1994 Kia Sephia Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$736 - $1,738
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
New subcompact sedan from South Korea based on 1990-1994 Mazda Protege platform and powered by a 1.6-liter, 88-horsepower four-cylinder engine. Sold only in the Western and Southwestern regions of the U.S.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ICatchYou2004,08/18/2002
i hate it. It is the worst car i have ever owned
crxbrett,11/18/2002
Quality is very cheap. Acceleration is a joke (13 second 0-60). The transmission and the brakes are horrible. Handling, what handling? Wind sheer & road noise is atrocious. The interior is extremely bland. The fuel economy is good (but that is to be expected on a 2300lber) When I found a new car I was happy to hand back the Kia's keys to my friend. My friend bought this car without checking into Kia's. Within a couple of months of buying it he had to throw away $1000 to have the engine rebuilt! He got the car for $2000 (way too much)! That was his fault for buying the damn Sephia in the first place!
HEIDI,01/29/2003
In January 1999, I bought a used 1994 Kia Sephia RS. Single owner, 89,000 miles on it. I have had the brakes done, regular oil changes & tune ups, a new battery. Some minor tweaking of the timing & general maintenance (headlights etc). But, other than that I have had NO PROBLEMS with it. It always starts & gets great gas mileage. This is the best car for it's value that I have ever had.
Deniseprude,11/03/2002
For a car under $10,000 we have been more than happy with our Sephia. The only problems were with an unscrupulous dealer who seviced it, and not the dealer we bought it from. It's sporty and fun to drive with the 5-spd manual, and gets 33-36 mpg even with over 100,000 miles. Needs a new clutch now, but that's about it! The front seats could have been more comfortable.
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 5000 rpm
