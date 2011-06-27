  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sephia
  4. Used 1994 Kia Sephia
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

1994 Kia Sephia Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Kia Sephia for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$736 - $1,738
Used Sephia for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

New subcompact sedan from South Korea based on 1990-1994 Mazda Protege platform and powered by a 1.6-liter, 88-horsepower four-cylinder engine. Sold only in the Western and Southwestern regions of the U.S.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Kia Sephia.

5(14%)
4(43%)
3(0%)
2(14%)
1(29%)
3.0
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

KIA
ICatchYou2004,08/18/2002
i hate it. It is the worst car i have ever owned
STAY AWAY!
crxbrett,11/18/2002
Quality is very cheap. Acceleration is a joke (13 second 0-60). The transmission and the brakes are horrible. Handling, what handling? Wind sheer & road noise is atrocious. The interior is extremely bland. The fuel economy is good (but that is to be expected on a 2300lber) When I found a new car I was happy to hand back the Kia's keys to my friend. My friend bought this car without checking into Kia's. Within a couple of months of buying it he had to throw away $1000 to have the engine rebuilt! He got the car for $2000 (way too much)! That was his fault for buying the damn Sephia in the first place!
Lucky I guess
HEIDI,01/29/2003
In January 1999, I bought a used 1994 Kia Sephia RS. Single owner, 89,000 miles on it. I have had the brakes done, regular oil changes & tune ups, a new battery. Some minor tweaking of the timing & general maintenance (headlights etc). But, other than that I have had NO PROBLEMS with it. It always starts & gets great gas mileage. This is the best car for it's value that I have ever had.
You get what you expect!
Deniseprude,11/03/2002
For a car under $10,000 we have been more than happy with our Sephia. The only problems were with an unscrupulous dealer who seviced it, and not the dealer we bought it from. It's sporty and fun to drive with the 5-spd manual, and gets 33-36 mpg even with over 100,000 miles. Needs a new clutch now, but that's about it! The front seats could have been more comfortable.
See all 7 reviews of the 1994 Kia Sephia
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Kia Sephia features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Kia Sephia

Used 1994 Kia Sephia Overview

The Used 1994 Kia Sephia is offered in the following submodels: Sephia Sedan. Available styles include RS 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Kia Sephia?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Kia Sephias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Kia Sephia for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Kia Sephia.

Can't find a used 1994 Kia Sephias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sephia for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,600.

Find a used Kia for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,859.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sephia for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $24,153.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,594.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Kia Sephia?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Sephia lease specials

Related Used 1994 Kia Sephia info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles