  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sephia
  4. Used 2000 Kia Sephia
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(70)
Appraise this car

2000 Kia Sephia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, impressive build quality, roomy interior.
  • Unrefined drivetrain, weak tires, and some cheap interior materials.
Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Kia Sephia for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$737 - $1,705
Used Sephia for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The Sephia will never be called a great sedan, but for some, it might prove to be a good bargain.

Vehicle overview

The current Kia is bigger, stronger and more enticing than ever before. Two trim levels are offered and both come equipped with a Kia-built 1.8-liter that delivers 125 horsepower to the front wheels. The LS is the top-of-the-line model and includes power steering, bodyside molding, rear heat ducts, a remote hatch/trunk release, a tachometer, 60/40 split folding rear seat and a passenger-side vanity mirror.

The Sephia is a Korean product, but unfairly suffers the stigma attached to all autos from that country, depicting Korean cars as unreliable garbage. Thank Hyundai for that image, the first Korean automaker on U.S. soil. And Daewoo, who in 1988 unleashed a reliability nightmare, called the Pontiac LeMans, on the American public. The crummy Hyundais are history and the LeMans died at the end of 1993. Meanwhile, Kia was sending us small Fords, called the Festiva, which consistently ranked among the most reliable compact cars available.

We've determined that Kias are a step above other Korean cars; now the reasons you should consider one. Base equipment levels are rather impressive; front and rear stabilizer bars, dual exterior mirrors, theft-deterrent system, rear defogger, remote fuel release, and fabric upholstery come standard. Dual airbags, a powerful engine, capable suspension and styling tweaks make it look more expensive than a car of this price has a right to look. Even build quality ranks high for a vehicle in this class. Slam any one of the four doors and you will be rewarded with an impressive "thunk" usually reserved for Hondas or Toyotas.

The Sephia is certainly not a performance car, despite its optional rear spoiler, but the 1.8-liter engine makes 108 ft-lbs. of torque. Combined with its 4.11 rear axle ratio, the little Kia scoots away from stoplights with authority, but doesn't generate much passing thrust at higher rpm where the engine makes more noise than horsepower. We also like to see Kia replace the Sephia's factory Hankook tires with a more respected brand that offers superior all-around performance.

Perhaps the Sephia's greatest strength lies in its roomy interior. With a truly usable rear seat, four adults can fit easily and five will manage as long as the rear-seat passengers are close friends. With base prices starting around $10,000, the Sephia offers better value than the Chevy Prizm, Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla, among others.

The company is slowly expanding, taking a lesson from the massive expansion that Hyundai embarked upon in the late '80s, only to see sales and quality suffer in the early '90s. Kia doesn't want to have a poor image to overcome, so they are taking their time. Take yours, too, and test drive a Sephia. We think you'll be pleasantly surprised.

2000 Highlights

The Sephia has improved seat fabric, a new audio system and two new colors for 2000.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Kia Sephia.

5(21%)
4(32%)
3(27%)
2(16%)
1(4%)
3.5
70 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 70 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

KIA Sephia-Pretty good
cody92,03/29/2012
I had one of these for driving to school and work. It wasnt real fancy, but thats fine because if I wanted luxury I wouldve bought a cadillac or something of that nature. The KIA Sephia is a simple commuter car, nothing more or less. Its got a basic 4cyl and doesnt have a whole lot of horse power but it'll get you where youre going. My Sephia was undyingly reliable and never put me in a pinch after all the abuse it took from me learning how to drive manual on it and generally just driving the thing like I stole it. I reccomend the KIA as a first car or for anyone who needs a commuter thats reliable and gets good MPG.
I think I like it
s,07/27/2006
I mostly like the car, it has some parts and accessories that seem very cheap to me. It is good on gas. Every time I am near time for an oil change, I run through oil a lot. The brakes seem to squeak all the time especially when it rains. I even put new brakes on and it still squeaks, sometimes very loudly. When I first got the car it needed a new blower motor. I had the dealer put in one and there was a problem with it making a lot of noise. They replaced it two more times. Now it's been a year and I have to replace the blower motor again.
After 6 yrs, I still LOVE my Kia Sephia
Goldie,06/01/2007
I enjoy the handling of my Sephia. Turning around in small areas is a snap. The seats are nicely padded. The comfort of driving it long distances without feeling stiff has been wonderful. Accelerating onto a highway is great. The trunk really holds a lot. Passengers have felt comfortable. It is great on gas. It has been very reliable. I just love driving it. My husband and grown daughter enjoy driving it when I will let them. ;>)
My Kia
IloveMy2000KiaSephia,08/18/2010
I got my KIA as a birthday present in April of this year. (A lot of people laughed) I learned to drive (you know the kind of wear that does) in it. I have YET to be in a more comfortable-to drive, car. The only problems I have encountered are: exhaust leak, transmission fluid was low and it was hard to find WHERE to put the TM fluid. Sophie-my Sephia-loves to go fast. She runs her best at 80-90+ mph. When first starting her for the day, it's quickest to just go about 70/80. If not it takes about 10 miles. A/C needs charging. My cd player is broken. The hood has a few minor dents-flimsy metal-door handle seems to be loose on pass. side. All in all, she does what I need and more. I love my Kia.
See all 70 reviews of the 2000 Kia Sephia
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Kia Sephia features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2000 Kia Sephia

Used 2000 Kia Sephia Overview

The Used 2000 Kia Sephia is offered in the following submodels: Sephia Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Kia Sephia?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Kia Sephias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Kia Sephia for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Kia Sephia.

Can't find a used 2000 Kia Sephias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sephia for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,072.

Find a used Kia for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,883.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sephia for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $16,842.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,821.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Kia Sephia?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Sephia lease specials

Related Used 2000 Kia Sephia info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles