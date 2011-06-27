1995 Kia Sephia Review
$736 - $1,738
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Oh no, another Korean manufacturer trying to break into the American market. But wait, this one is actually worth considering; a lot of help from Mazda and Ford mean that this little upstart is actually making fairly reliable little cars. The Sephia has plenty of Mazda parts and Kia has a long history of building durable, cheap cars.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
AP,07/10/2003
Bought the Sephia and immediately used it for around town and approx 12 - 15 long trips per year (1000+ miles roundtrip each trip). It has given us no problems other than what we consider regular maint. up north here (replaced brake pads, muffler, front struts, & battery).
whiterook,01/13/2004
I bought it new when I first got married. The wife played bumper cars with half a dozen people and did a 360 flip in the air off of the highway. The others did not fair so well but the Kia is indistructable. I had to replace the alternater when I baught the car and the timing belt and water pump at the hundred thousand mile mark. But, since I can sell my lawn mower for more used I'll drive it until drops. Which is looking like an easy 20 years.
collegestudent,08/28/2004
This was my first car. It got me around town with no problems and i bought it used. However, i have been in two very minor accienrts with it- a tire that rolled off another car hit the front from of my car. I also barely tapped the back of a jeep at less than 10 mph n another accident. DONT HIT THE CAR! The first accident left me with the whole right side messed up (undrivable) and lots of money to fix. THe horn still doesnt work. The second totalled my car- radiator was ripped apart, whole front messed up, hood popped upo and broke my windshield... and the jeep had no only a nick on its plastic wheel cover! UNSAFE
christiejo,03/10/2003
Our Kia has given us nothing but headaches. At about 70,000 miles we had to replace the transmission. We then repaired an oil leak. We have repaired the transmission once since the replacement and now it is leaking again. The radiator has been replaced and had numerous repairs. The reliability on this car has been nil. Not to mention, that about 2 1/2 years after we purchased it, the engine began to ping so badly in hot weather that getting up long stretches of hill is an impossibility. The air conditioner is also out but too expensive to fix, as it is not necessary. We probably got a lemon, but I won't take the chance on KIA again.
Features & Specs
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 5000 rpm
