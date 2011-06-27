Estimated values
2000 Kia Sephia 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$576
|$1,312
|$1,705
|Clean
|$509
|$1,162
|$1,511
|Average
|$375
|$862
|$1,124
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$737
2000 Kia Sephia LS 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$614
|$1,325
|$1,705
|Clean
|$542
|$1,174
|$1,511
|Average
|$399
|$870
|$1,124
|Rough
|$256
|$567
|$737