2025 Kia SUVs: What's New With Telluride, Sportage and More

2025 Kia EV6

The 2025 EV6 is getting a few changes for 2025. The most notable is the move to a standard 63 kilowatt-hour battery pack, which bumps the range on the rear-wheel drive long-range trims to a claimed 319 miles. Kia has also chosen to update the styling somewhat to better match the rest of its lineup with its "Opposites United" design language. Finally, Kia is moving production of the whole EV6 line (except the GT) to its West Point, GA factory. This could mean changes to its eligibility for federal tax credits, but we'll have to see if that becomes official.

The 2025 Kia EV6 starts at $43,995 including a $1,395 destination charge. Adding all-wheel drive bumps that to $51,245.

2025 Kia EV9

Kia's flagship EV is one of our favorites in the segment, and with the exception of some color changes and two trim level-specific feature changes, things are staying the same as last year. Those two changes include a standard sunroof on the Light Long Range RWD trim and the removal of the Relaxation Seat package on Land AWD models. The new exterior colors for 2025 are Glacial White Pearl and Ebony Black, while Ivory Silver Gloss, Ivory Silver Matte and Ocean Blue Matte are no longer available. Inside, dark gray and navy are no longer available on GT-Line models.

Pricing is largely the same across the trim stack, with the exception of the Light Long Range trim, which gets a $700 bump. The base model Light Standard Range still starts at $56,395, including a $1,495 charge.

2025 Kia Niro

Kia's little hybrid Niro offers a ton of standard equipment and huge efficiency in a handsome package for not a lot of money. It isn't getting a major update for 2025. Still, the small changes include a standard cold weather package for the SX PHEV, including heated rear seats and a positive coefficient heater that Kia says increases the electric-only range. Rear seat belt pre-tensioners are standard across the board now, which is nice, but it seems like it should have already been a thing.

The 2025 Kia Niro hybrid starts at $28,385, including a $1,390 destination fee. The base PHEV version starts at $35,885, also including destination.