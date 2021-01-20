What is the Telluride?

The Telluride has been a runaway hit for Kia since it debuted for the 2020 model year. When it debuted, the Telluride received a ton of great reviews (from this outlet included) and generated immense interest from buyers. Demand was so hot that it was common to see dealers asking above sticker price for months afterward.

Why was the Telluride such a smash? Though its handsomely boxy styling certainly helped — as did the Telluride's status as the roomiest SUV in Kia's lineup — we think the truth is much simpler. The Telluride took Kia's traditional value play and turned it up to unforeseen levels. Not only did it have more features than any other SUV, or one of the most spacious interiors in the class, or a sublime driving experience (the list of achievements goes on), the Telluride did so at a lower price than practically any other midsize three-row SUV. So while it did everything just a little bit better than rivals, it was also less expensive. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the recipe for a bona-fide sales success.

While we don't have the full picture just yet, we don't expect anything to change for the 2022 Kia Telluride. Last year, Kia introduced a blacked-out model called the Nightfall Edition, but otherwise the core Telluride lineup stayed the same. If there are any updates in store for the 2022 model, expect them to be similarly mild. If you're looking for a good deal on a Telluride, you can search for inventory via our 2021 Kia Telluride page.