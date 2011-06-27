  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sephia
  4. Used 1995 Kia Sephia
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

1995 Kia Sephia Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Kia Sephia for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$736 - $1,738
Used Sephia for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Oh no, another Korean manufacturer trying to break into the American market. But wait, this one is actually worth considering; a lot of help from Mazda and Ford mean that this little upstart is actually making fairly reliable little cars. The Sephia has plenty of Mazda parts and Kia has a long history of building durable, cheap cars.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Kia Sephia.

5(0%)
4(16%)
3(66%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
3.0
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice reliable car
AP,07/10/2003
Bought the Sephia and immediately used it for around town and approx 12 - 15 long trips per year (1000+ miles roundtrip each trip). It has given us no problems other than what we consider regular maint. up north here (replaced brake pads, muffler, front struts, & battery).
The thing will not die
whiterook,01/13/2004
I bought it new when I first got married. The wife played bumper cars with half a dozen people and did a 360 flip in the air off of the highway. The others did not fair so well but the Kia is indistructable. I had to replace the alternater when I baught the car and the timing belt and water pump at the hundred thousand mile mark. But, since I can sell my lawn mower for more used I'll drive it until drops. Which is looking like an easy 20 years.
mixed feelings
collegestudent,08/28/2004
This was my first car. It got me around town with no problems and i bought it used. However, i have been in two very minor accienrts with it- a tire that rolled off another car hit the front from of my car. I also barely tapped the back of a jeep at less than 10 mph n another accident. DONT HIT THE CAR! The first accident left me with the whole right side messed up (undrivable) and lots of money to fix. THe horn still doesnt work. The second totalled my car- radiator was ripped apart, whole front messed up, hood popped upo and broke my windshield... and the jeep had no only a nick on its plastic wheel cover! UNSAFE
We may have gotten a lemon, but......
christiejo,03/10/2003
Our Kia has given us nothing but headaches. At about 70,000 miles we had to replace the transmission. We then repaired an oil leak. We have repaired the transmission once since the replacement and now it is leaking again. The radiator has been replaced and had numerous repairs. The reliability on this car has been nil. Not to mention, that about 2 1/2 years after we purchased it, the engine began to ping so badly in hot weather that getting up long stretches of hill is an impossibility. The air conditioner is also out but too expensive to fix, as it is not necessary. We probably got a lemon, but I won't take the chance on KIA again.
See all 6 reviews of the 1995 Kia Sephia
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Kia Sephia features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Kia Sephia

Used 1995 Kia Sephia Overview

The Used 1995 Kia Sephia is offered in the following submodels: Sephia Sedan. Available styles include RS 4dr Sedan (1995.5), RS 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Sedan (1995.5), and GS 4dr Sedan (1995.5).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Kia Sephia?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Kia Sephias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Kia Sephia for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Kia Sephia.

Can't find a used 1995 Kia Sephias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sephia for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $21,857.

Find a used Kia for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,388.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sephia for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,094.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,041.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Kia Sephia?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Sephia lease specials

Related Used 1995 Kia Sephia info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles