2023 Kia Telluride LX Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,690
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|20/26 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|23 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|376.0/488.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.8 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.8 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|262 lb-ft @ 5,200 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|196.9 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|78.3 in.
|Height
|68.9 in.
|Wheelbase
|114.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|178.1 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|87.0 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|38.8 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|Angle of approach
|17.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.4 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,248 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,776 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|61.6 in.
|Front hip room
|58.9 in.
|Leatherette
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|6-way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|6-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|40.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|42.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.2 in.
|Rear hip room
|58.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P245/60R18 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Interior Options
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$210
|Cargo Tray, Folding
|+$115
|Cargo Cover
|+$155
|Cargo Tray Seat Back
|+$115
|Cargo Net, Hybrid
|+$50
|EC Mirror w/HomeLink and Compass
|+$350
|Rear Seat Entertainment System
|+$1,500
|Exterior Options
|Mudguard Kit
|+$115
|Tow Hitch w/Harness
|+$575
|Wheel Locks
|+$60
|Front Alloy Skid Plate
|+$350
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$75
|Side Step Bars
|+$690
