- We go over the changes for Kia's 2025 SUV lineup.
- There's plenty of new here, but some things stay the same.
- See what's changed and what hasn't right here.
2025 Kia SUVs: What's New With Telluride, Sportage and More
Kia's SUVs stay affordable and awesome in 2025
Kia has been on a roll for years, and it isn't letting up. The budget-friendly South Korean brand brings tons of standard features, nice materials, and respectable driving dynamics to the SUV segment and continues to make a compelling case for itself, even against some more expensive competition. We're not seeing any new models in 2025, but there are a few changes across the range. Here's everything new for 2025.
2025 Kia EV6
The 2025 EV6 is getting a few changes for 2025. The most notable is the move to a standard 63 kilowatt-hour battery pack, which bumps the range on the rear-wheel drive long-range trims to a claimed 319 miles. Kia has also chosen to update the styling somewhat to better match the rest of its lineup with its "Opposites United" design language. Finally, Kia is moving production of the whole EV6 line (except the GT) to its West Point, GA factory. This could mean changes to its eligibility for federal tax credits, but we'll have to see if that becomes official.
The 2025 Kia EV6 starts at $43,995 including a $1,395 destination charge. Adding all-wheel drive bumps that to $51,245.
2025 Kia EV9
Kia's flagship EV is one of our favorites in the segment, and with the exception of some color changes and two trim level-specific feature changes, things are staying the same as last year. Those two changes include a standard sunroof on the Light Long Range RWD trim and the removal of the Relaxation Seat package on Land AWD models. The new exterior colors for 2025 are Glacial White Pearl and Ebony Black, while Ivory Silver Gloss, Ivory Silver Matte and Ocean Blue Matte are no longer available. Inside, dark gray and navy are no longer available on GT-Line models.
Pricing is largely the same across the trim stack, with the exception of the Light Long Range trim, which gets a $700 bump. The base model Light Standard Range still starts at $56,395, including a $1,495 charge.
2025 Kia Niro
Kia's little hybrid Niro offers a ton of standard equipment and huge efficiency in a handsome package for not a lot of money. It isn't getting a major update for 2025. Still, the small changes include a standard cold weather package for the SX PHEV, including heated rear seats and a positive coefficient heater that Kia says increases the electric-only range. Rear seat belt pre-tensioners are standard across the board now, which is nice, but it seems like it should have already been a thing.
The 2025 Kia Niro hybrid starts at $28,385, including a $1,390 destination fee. The base PHEV version starts at $35,885, also including destination.
2025 Kia Niro EV
The Niro EV isn't seeing any changes for 2025. Its range is still 253 miles for both available trim levels. Pricing starts at $40,995 including a $1,395 destination charge before any applicable tax incentives.
2025 Kia Seltos
The Seltos continues to offer decent bang for the buck in the compact crossover, and that seems to be extra true for 2025. That's because Kia has seen fit to add a bunch of new standard features to go along with a restyled and generally nicer interior. The base model S gets new 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, a 4.25-inch TFT digital instrument screen, and auto up and down on the driver's side power window. EX and SX models get park distance warning sensors for the rear, and the AWD versions of those trims get a power liftgate. The EX trim also gets a new sunroof package and standard cargo cover for 2025.
The Seltos will be available this year with two powertrains: a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine making 195 horsepower and a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated Atkinson cycle engine making just 146 hp but offering considerably better fuel mileage. Buyers can choose between all-wheel and front-wheel drive depending on their use case. Pricing for the 2025 Kia Seltos starts at $26,585, including a $1,395 destination charge. Adding all-wheel drive to the equation tacks on another $1,000.
2025 Kia Sportage
The Sportage has long been the bread and butter of Kia's SUV lineup, and that's likely because it has historically offered a fantastic blend of efficiency and affordability while not feeling like a penalty box when you spend time in it. The 2025 Sportage comes in three basic flavors: Sportage, Sportage Hybrid and Sportage Plug-in Hybrid. All three offer great value and should make sense for a wide variety of buyers. 2025 isn't a big update year for the Sportage, though there are some minor changes that are worth mentioning here. The EX model, for example, now offers an optional Premium package that adds a panoramic glass sunroof and a power liftgate. The X-Line and X-Pro trims get a bunch of gloss black trim and black badging, while the X-Line gets gloss black wheels.
The base LX FWD model starts at $28,785, including a $1,395 destination charge. Adding all-wheel drive brings that up to $30,595. To get into the hybrid, you'll have to shell out a minimum of $30,195, while the plug-in hybrid will set you back $41,285.
2025 Kia Sorento
The three-row Sorento, like many of its siblings, isn't seeing major updates this year. X-Line and X-Pro trims get black badging and the Gravity Gray color is getting binned in exchange for Panthera Metal (which, admittedly, sounds much cooler). Pricing of the internal combustion engine models similarly doesn't see any big shakeups with the base front-wheel-drive LX model starting at $33,405, including a $1,415 destination fee. The most affordable all-wheel-drive model, aka the S AWD, starts at $38,005. The Sorento Hybrid will set you back $40,105 and the Plug-in Hybrid will lighten your wallet to the tune of $49,405.
2025 Kia Soul
The Soul is Kia's most affordable crossover, and despite its low price, it brings a lot to the table for buyers. Kia isn't messing with the model much this year, but it is offering a Soulmate package that adds niceties like 18-inch alloy wheels, an Umber (aka brown) interior, a two-tone paint with a contrasting roof, Harman Kardon premium audio, and some new lower body cladding. The package comes in at a very reasonable $1,000 and is only available on the top-spec EX trim level.
Pricing for the 2025 Soul starts at $21,885, including a $1,395 destination fee.
2025 Kia Telluride
The Kia Telluride seems to have it all, and so it's not seeing any sweeping changes for 2025. Like many of its siblings, though, it's getting some meaningful updates. Chief among these is the move to make second-row side impact airbags standard across the trim stack, along with Kia's Highway Driving Assist 1.5. The other non-aesthetic changes are a 500-pound increase to the towing capacity for the Telluride X-Pro and a 10-mm boost to its ground clearance.
The X-Line and X-Pro trims get a 12.3-inch dual-screen display as well as a Terracotta interior color scheme with a new embossed pattern. Outside they get more gloss black trim to differentiate them from their more affordable counterparts.
Pricing for the 2025 Telluride starts at $37,805 including a $1,415 destination charge, but that's for the front-wheel-drive version. Adding all-wheel drive comes with a $3,000 premium and a jump up to the S trim level from the LX.