2023 Kia Telluride LX Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Telluride
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,690
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG20/26 MPG
EPA combined MPG23 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)376.0/488.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.8 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower291 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque262 lb-ft @ 5,200 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length196.9 in.
Overall width without mirrors78.3 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheelbase114.2 in.
EPA interior volume178.1 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity87.0 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Angle of departure22.4 degrees
Curb weight4,248 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Gross weight5,776 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacial White Pearl
  • Everlasting Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Gravity Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.9 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room61.6 in.
Front hip room58.9 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
6-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear leg room42.4 in.
Rear shoulder room61.2 in.
Rear hip room58.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Manual rear seat easy entryyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/60R18 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Interior Options
Carpeted Floor Mats +$210
Cargo Tray, Folding +$115
Cargo Cover +$155
Cargo Tray Seat Back +$115
Cargo Net, Hybrid +$50
EC Mirror w/HomeLink and Compass +$350
Rear Seat Entertainment System +$1,500
Exterior Options
Mudguard Kit +$115
Tow Hitch w/Harness +$575
Wheel Locks +$60
Front Alloy Skid Plate +$350
Rear Bumper Applique +$75
Side Step Bars +$690
Inventory

