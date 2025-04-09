A Kia Telluride Hybrid Is Coming, and Soon

At Kia's Design Week installation in Milan, Italy, the brand's top vehicle designers are looking into the future and talking all things EV, but that doesn't mean the brand's core models are getting ignored. Kia confirmed to Edmunds that it's going to offer a hybrid version of the Telluride, the brand's extremely popular family hauler. Kia had a hit on its hands in 2020 when it launched the Telluride, and it doesn't look to be resting on its laurels.

The Telluride isn’t the only model getting the hybrid treatment either: Kia revealed this morning that it would be “diversifying its hybrid lineup across all segments.” In a statement released early today, Kia cited uncertain environmental regulations and increasing demand for hybrid models. Its plan is to double its hybrid sales by 2030 from nearly 500,000 in 2025 to a total of 1 million in 2030. Overall, the automaker is working toward 2.33 million electrified models — EVs, hybrids and plug-in hybrid models — out of a total of 4.19 million globally by 2039.

Currently, every Telluride is equipped with a 3.8-liter V6 making 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. During our real-world fuel economy evaluation, our Telluride achieved about 23 mpg combined with all-wheel drive, while the EPA says it is good for 20 mpg. (Front-wheel-drive Tellurides are estimated to get 22 mpg combined.) A hybrid model should not only improve those numbers but add a little more oomph to its acceleration.