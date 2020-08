Used 2000 Kia Sephia for Sale Near Me

I had one of these for driving to school and work. It wasnt real fancy, but thats fine because if I wanted luxury I wouldve bought a cadillac or something of that nature. The KIA Sephia is a simple commuter car, nothing more or less. Its got a basic 4cyl and doesnt have a whole lot of horse power but it'll get you where youre going. My Sephia was undyingly reliable and never put me in a pinch after all the abuse it took from me learning how to drive manual on it and generally just driving the thing like I stole it. I reccomend the KIA as a first car or for anyone who needs a commuter thats reliable and gets good MPG.

