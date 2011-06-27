Estimated values
2017 Kia Niro EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,253
|$15,589
|$18,048
|Clean
|$12,924
|$15,196
|$17,579
|Average
|$12,266
|$14,410
|$16,643
|Rough
|$11,609
|$13,624
|$15,707
Estimated values
2017 Kia Niro FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,915
|$14,107
|$16,414
|Clean
|$11,619
|$13,751
|$15,988
|Average
|$11,028
|$13,040
|$15,137
|Rough
|$10,436
|$12,329
|$14,285
Estimated values
2017 Kia Niro LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,046
|$14,263
|$16,595
|Clean
|$11,748
|$13,904
|$16,165
|Average
|$11,150
|$13,185
|$15,304
|Rough
|$10,552
|$12,466
|$14,443
Estimated values
2017 Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,154
|$17,662
|$20,301
|Clean
|$14,778
|$17,217
|$19,774
|Average
|$14,026
|$16,326
|$18,721
|Rough
|$13,274
|$15,436
|$17,668