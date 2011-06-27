  1. Home
1996 Kia Sephia Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Based on the previous generation platform of the Mazda Protege, and utilizing many Mazda components and technologies, the Kia Sephia is truly a compact sedan bargain. Kia is a new name to most Americans, but Kias have been cruising the highways of North America since mid-1987, when the Ford Festiva was introduced to showrooms on the West Coast. Also based on a Mazda design, the Festiva was assembled at Kia's assembly plant near Seoul, South Korea, and has gone on to become a reliable, inexpensive set of wheels. Currently, Kia produces the Ford Aspire.

The Sephia is a Korean product, but unfairly suffers the stigma attached to all autos from that country that says Korean cars are unreliable garbage. Thank Hyundai for that one, the first Korean automaker on U.S. soil, and Daewoo, who in 1988 unleashed a nightmare called the Pontiac LeMans on the American public. The crummy Hyundais are history, and the LeMans died at the end of 1993. Meanwhile, Kia has been sending us Ford Festivas, which consistently rank among the most reliable subcompact cars available.

So, we've determined that Kias are a step above other Korean cars; now the reasons you should buy one. Standard dual airbags, more powerful engines, suspension work and styling tweaks that make it look like a far more expensive car arrived in mid-1995. For 1996, GS models have antilock brakes as an option and the Sephia meets 1997 side-impact standards. With base prices starting at $9,000, the Sephia offers better value than the Ford Aspire, Ford Escort, Mercury Tracer, Hyundai Accent, Geo Metro, and Toyota Tercel, among others.

Those of you on the eastern side of the country have probably been wondering what the heck a Kia is. You'll be getting them soon. The company is expanding slowly, taking a cue from the massive expansion that Hyundai embarked upon in the late '80s, only to see sales and quality suffer in the early '90s. Kia doesn't want to have a poor image to overcome, so they are taking their time. Take yours too, and then test drive a Sephia. We think you'll be pleasantly surprised.

1996 Highlights

Styling and suspension tweaks, dual airbags and new twin-cam motors appeared with the introduction of the 1995.5 Sephia. These improvements, along with interior revisions and improved equipment levels, make the Kia more competitive in the compact sedan marketplace. Sephia now meets 1997 side-impact standards, and GS models can be equipped with antilock brakes. Sephia comes with five-year/60,000-mile powertrain coverage.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Kia Sephia.

3.5
10 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

1996 Kia Sephia LS, Manual, A/C, Powered
Driven 25,000km,148K,01/17/2010
Excellent car for a late 1990's model. 1996 received excellent reviews (looking online). This vehicle is well built, repairs are inexpensive (in Korea), the built is solid. For $320 I bought a vehicle driven 25,000km over the past 1.5 hours without a breakdown. Quality build tested on rough Korean roads intercity and highway driving. Weakness: curling dashboard, radio electronic problems, replaced drive shaft, ball joints, front brakes, master clutch cylinder, 1 front strut, 4 (new) recycled new tires ($80!). Very dependable and a little hard to get rid of really. Save money, this is a good one if mechanically maintained. Thx.
I wouldn't do it again!
gholt,04/30/2002
As of this date, the car has 34k miles on it and has about that many pieces of paper from the dealerships that serviced it for one problem or another. I wish I could find someone to buy this garbage heap from me.
Ilove kias
locky,08/27/2002
Very good auto for a very good price
Alright
Joebob99,09/02/2002
This is my second car and I bought it two days ago and already the check engine light came up. I mean its only a 96 there should be anyhting wrong with it already I mean there is only 55,000 miles on it. But other than that its been alright its sort of noisy.
See all 10 reviews of the 1996 Kia Sephia
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
122 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1996 Kia Sephia features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 1996 Kia Sephia Overview

The Used 1996 Kia Sephia is offered in the following submodels: Sephia Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, and RS 4dr Sedan.

