Estimated values
1999 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,904
|$3,695
|$4,135
|Clean
|$2,569
|$3,276
|$3,667
|Average
|$1,897
|$2,439
|$2,731
|Rough
|$1,226
|$1,601
|$1,795
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,078
|$3,253
|$3,896
|Clean
|$1,838
|$2,885
|$3,455
|Average
|$1,358
|$2,147
|$2,573
|Rough
|$877
|$1,410
|$1,692