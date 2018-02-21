2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- High fuel economy and respectable all-electric range
- One of the more affordable hybrids in the segment
- Conventional SUV-like styling
- Batteries under the rear seat don't cut into cargo space
- Interior cargo volume smaller than a true SUV
- All-wheel drive isn't available despite crossover styling
- Sluggish acceleration in default driving mode
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Niro Plug-In Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
The 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is a new addition to Kia's Niro lineup. It's just like the regular Niro Hybrid, but it comes with a bigger rechargeable battery pack that allows you to drive an estimated 26 miles on pure electric power before the vehicle switches over to normal hybrid operation. At that point you're looking at a still frugal 46 mpg. And it costs less than most rival plug-in hybrids.
Kia describes its Niro as a crossover SUV. But without an available all-wheel-drive system and only 1 more inch of ground clearance than Kia's own Optima sedan, it's better to think of the Niro as a four-door hatchback rather than a true SUV. Also, take note of how the Niro allocates interior space. Compared to its mechanical sibling, the Hyundai Ioniq, the Niro has a significantly smaller cargo area behind the rear seats. In return, though, the Niro has slightly more legroom and headroom in back, and much of that space can be converted to cargo room when the rear seatbacks are folded.
The 2018 Niro Plug-In Hybrid joins a growing selection of plug-in hybrids this year that includes the Chevrolet Volt, the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and the Toyota Prius Prime. If you want an easy-to-drive and efficient car with understated SUV-like styling, you'll find a lot to like in the Niro.
2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid models
The 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is available in three trims. It starts off with the LX, which comes with a nice set of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen display and many advanced driver safety aids. The EX provides more convenience-oriented and safety features, while the top EX Premium adds luxury items such as leather upholstery and premium audio. All three trims are powered by the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid electric powertrain (139 horsepower, 195 pound-feet combined output) that sends power to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Note that the regular 2018 Niro Hybrid is reviewed separately.
The base LX comes standard with 16-inch wheels, dual-zone climate control, 60/40-split folding rear seats, keyless entry and push-button start, a 7-inch infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, two USB ports, and a four-speaker sound system with satellite radio. Also standard are a rearview camera, front collision warning and mitigation with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.
Niro Plug-In Hybrids in the EX trim level add blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rear air vents, leather and cloth upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat and heated front seats. The EX Premium also has LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a bigger driver information display, an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, a Harman Kardon eight-speaker surround sound system, a wireless phone charger and ventilated front seats.
Trim tested
Driving6.0
Comfort7.0
Interior8.0
Utility6.5
Technology7.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|6.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Niro Plug-In Hybrid models:
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Detects and alerts you with visual and audio warnings when a vehicle in the adjacent lane is in your blind spot.
- Smart Cruise Control
- Maintains a set speed and distance to the car ahead and will bring the car to a stop briefly before relinquishing control.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Identifies lane markings and alerts you if you begin to drift out of your lane.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Related Used 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid