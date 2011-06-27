  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Kia Niro EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,253$15,589$18,048
Clean$12,924$15,196$17,579
Average$12,266$14,410$16,643
Rough$11,609$13,624$15,707
2017 Kia Niro FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,915$14,107$16,414
Clean$11,619$13,751$15,988
Average$11,028$13,040$15,137
Rough$10,436$12,329$14,285
2017 Kia Niro LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,046$14,263$16,595
Clean$11,748$13,904$16,165
Average$11,150$13,185$15,304
Rough$10,552$12,466$14,443
2017 Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,154$17,662$20,301
Clean$14,778$17,217$19,774
Average$14,026$16,326$18,721
Rough$13,274$15,436$17,668
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Kia Niro on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Kia Niro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,619 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,751 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Kia Niro ranges from $10,436 to $16,414, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Kia Niro is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.