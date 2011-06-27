Used 2017 Kia Niro Consumer Reviews
Reliable Hybrid Keeps on Keeping On at 30k
Third update: approaching 30K miles. Still zero problems. Mileage is going up. Now averaging 46-48 mpg under all driving conditions. Slightly higher in the city. Everything is holding together nicely. No squeaks or rattles, and no deterioration of controls or interior surfaces. Still very, very happy. Second Update: 20K miles, zero problems! Mileage is consistent at 43-44 mpg in all conditions. UPDATE: We're now at nearly 8K miles. The Niro has been flawless - - zero recalls, zero software updates, and no initial quality problems. Many times it seems like a new car is infatuating, but over time it begins to show its weaknesses. My complaints with the Niro are remarkably minor; our Grand Touring model has shiny black surfaces around the gear shift, and when the sun hits it, there can be glare in my eyes. Solution: keep a baseball cap over the shifter in sunny weather (this may not affect others who are a different height.) And some of the sensors are a bit sensitive; for instance, if the nose of the car is pointing down (say, after crossing a curb) the front parking sensors might start beeping. No biggie; you can temporarily turn them off with the conveniently located switch right in the center shifter area. On the plus side, these sensors will tell you if you're going to scrape the bottom of the car or if you're going to run over a concrete barrier at the front of a parking space. After several extended road trips, we can pretty much assume that our mileage for both city and highway is consistent at around 45 to 47 mpg, even when driving at 70mph or above for long intervals. The comfort factor has held up, and back seat passengers have made no complaining noises. Cargo capacity is not immense, but the nicely rectangular trunk has few intrusions (holds lots of wine boxes!) Of course the seats go down easily when you need to maximize hauling. We only use Sport mode for entering highways or other "quick" maneuvers, but the extreme boost in torque and power is very handy and we have never felt the car is underpowered. Additional pluses: great turning circle; easy to park because of size and auto-dipping side mirrors as well as a backup camera that both shows the steering angle and the actual rear bumper of the car; excellent integration with Car Play from Apple (now with Google Maps.) Air conditioning is fast and efficient, even on 100 degree days. - - - Initial review follows. - - - The Kia Niro may not be the car for everyone, but is certainly the right car at the right time for us. Many great comfort features, including a heated steering wheel; heated AND ventilated front seats; adjustable power back bolster in the driver's seat; auto folding and dipping rear view mirrors; HID projector headlights; and a host of safety features. The Touring version includes both front and rear parking sensors, a rare find even at twice the price. There's adaptive cruise control, cross traffic detection, Lane Departure warning and collision and pedestrian warning (but no auto-braking or auto steering correction.) The seats are firm but surprisingly comfortable, and the ride is pretty quiet (Touring has more sound proofing packed into it.) The wheelbase is stretched out with the wheels at the corners, for a more supple ride than you'd expect. Apple and and Google Maps plus Spotify and more are delivered via Car Play (also has Android Auto.) This is not a powerful automobile, but with the Sport mode you harness the combined power of both electric and gas motors for a substantial boost when needed via a flick of the gear lever to the side - - great for entering freeways, or for a burst of passing power. In sum, if you're sick of burning through tons of gas, and having to visit the station more often than you'd like, the Niro is the ideal solution, and provides enough comfort and utility to cover most of the bases for singles, couples and small families. It is not really an SUV so much as a "tall wagon" but does carry quite a substantial load with the seat down. It's slightly smaller size and very tight turning circle compared to many SUVs makes it far easier to maneuver and park in urban situations.
All we expected and more
We are at 10,000 miles and the car has been perfect. In trying to think of something negative, the only two things are that the gasoline engine/exhaust may be noisier than a typical 4-cyl but maybe that only seems that way since the car is so quiet in EV mode. The other thing is that it seems the engine is programmed to kick in when battery charge gets below about 50% and it seems like it should be able to run EV until battery gets lower than that. But how can we complain when we get over 60mpg on most trips. We learned a few things to nurse those extra MPG: When accelerating, keep the fuel economy meter below the halfway mark, when you reach cruising speed, momentarily let off the gas to force the EV mode to kick in, then gently press gas pedal to maintain your speed on battery (If you keep foot on gas pedal, it tends to remain in gasoline mode). When braking, anticipate stops and press brake lightly so that the regen slows down the vehicle without having to use the friction wasting brakes until necessary. Try to avoid high-speed freeway driving (we found MPG really drops above 60-65 MPH). In moderate weather we get over 60 MPG but in cold weather we were only getting 45-50 MPG. For maximum MPG, only use A/C and headlights when necessary, and for short local trips in cold weather, don't turn on the heater (if forces the gasoline engine to run even when your battery us charged in order to produce heat for the passenger compartment. Unless you need defroster, wear your coat and gloves and leave the gasoline engine off. I have recently added a small silicon block heater pad on the underside of the oil pan to warm the engine on cold winter mornings so the engine is warm when starting and doesn't have to run nearly as much to produce heat, and expect our winter MPG will greatly improve.
An Excellent Hybrid Vehicle
I have driven the 2017 Kia Niro LX for over two months, and I have really come to like the car. I had been driving a 2006 Ford Focus ZX5 (four-door hatchback bought new in 2006), so this was a big step up for me. I found the Niro to be very comfortable with an excellent climate control system. The entertainment system is awesome. Bluetooth connectivity is perfect for local driving, while Android Auto is great for long-distance trips. You don't need a navigation system with Android Auto. Just select the "Maps" button to open a map that shows where you are and traffic in your area. You can get turn-by-turn directions as well. Voice commands work well, and I haven't had any issues with being understood. The cargo area is similar to what my Focus had. It's perfect for groceries and really expands when you put the rear seats down. The glove compartment is a little small, but I don't have a lot of items to store, so it's not much of an issue for me. Acceleration in Eco mode is sluggish, as every review says, but Sport mode gives you the option of beefing up acceleration. I rarely use Sport mode, as I don't care about the slow acceleration. My goal with the Niro is to get the best gas mileage I can. To that end, I get about 45 mpg, measured by taking the number of miles I've driven divided by the amount of gas I put in the car (I stop filling when the pump handle pops). That is far better than I ever got in my old Focus, and to be able to go over 400 miles on a single tank is fantastic. Probably the one disappointing thing is the gas mileage I get on short trips. I happen to live within a mile of a commercial center, so getting groceries, eating meals and visiting other stores results in about a 2-mile round trip. I had imagined that the Niro would act like an electric car in that situation, but it doesn't. No matter how gentle I am with the gas pedal, I cannot get it to stay in electric mode during these short trips, which results in 25 to 30 mpg per trip, hurting my overall gas mileage. It's something I do quite often, so I'm hoping that future iterations of the Niro will be better at using electric mode on short trips. Interestingly, the Niro will utilize electric mode quite frequently in stop-and-go traffic, which makes me laugh at the other cars burning gas while I'm drifting along in electric mode. Despite my disappointment, I'm very pleased with the gas mileage I get from my Niro. I leased the Niro because 2017 is the first year for the model and it is my first experience driving a hybrid car. Given how pleased I am with the car, I'll likely turn it in and buy a new Niro when the lease is up.
Flawed operational system in Niro
On 2/27/17 I bought a KIA Niro Touring. On 3/6/17 it wouldn't start and needed to be towed. Kia service told me the car was normal but I needed to drive it more to keep the battery charged. This does not seem to be a problem with my particular vehicle, rather a design choice KIA made. I use the car daily for my work commute, errands, etc. though apparently this usage is not adequate to have a reliable operating vehicle. Kia does not inform the public the vehicle will not operate unless it has a minimum daily usage time. I bought the car assuming I could use it like any car. As much as I like the idea of an eco-friendly vehicle, I take exception to the concept that it must be driven extra time than my needs dictate to keep the battery charged. The service provider suggested I keep the engine running for 20-40 minutes but can just leave the car locked because of the smart key. This does not sound smart to me. I spoke directly with Kia Motors regarding my situation and they stand by their vehicle saying it is normal and the only problem is I am not driving it enough to keep the battery charged. They advised me to drive more. I would not like others to find themselves in my unfortunate situation. Please be mindful before making a purchase.
Like NIRO EX Overall - Aware of Others Problems
UPDATE as of AUG 12, 2020 and 37,600 miles. NO CHANGE, same as when 29,310 miles and 35,000 mile review. I will add, probably not buy another because of the few issues and the fact, we don't drive enough miles to make the MPG saving worthwhile. So far no major issues with mine bought in Feb 2017. Had 29,230 plus miles as of Aug, 2019 (now have 35,000 miles as of Feb 12, 2020). I discuss some annoying issues below in last paragraph. Review not much different than at 29,000 miles. For INFO -- it is a EX Model, Pearl White, Sunroof Pkg (not that I wanted sunroof, but came with some safety options I did want). I like handling, steering, safety options that I have (missing some that are available on other models). MPG remains just over 50MPG (posted on FUELLY every gallon bought) for our mostly county roads at 35 to 55 MPH and some city / town driving (30%). Mileage drops in cold weather and on Interstate at speeds of 70MPH to between 43 and 47 MPG (I edit - more like at least 47 MPG under some conditions). Comment on Maintenance costs: Costs would be high if took it to a dealer for everything NIRO recommends. I change my on oil and probably don't follow all the stuff the NIRO Manual recommends the dealer do. I recently changed Clutch Actuator Fluid via syringe to suck old brake fluid out and added new (it is recommended to take it to dealer every 20K miles I think and at a cost I think of near $100). Then consider one person on the FORUM that drives a lot (business) had 180,000 miles and never changed that fluid. Maintenance requirements on cars seems overdone for most things (your decision). I like the look, it is nice and roomy for the size it is. Comfort is fine except bothers my legs on long trips (say 1 1/2 hours get uncomfortable - I am 80 years old). I think better about that now as adjustments on the seat position helped me. It is lower than a normal SUV, a bit harder to get in and out and less visibility ahead but better than a sedan. Interior look is OK (not super fancy but OK), entertainment is OK (have had occasions of acting up like comes on by itself and can't get USB Music until remove and reinstall the USB card). I am not a real techie person - but Bluetooth works, and I manage to get thru all the gadgets and displays. There are some issues I will note (I basically accept them and go on - Not a big deal): NIRO FORUM discusses some serious issues: stutter or jerky operation (one guy got a new car), some have had poor mpg, displays going crazy, door handles breaking off with plastic parts (door handle recall has been installed now). I personally have occasional stutter or jerky operation (sometimes enough to be annoying, but not so bad that I am complaining to NIRO) Also, recently I note an annoying noise I don't think I had when new. It is hard to describe a noise, maybe worse in rear seat (it is a bit like tire / road noise, but not sure it isn't something else). . Friends say I need to rotate tires as they say it is tire noise. I have not rotated tires in the 35,000 miles. I am not crazy about the heat and air system, I seem to always be adjusting the position of the air flow to get it off Defrost, and adjusting the Fan Speed which does not seem to be AUTO all the time (sometimes it seems AUTO).
