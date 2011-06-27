Estimated values
2003 Kia Spectra GS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$969
|$1,559
|$1,877
|Clean
|$859
|$1,385
|$1,669
|Average
|$638
|$1,038
|$1,254
|Rough
|$418
|$691
|$840
Estimated values
2003 Kia Spectra LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$998
|$1,556
|$1,857
|Clean
|$885
|$1,383
|$1,652
|Average
|$658
|$1,036
|$1,241
|Rough
|$430
|$690
|$831
Estimated values
2003 Kia Spectra LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,025
|$1,640
|$1,970
|Clean
|$908
|$1,457
|$1,753
|Average
|$675
|$1,092
|$1,317
|Rough
|$442
|$727
|$882
Estimated values
2003 Kia Spectra GSX 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,096
|$1,743
|$2,090
|Clean
|$971
|$1,549
|$1,859
|Average
|$722
|$1,161
|$1,397
|Rough
|$473
|$773
|$935
Estimated values
2003 Kia Spectra 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$873
|$1,418
|$1,711
|Clean
|$773
|$1,260
|$1,522
|Average
|$575
|$944
|$1,144
|Rough
|$376
|$629
|$766
Estimated values
2003 Kia Spectra GS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$903
|$1,462
|$1,762
|Clean
|$800
|$1,299
|$1,567
|Average
|$595
|$974
|$1,178
|Rough
|$389
|$648
|$789
Estimated values
2003 Kia Spectra 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,036
|$1,551
|$1,827
|Clean
|$919
|$1,378
|$1,625
|Average
|$683
|$1,033
|$1,221
|Rough
|$447
|$688
|$818
Estimated values
2003 Kia Spectra GSX 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,030
|$1,646
|$1,978
|Clean
|$913
|$1,463
|$1,759
|Average
|$678
|$1,096
|$1,322
|Rough
|$444
|$730
|$885