have been critical of the Telluride's acceleration, two things....first, its a 3 row SUV and it does not come with a hemi engine. What were you expecting? … second, switch the driving mode to "sport" and there is plenty of acceleration (no, its still not a hemi....but you get much better gas mileage ;) ). There are times I like to zip around and the sport mode sufficiently allows me that guilty pleasure. Speaking of acceleration, a co-worker has a supped up Dodge Durango with hemi engine. She offered to race me one day. I said "no thanks," but she still wanted to show off so she kicked in the hemi and took off. I called her and said "I think you just burned a gallon of gas over that half mile." She said "my car ate yours for lunch." I told her "keep your lunch. My car is more like a dessert." I truly believe that … the Telluride is something to be enjoyed. So, anyway, if you want power and incredible acceleration, go get a Dodge with a hemi engine. If you want something that is a pleasure to drive...try the Telluride. I like the responsiveness of the steering and the turning radius of the Telluride. Comfort is also important. My teenage kids went with me to test drive the Telluride. They were first to notice that the leather seats in the EX felt noticeably more comfortable, and more supportive, than the pleather seats in the LX and S models. After they mentioned this, I spent a little more time in both types of seats to get a feel for them … and I also noticed that the leather seats were more supportive and comfortable. (note: I did not try an SX model with prestige package, so I cannot compare the leather seats in my EX to the napa leather seats in SX prestige). My parents have driven my Telluride and I took an opportunity to sit in the second row to test it out. The second row was comfortable and the ride quality was just as good in the second row as in the first row … which was excellent. Features....As many reviewers have noted, the Telluride offers a lot of features for the price...as compared with other vehicles in the midsize SUV segment (and even as compared with some midsize SUVs costing quite a bit more). My favorite feature is the ventilated front seats. I live in Florida and its summer … so that's an awesome feature. The infotainment system is fairly easy to use … and its nice to have both a touchscreen and buttons. The safety features are super nice. The blind spot detection is my favorite safety feature. In cruise control, the Telluride will drive itself. I tried this feature on a mostly empty highway and the Telluride executed an S curve without me touching the steering wheel. Admittedly, this freaked me out a bit and I do like to have control of the steering wheel while driving … but its still cool that the Telluride lane keeping control while in cruise control is this advanced. Turning on adaptive cruise control works as well....my car slowed down and sped up, as needed, without me touching a pedal while using adaptive cruise control. Speaking of features, the intercom feature is fun....not necessary, but fun. The AC works well in all rows and there are plenty of USB ports for everyone to use a gadget during the ride. Gas mileage has been good. I think the on-board computer somewhat exaggerates gas mileage so I tracked it myself over the last 4 fill-ups. In the first two of those fill-ups that involved mostly city driving, I recorded 24.5 and 22.1 mpg. In the two most recent fill-ups that involved mostly highway driving, I recorded 27.5 and 25.9 mpg. I believe the lower numbers in both sets of mpg reflect my use of sport mode a little more often than comfort mode during those tanks. As mentioned above, you don't get the acceleration of a Dodge with hemi engine … but you're also not burning a gallon of gas every time you kick in the hemi engine. I'm happy with the gas mileage thus far.
I got this Telluride 3 days ago and I am blown away by it. Kia has done a fantastic job in designing and engineering this vehicle. We test drove a Lexus RX350 before deciding on this. I am more happy with this than would have been with the RX350. The RX had a better interior but overall the Telluride is much nicer in ride, handling, smoothness, space and features. The RX350 looks like it had too much plastic surgery. We also have a 2018 Toyota Highlander LE AWD that does not have all the bells and whistles but is a fairly decent vehicle. If you compare the Telluride to the Highlander, the Telluride just blows away the Highlander in every aspect. This is coming from a person who has owned 8 Toyotas in the last 30 years. We had a 2016 Sorento before this and were completely satisfied with the quality and performance. I was impressed with the Telluride when it came out as a concept in 2016 and was following it since then. I was a little sad that they redesigned the front grille but they did a lot of hard work behind the scenes to make this an awesome vehicle. This is a true luxury car for thousands less than the competition. It is a wake up call for the competitors. I don't think there is a better value proposition on the market in this segment. The only minor thing I found was the EX version does not have homelink. It is not a big deal but for a car costing $40K, that should come standard. Overall, a fantastic vehicle! UPDATE After 7 months: I wrote my first review after having it only for three days. Now that we have had the vehicle for 7 months, I am going to give an update. The vehicle performs very well, ride is very smooth, comfortable and quiet. Interior is very spacious, It’s easy to get in and get out. There’s a lot of headroom. The.. The electronics and the navigation work very well together. There are no bugs. Currently I have a lease and this is one car that I really want to buy. We took it to long trips and it did not feel tiring, I would say this is better than a lot of other luxury vehicles. I rented a Range Rover sport for a few days when I went out of town, the Telluride was a lot better. I believe this can stand on its own against any other luxury SUV in its class. A lot of people still do not know about the Telluride.
We have leased our Telluride for a few months now and have about 7k miles on it now. I have to say it is a very nice SUV and drives nice. We drove it from Chicago to Florida in the summer with our kids and it was one of the best drives with the adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and great gas mileage. Our previous truck was a GMC Yukon XL and we don’t miss it. We leased it because the dealership was trying to mark up the price on the only one they had when we tried to buy it. Do your research before going into the dealer. Go on the Kia website and make sure you know the deals. Kia has lease deals with set monthly payments and down payments so you know what you should be paying. Dealer was trying to push a $450 payment plus money down for the lease. I asked them to pull the Kia website up and look at the lease deals for the same model they had. They tried to tell me they can’t lease it for that and I asked them to call Kia corporate to discuss why. They ended back tracking and we made the lease for $329 and $3500 down as the website stated. This is our second Kia in the garage and we enjoy both of them. Shop around for a dealer you can work with or contact Kia Corporate to assist. Don’t let the dealerships rip you off and it’s a shame all manufacturers allows them to do that. Kia has come a long way with their vehicles and they have a great warranty that we have not had to use yet. Try them out for yourself and you won’t be disappointed.
MARK TAKAHASHI: I'm going to talk about my personal picks for the 10 most beautiful cars on sale today. [MUSIC PLAYING] I'm well aware that style is subjective. I don't claim to be the arbiter of style and taste, and I realize that one person's trash might be someone else's treasure. I'm sure we're going to have some disagreements on my picks. Leave a comment below. Leave a civilized comment below. So let's jump right into it. [MUSIC PLAYING] My first pick is the all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, the C8, the mid-engine Corvette. It is a stunner in person. It's very angular. It's almost like a stealth fighter with all these facets everywhere. It's sharp. It's cool. It capitalizes on a lot of potential that I thought the NSX didn't. I'm a fan of these forward-leaning angles that the designers put into it. I like that it's almost attacking the air in front of it. Also, I like that they still have some of the character of the old Corvette in the hood here with these streaks. The proportions are great. Unlike some mid-engine sports cars, the Corvette still has a decent-sized hood, and the back end isn't too big and boxy or bulbous like some other mid-engine sports cars can get. To me, everything just sort of works well together, and it's just super sharp. And by the way, all of these pics are in just random order. There's no rhyme or reason to these. My next pick? Dodge Challenger. [MUSIC PLAYING] This is impressive, because the Dodge Challenger hasn't been redesigned since it was introduced in 2008-- well, reintroduced in 2008. It still has a lot of that sinister character that sets it apart from other muscle cars, and indeed, any other car out there. The design cues that I really like are pretty much all up front. It's this brow that cuts into the grill right there from the hood dipping over. It's almost like Clint Eastwood's furrowed death stare at you. It's mean-looking. It almost demands respect before it's even moving. The newest touches come here in the wheel arches here. They're a little bit tacked-on, but from different angles it, looks really good. It just kind of widens it out and interrupt that big slab of nothingness on the door here. And I like that they actually kept it unadorned on that door panel and that body panel. They didn't go with any fake vents or stupid chrome accents. Nice and clean. And that's kind of the theme with a lot of the cars that I like. [MUSIC PLAYING] Ah, que bella machina. This is the Ferrari Roma. It's not an all-out supercar for them. It's a Grand Tour. And I love it. I love it for a lot of things that we'll see later in other cars. First off, a nice, pointed long hood like that. These sharp angles are just gorgeous here. I'm not that big of a fan of this air dam underneath here that's kind of jutting out, but I'm not going to argue with Ferrari designers. One thing I'm really a big fan of, though, is the way that this compound curve meets a straight, and then it pops back into another compound curve in the front. There's no real transition. It just kind of smoothly blends from one end to the other. In other cars, you'll see a curve, and then an abrupt stop, and then a straight-away. This is just sinuous and beautiful and muscular. Man, from nose to tail, it is absolutely gorgeous. [MUSIC PLAYING] One of my favorites, the Jaguar F-type. The spiritual successor to the E-type from the early 1960s, it's not trying to be this campy homage to the E-type. It's its own thing. But it still has a few subtle hints. First off, we have the headlights here, this plexiglass covering that's a little bit of a nod to the old E-type. Of course, there's the grill, this big ovoid. But in the case of the F-type, more of a rounded corner, inverted trapezoid. It gives it enough character to know that it's from the same company as the E-type, but it's not trying to be the E-type. I'm also a fan of the way they did these air intakes here, these cooling vents. They didn't go with this plastic surround. It's just kind of carved into the face of the F-type. Unfortunately for the 2021 refresh, they actually put some plastic surrounds around that. And I'm not that thrilled with the way it looks. It might grow on me later, but so far, I'm still a bigger fan of this pre-refresh F-type. Other styling cues include, in the tail light, this round feature here, which is a nod to the old E-type, as well as this barrel-shaped side that they put in. Of course, there's the silhouette, which tapers down to a wonderful little point in the back, just like the old E-type. Here's a shot of the reflector I'm talking about on the old E-type, that little round feature. But there's one thing I wish that Jaguar did with the F-type, and that would be to use this glorious light metallic blue color that they used for the concept or pre-production car. It never made it into the order guides, and I was really hoping that would be in it. [MUSIC PLAYING] We've been raving about the Telluride, not just because of the way it looks, but because of the way it drives and the value proposition. It's just a really great mid-sized three-row SUV. When it comes to design, I like that it's more upright and boxy than a lot of other SUVs. I also like this amber surround here. You can tell that a Telluride is coming behind you from a ways off, thanks for that distinctive running light. They used a lot of Kia's styling cues throughout, but it's not gross about the way they did it. These double tabs are their signature throughout the Kia lineup. It's there. It's also in the top of the windshield there, and a little hint of it right here in that B-pillar. Overall, it's a really tidy design. It's industrial it's a little beefier than pretty much anything else in its class. [MUSIC PLAYING] Not my favorite car to drive. I wished it was a little more wild and lively than it is. But it is a looker, for sure. It still turns heads a few years into its production. Again, long coupe hood. And I haven't been a fan of this Lexus spindle grill since it came out, but this is actually the first instance where I do like it, mostly because this car was designed to have it from the beginning. When they first started incorporating that spindle grill, they used it on cars that weren't necessarily designed to have. It All of these lines all come together right at the logo. They just all point to it. It's a nice touch. It gives it that sharpness, that pointiness, that you kind of want from a wild-looking sport coupe like this. Another thing I'm a fan of is this cut-out right here, this little air intake, maybe for brake cooling, maybe for trans cooling. Who knows? But I like how they didn't, again, put some cheesy plastic surrounds in there. It's just kind of sliced into the side of the body. It's graceful. It's sharp. It serves a purpose. Around the back of the LC, it continues that line where everything converges on that one logo point. I like that it's a theme that's carried over to the back. One thing I'm not too crazy about, though, is this drop-down here off the tail light. It seems like it's just a little bit out of place. I realize that's part of their corporate style, but every time I see it I always see this tier line under a cheetah's face. Maybe it's not the worst thing to be associated with. [MUSIC PLAYING] My next pick-- it's the Mazda 3 hatchback. Mazda has just been killing it when it comes to design, and the 3 hatchback is, at least for me, a prime example. I love this big grill that's very distinctive, but it's not overly horsey, in my opinion. They have these wonderful compound curves that are built into the bodywork without any sharp creases that almost every other car has. One my other favorite hatchbacks is the old Alfa Romeo Brera, that had this beautiful, rounded hatchback tail. It's very distinctive. It sets itself apart from everything else out there. It's a clean design, and it's carried over into everything that Mazda does. The CX-5, the CX-3, CX-30-- they're all what I consider the most attractive in their classes. And the CX-9 would have been, or it was, until the Telluride came along. [MUSIC PLAYING] The Polestar 1-- wow. The first time I saw this in the flesh, it was stunning. It's just such a clean design, really not a lot of adornment. Sure, it's got a long hood, coupe proportions again, a stubby tail in the back. But there's a simplicity about it that just drew me in instantly. This grill is certainly an echo of Volvo, which is the parent company, but it's missing the sash and the Volvo logo in the middle. I'm also a huge fan of these side streaks in the nose of the car. It's almost aviation-like to me, like a Canard. Again, really nice, simple, unadorned side here, and we have this little feature here that catches light, and then a subtle little crease here that casts shadow below that. It gives it some visual interest without having to resort to something kitschy or gaudy. I had a design instructor who gave us this quote that I keep using when it comes to car design. And I'm paraphrasing here, but it's, a pretty shape doesn't need a lot of jewelry. And this is pretty much unadorned perfection to me. Of course, you can't talk about the Polestar 1 without also mentioning the S90 from Volvo. There's a lot of similarities there. I realize that. And I love the S90 for the exact same reasons. You can see down here that Volvo added that chrome strip down there. Doesn't really add too much visually for me. I prefer to see something, in other words, like the Polestar 1, where it's not there. Again, simplicity, cleanliness of design. Of course, not all my picks are going to be exotics or sport coupes. I can't not talk about the most popular class of vehicles, pickup trucks. And for my money, it's the Ram 1500. [MUSIC PLAYING] The new design is a little classier, a little upmarket. In this top trim here, you get a lot of chrome. I'm outlining here this little step up from the headlight into the grill, and we'll get to that in a bit. But I like how everything is very cohesive, and it all seems to belong together. One thing I'm not a big fan of is this kind of badge right here. It just seems a little out of place in an otherwise very clean design. The design also carries around to other Ram 1500s, like the Rebel, which has a very different take on the grill, but it's equally impressive and aggressive in its execution. Getting back to the headlights integrating into the grill and all that good stuff, it goes back to the introduction of this new generation of Ram pickups in the mid-1990s. This is the heavy-duty version of it. And right here, that headlight line there steps straight up into the grill and then back down for the other headlight. Around that time-- I think was the Kenworth T600 big rig had that same kind of sloping hood, and in that integration of the headlights into the fenders. And you can see it here. I mean, that is very much exaggerated the way it is here in the Ram 1500. But it's that sort of industrial, utilitarian design that made me really love it. I wish that Ram, however, capitalized on that design back then and produced a rival to the Suburban, a larger SUV with that kind of style. My final pick is yet another sport coupe. It is the Mercedes Benz AMG GT. [MUSIC PLAYING] Again, it's the familiar theme of really long hood, a wide maw of a grill here that denotes that it needs a lot of air to breathe, like a beast. And I mean, again, really huge intakes here as well. One thing I'm not too crazy about is this feature right here. I like that it's a cut-out, and it's not surrounded by plastic, but it's this badge right here that kind of throws me off. I feel like maybe if they did something a little more subtle, it would have been better, at least personally for me. Again, man, there's so many things to like about the proportions of this car. And another echo here is that kick-out there that catches light. It just lends it a little more visual interest. And then at the very back of the car, it's really, really quite rounded over, almost egg-like, like a Porsche 928. but they broke it up and kept it from looking overly bulbous by introducing these cutouts here. Whether or not they're actual heat extractors that function or not, there is a function. And that's aesthetically, it breaks up a lot of the monotony back here and keeps it looking a little sharper, a little more racy. In any case, those are my picks for the 10 most beautiful cars on sale today. I'm sure you have some disagreements with my picks and probably thought I left out a few and probably included a few that didn't deserve to be. Leave a comment below. Leave a civilized comment below. Let's start a dialogue. It's not like I don't have the time to respond. Thanks for watching the video. Thanks for hanging out all the way to the end. To see more videos like this, hit Subscribe. And of course, for any of these vehicles, if you want any information, head on over to edmunds.com. Stay safe. Take care of your friends. Take care of your family. [MUSIC PLAYING]
- Kia Telluride vs. Subaru Ascent — 2020 SUV Comparison Test
- 2020 Kia Telluride: The Best SUV | Edmunds Top Rated 2020
- Kia Telluride vs. Hyundai Palisade vs. Ford Explorer -- 2020 Midsize SUV Comparison Test
- 2020 Kia Telluride First Drive
Features & Specs
|SX 4dr SUV AWD
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$43,790
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$34,290
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX 4dr SUV AWD
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,290
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX 4dr SUV
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$37,290
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Telluride safety features:
- Blind-Spot View Monitor
- Displays a live camera view of your blind spots when the turn signal is activated.
- Safe Exit Assist
- Warns if a vehicle or bicyclist is approaching your parked car and locks the doors to prevent your opening them into traffic.
- Forward Collision Avoidance
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
Kia Telluride vs. the competition
Kia Telluride vs. Honda Pilot
The Honda Pilot is one of our top picks in the midsize three-row SUV class. It excels as a versatile people and gear hauler thanks to its smooth ride, strong fuel economy and smart storage solutions. Holding the Pilot back are overly sensitive advanced safety features and a narrow opening for third-row seat access. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Pilot.
Kia Telluride vs. Mazda CX-9
Like the Telluride, the Mazda CX-9 fills the gap between typical SUVs and entry-level luxury models. Compared to other SUVs in this class, the Mazda is more engaging to drive. It also gained some new features for 2019 that help keep it competitive with newer rivals. The CX-9, however, doesn't have as much cargo or third-row passenger space as the Telluride. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mazda CX-9.
Kia Telluride vs. Volkswagen Atlas
The Volkswagen Atlas gains favor with its accommodating interior that boasts plenty of passenger space in all three rows. We're also fans of its easy-to-use features and surefooted handling that doesn't sacrifice ride quality. Acceleration is rather leisurely, however, and there's no resulting payoff in fuel efficiency. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Volkswagen Atlas.
FAQ
Is the Kia Telluride a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Kia Telluride?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Kia Telluride:
- All-new model
- Kia's biggest SUV yet
- Seating for seven or eight people
Is the Kia Telluride reliable?
Is the 2020 Kia Telluride a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Telluride?
The least-expensive 2020 Kia Telluride is the 2020 Kia Telluride LX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,890.
Other versions include:
- SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,790
- S 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,290
- EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,290
- EX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,290
- S 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,290
- SX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,790
- LX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,890
- LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,890
What are the different models of Kia Telluride?
2020 Kia Telluride Overview
The 2020 Kia Telluride is offered in the following submodels: Telluride SUV. Available styles include SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), EX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), SX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A), LX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A), and LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Kia Telluride?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Kia Telluride and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Telluride 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Telluride.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Kia Telluride and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Telluride featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
