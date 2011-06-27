  1. Home
Used 2000 Kia Sephia Base Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Sephia
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Length174.4 in.
Curb weight2478 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Classic Red
  • Pewter
  • Evergreen Green
  • Black
  • Violet Mist
  • Garnet Red
  • Cobalt Blue
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
