Quality is very cheap. Acceleration is a joke (13 second 0-60). The transmission and the brakes are horrible. Handling, what handling? Wind sheer & road noise is atrocious. The interior is extremely bland. The fuel economy is good (but that is to be expected on a 2300lber) When I found a new car I was happy to hand back the Kia's keys to my friend. My friend bought this car without checking into Kia's. Within a couple of months of buying it he had to throw away $1000 to have the engine rebuilt! He got the car for $2000 (way too much)! That was his fault for buying the damn Sephia in the first place!

