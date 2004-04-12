Used 2001 Kia Sephia
- Low price, impressive build quality, roomy interior, incredible warranty.
- Unrefined drivetrain, weak tires, cheap interior materials.
The Sephia will never be called a great sedan, but for some, it might prove to be a good bargain.
The Kia Sephia is proving itself a contender in the compact sedan market, greatly aided by its extreme affordability. Two trim levels are offered and both come equipped with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 125 horsepower to the front wheels through a standard five-speed manual transmission. A responsive four-speed automatic is optional.
Base equipment on the Sephia includes power steering, four-wheel independent suspension with front and rear stabilizer bars, wheel covers, dual exterior mirrors, theft-deterrent system, rear defogger, cassette stereo, 60/40 split-folding rear seat and fabric upholstery. The upgraded LS adds air conditioning, power windows and door locks, bodyside moldings, tilt steering wheel and a driver's seat cushion tilt feature. Buyers can add wood grain dash appliques, a rear spoiler and floor mats to any Sephia, but goodies like cruise control, alloy wheels, power mirrors and ABS are limited to the more expensive LS.
Upscale styling tweaks make Sephia appear more expensive than a car this cheap has a right to look. Even build quality ranks high for a vehicle in this class, based upon our experience. Slam any one of the four doors and you will be rewarded with an impressive "thunk" usually reserved for Hondas and Toyotas. Oddly, however, Kia often scores well below average in terms of initial quality according to J.D. Power and Associates, as reported by owners of the car.
The Sephia is certainly not a performance car, despite its optional rear spoiler, but the motor makes a decent 108 ft-lbs. of torque. This allows the 2,500-pound Sephia to scoot away from stoplights with authority, but the engine doesn't generate much passing thrust at higher rpms where the engine makes more racket than power.
Boasting a capable, Lotus-tuned suspension, Sephia is severely hampered by cheap original equipment tires, which are noisy and make for sloppy handling in the twisties. The front disc/rear drum brakes, available with ABS on LS models, won't help in this regard, proving weak and generally ineffective with lousy pedal feel.
Perhaps the Sephia's greatest strength, aside from a low price and extensive warranty package, lies in its roomy interior, which, according to Kia, is larger than the 2000 Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, among others. With a truly useable rear seat, four adults can fit with a minimum of contortion.
Sephia offers better up front, out-of-pocket value than many competitors. The new Kia Long Haul Warranty Program helps this value equation. It consists of a 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile limited basic warranty, a five-year/100,000-mile anti-perforation warranty (which protects against holes in the body caused by rust) and a five-year, unlimited mileage roadside assistance plan.
But, is that enough to sway buyers? Unimpressive mechanicals and a bad rep for quality will, for some penny-pinching consumers, be offset by the low price and great warranty. The Sephia would never be called a great car, but for some, it might prove to be a good bargain.
i have a 2001 kia sephia ive been the only owner it has been by far the best car ive ever bought i have done routine oil changes and tune ups on it and ive done the timeing and water pump every 60000 on it and she just keeps running like a champ and i get 30 mpgs out of it and im am very happy with it..
I have nothing to say but good things about my KIA Sephia 2001. Got the car at 42 000 miles for $3,100 and sold it at 134 000 miles. I owned it for 8 years and during this time there was manor repairs/maintenance - alternator, break pump, rotors, breaks, spark, plugs, ext. However the car is dependable and just kept going without major issues. Very economical on gas. It was basic, manual transmission, locks and windows, but that never bother me. Overall, best value for the $, would recommended for anyone who values dependable and economical over convince.
For an economy car -- paid $10,600 brand new (standard w/ AC), this has been a faithful car. Four years and 60,000 miles later, I have no complaints, although the older I get, the more uncomfortable the sparse interior gets. One great plus -- we live in a bad neighborhood, and our car is tough to break into. We see marks where people have attempted it, but so far no one has gotten into it (it took the tech 1/2 hour to do it once when I locked my keys into my car!). This car has taken us clear across the US (coast to coast) at least 3 times, and this summer, we took it all the way to LABRADOR, Canada (from Chicago) with 2 kids and camping gear. We've definitely gotten our money's worth out of it!
I knew that I was not buying a luxury car, so I didn't expect it to be comfortable. But I did expect that for 20,000 (with interest) my 2001 Kia Sephia would be reliable. My car has failed on me 10 times in the past two years, all ten times the problem being my battery...dead, no matter the weather or how long my car was sitting. My dash lights also go out on occasion which really sucks because it's usually nice to know how fast you are going. My Kia stinks.
|4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|125 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LS 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|125 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|125 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LS 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|125 hp @ 6000 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Marginal
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
Is the Kia Sephia a good car?
Is the Kia Sephia reliable?
Is the 2001 Kia Sephia a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2001 Kia Sephia?
The least-expensive 2001 Kia Sephia is the 2001 Kia Sephia 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $10,845.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $11,820
- LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $13,420
- 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $10,845
- LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $12,445
What are the different models of Kia Sephia?
Used 2001 Kia Sephia Overview
The Used 2001 Kia Sephia is offered in the following submodels: Sephia Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2001 Kia Sephia?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2001 Kia Sephia and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2001 Sephia 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2001 Sephia.
