Estimated values
2008 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,736
|$2,765
|$3,366
|Clean
|$1,651
|$2,630
|$3,188
|Average
|$1,483
|$2,359
|$2,832
|Rough
|$1,314
|$2,088
|$2,476
Estimated values
2008 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,942
|$3,096
|$3,768
|Clean
|$1,848
|$2,944
|$3,569
|Average
|$1,659
|$2,641
|$3,171
|Rough
|$1,471
|$2,338
|$2,772
Estimated values
2008 Kia Sedona 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,269
|$1,645
|$1,873
|Clean
|$1,207
|$1,564
|$1,774
|Average
|$1,084
|$1,403
|$1,576
|Rough
|$961
|$1,242
|$1,378