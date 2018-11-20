2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
What’s new
- The Kia Niro PHEV carries over into 2019 unchanged
- Part of the first Niro Plug-In Hybrid generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- High fuel economy and respectable all-electric range
- One of the more affordable hybrids in the segment
- Offers plenty of standard and optional features
- Interior cargo volume is smaller than that of a typical SUV
- Sluggish acceleration, which often requires use of the engine
- All-wheel drive isn't available despite crossover styling
Which Niro Plug-In Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
An electric vehicle can work out great if you know where and how far you'll be driving every day. But sometimes you might also want the flexibility to take long trips. If that's the case, the 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid could be the answer. It combines the benefits of an electric-powered commute with the extended range of a hybrid.
The Plug-In Hybrid is nearly identical to the regular hybrid Niro. The main difference is its larger battery pack. It allows for up to 26 miles on electric-only power and can be recharged using an external power source. After those 26 miles, the Plug-In drives just like the standard Niro and averages 46 mpg combined.
Some of the Niro's advantages include its SUV-like styling and interior appointments. It's comfortable and easy to get in and out of, and the interior functions are easy to use. In fact, the Niro Plug-In comes fairly well-equipped right off the lot, with excellent smartphone integration technology, standard driver assist features and, of course, Kia's excellent standard warranty.
But the Niro PHEV also shares some of the regular Niro's weaknesses. While it has a roomy enough rear seat, the cargo area is small. And just what is the Niro? With only 1 more inch of ground clearance than an Optima sedan and no option for all-wheel drive, the Niro is really just a tall hatchback instead of a crossover SUV that Kia markets it as.
There are a few other plug-in hybrids to consider. The Chevrolet Volt and the Honda Clarity Plug-In provide about double the all-electric range than the Niro, for instance. There's also the Mini Countryman S E Hybrid, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, all of which more fully deliver on the promise of a plug-in crossover SUV. Overall, however, we think you'll find the Niro's mix of attributes appealing.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Cheapest Electric Cars and Best Gas Mileage Cars for 2020.
2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid models
The 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is available in three trims. It starts off with the LX, which comes with a nice set of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen display and many advanced driver safety aids. The EX provides more convenience-oriented and safety features, while the top EX Premium adds luxury items such as leather upholstery and premium audio. All three trims are powered by the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid electric powertrain (139 horsepower, 195 pound-feet combined output) that sends power to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Note that the regular Niro Hybrid is reviewed separately.
The base LX comes standard with 16-inch wheels, dual-zone climate control, 60/40-split folding rear seats, keyless entry and push-button start, and a power-adjustable driver's seat. Also standard are a 7-inch infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, two USB ports, and a four-speaker sound system with satellite radio. Also standard are a rearview camera, front collision warning and mitigation with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.
Next up is the EX trim level that adds xenon headlights, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rear air vents, leather and cloth upholstery, additional adjustments for the driver's seat, and heated front seats. The EX Premium also has LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a bigger driver information display, an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, a 110-volt power outlet, a Harman Kardon eight-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|6.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving6.0
Acceleration5.5
Braking6.0
Steering7.0
Handling7.5
Drivability5.5
Off-road4.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration6.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out9.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess7.5
Visibility8.0
Quality6.0
Utility6.5
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space6.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.5
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control9.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
Very pleased with the NIRO PHEV. Have been driving it for six months, with one long trip. The long trip was just over 2000 miles which was broken up to four 500 mile legs. Mileage for this legs where 49, 52, 50 and 53 in the hybrid mode. Granted I drove somewhat conservative staying at the posted speed limit, which was 70 most of the way on interstate five. The remaining miles, which is also about 2000 miles, was mostly in EV mode. Depending the amount of braking and traffic situations I generally was going between 26 and 32 miles in EV mode. Also found many public charging stations that do not charge a fee, both in my home town and at my trip destination. Even though the NIRO looks small it has amble head and leg rooms for even talls drivers or passengers. I choose the EX as suggested by Edmunds which is well appointed with safety features and other nice features.
We are a two car family. We own a 100% EV (Nissan Leaf) and were looking to replace our 2008 CRV. It's important to us to reduce our carbon footprint, so we agreed that we would move to a "greener" car. However, we weren't ready to purchase another 100% EV due to range and charging infrastructure concerns. The Niro PHEV is a good, but not a perfect compromise. The size of the car is great for the city and it's hard to believe that the interior is so spacious, given it's outside dimensions. Back seat is particularly comfortable with nice support and generous legroom. Headroom is excellent, even for those with long torsos. Safety features are really good. We chose the EX trim and it really has everything you need. The EX trim (not the premium) has HID headlamps, which have longer range than the LED's on the premium trim (check out the insurance institute's safety ratings). Love the adjustable cruise control, though I understand that some other makes (Tesla??) will take you down to a full stop without disconnecting. Performance is OK. We thought that it would supply more of the EV Torque, which we so love about our Leaf. If you floor the pedal it shifts into ICE mode, makes a lot of noise, but really doesn't get up and go. In regular Hybrid mode there is little regeneration to the battery. I understand that shifting into sport mode will regenerate the battery, however the MPG goes down, so isn't this defeating the purpose? Don't have anything to say about reliability (only had the car for a couple of weeks) but Consumer reports and other publications give it high ratings. In another couple of years maybe the battery technology will be better and charging infrastructure improved so that we could go 100% EV on both vehicles. Until then we will live with the compromises. NOTE: we will be watching the competitors (Tesla Model Y and others) and continue to evaluate the options.
This car is not perfect in every way, no car is. But in 1999 (the last time I bought a new car), most of the features on this car were not available at any price. I live in South Central Texas where slippery roads and traction is never a challenge, so four wheel drive is not really an issue. Edmunds and other reviewers like to characterize a zero to sixty time of 9 to ten seconds as mediocre --- how stupid is that? I remind them that in 1953 & 1954 the zero to sixty time of a Corvette was ten and a half seconds, and the VW beetle that I drove for eight great years could do zero to sixty in about thirty seconds. Did anyone complain about that, or did they drive them by the millions? I have one complaint---- Kia puts a power tailgate hatch on nearly every model EXCEPT the KIA Niro. Surely their top of the line model EX Premium should have a power rear door? I think both the car and the warranty are better than most without costing more than most!
I have had my car for about 12 weeks now, over 3500 miles. I have the premium EX. It says top range to pay for this car is $35k but most dealers are asking over $37,000 & have very few in stock & sell immediately so they have the advantage & don't bargain. (but am in communist green obsessed California) I paid $1750 for a 10 yr 150000 extended warranty and $800 for tire, wheel, dent protection when I bought the two together so bargain with them. Wheel protection is HORRIBLE. I have spent 3 hours & still trying to get curb rash fixed on tire & they keep telling me to go back to the dealer!? 8 emails/calls now. I have dealt with local socal KIA district office who was extremely helpful!!! Exterior paint chips VERY easily- not good. Good back up camera. Turns music down while backing up. Can fold mirrors. I think it is important to know that I went from a Lexus CT200h hybrid sporty hatchback I had for 4 years. In general I like the way it drives, not a sports car but not an SUV. Handles ok on turns like going on & off looping freeway ramps. It is smaller than I thought & looks in pictures and fits nicely in my garage. It rides smooth & the car is pretty well sealed having nice quiet inside. Voice navigation sucks like all cars but can type in easily. Comes with really good tires, I drove 75 in pouring rain. More roomy inside than you would think. Tall people will have no issue. Passenger seat has no power controls. Has lots of features within reach. You can customize your screen to put the things you want to see. you can check mileage and battery level easily. The instrument panel has an advanced display or you can go to a more simple one, which I chose because I couldn't figure out how much gas was in the tank. Back seats fold down for tons of room!!! it has HEATED steering wheel & seats with 3 heat levels & cooling seats which are awesome. Has fogs lights for added lighting low to the ground. GAS mileage is averaging about 65 but a lot of my trips are local so I am on electric charge a lot. You only get 26 miles on a charge. On a trickle charge it takes 6 hours, on a 240 charges in 2 1/2 hours. It will use EV automatically. You can set the charging on a timer. I set mine to charge between midnight and 6 am. If you want to charge now, you have to go into the touch screen, select phev, & tell it to CHARGE NOW....like if you were at a charger out in public. downside is, you can't get the charger out of car if it isn't fully charged, you have to go back in the car, reset the charging setting to CHARGE ON SCHEDULE to extract the charger from your car. There is a button to switch to hybrid while driving. I do that when I am going up hills in Souther Cali. It is a DOG on hills, you have to take it out of electric. Nice feature is manual shifting/sport mode for really big hills and going down steep hills. When you drive with no electric you can expect about 45 mpg, less if heavy person load in car. PLUS; takes 87 octane. If you want to switch to a 240 volt charger to fit a plug in garage, you can do that for $200. Nice features are touch screen, you can customize your screen, you can customize all the safety features like side and front safety notifications, beeping when you go outside the lines, etc. All that stuff is easily changed through instrument panel and steering wheel controls. Like I had mine changed so that when you unlock your driver door, it unlocks all doors instead of having to press twice. Strangely, if you open your trunk, it does not unlock your car. There is no auto up and down hatch which I was surprised. The other thing I was shocked it did not have was any link to garage door opener. cruise control has a feature you can't turn off where it detects cars in front of you and slows the car down accordingly. You can adjust the distance it monitors but is very frustrating on long trips, I just end up turning it off so I can control how much distance I want between my car and car infront of me Nice feature is when you turn signal on, it will beep if someone is in your blind spot. The worst feature of the car is the android app. It takes over your phone and does not interface well. I don't even use it. My husband plugged in his apple and it worked great. There are two usb ports one in front and one in center console. I use the one in center console between seats because when you hook your cord up to the one in the front center console, it will automatically try to engage android app so I use that one to play my usb. The problem is your phone will ask you to start android play so you do on your screen then everytime to try to switch into a different app, the screen goes dark, asks me to swipe to start android app, then if I go to another app on my phone ,your screen does not pop up on vehicle screen, only a couple apps will but it is supposed mirror your phone. I have not used the navigation much, I use my phone.
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$28,500
|MPG
|48 city / 44 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
|EX Premium 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$35,200
|MPG
|48 city / 44 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
|EX 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$32,100
|MPG
|48 city / 44 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Niro Plug-In Hybrid safety features:
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Detects and alerts you with visual and audio warnings when a vehicle in the adjacent lane is in your blind spot.
- Smart Cruise Control
- Maintains a set speed and distance behind the car ahead and will bring the car to a stop briefly before relinquishing control.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Identifies lane markings and alerts you if you begin to drift out of your lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid vs. the competition
Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid vs. Kia Niro
The only real difference between the Niro and the Niro PHEV lies in the battery. With 26 miles of electric-only range, the Niro PHEV gives drivers options on how to power their Niro. The hybrid model is less expensive, and its lighter weight allows it to get better fuel economy. But if you have a place to charge it, the Niro PHEV will provide better range.
Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid vs. Chevrolet Volt
At 53 miles, the Volt provides about double the electric-only range of the Niro PHEV. But the Niro's roomier rear seat makes it a bit more useful when it comes to chores. The Niro also gets better fuel economy when the battery runs out and you're in traditional hybrid mode. Finally, the Kia is easier to get in and out of than the Volt. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Chevrolet Volt.
Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid vs. Toyota Prius Prime
With a similar range and cargo size, the Niro PHEV and the Prius Prime are true competitors. The Prius Prime does get better fuel economy once the battery runs out, but its distinctive styling may be a turnoff for some people. The Niro PHEV looks like a regular car. It also has an easier-to-use infotainment system.
FAQ
Is the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid:
- The Kia Niro PHEV carries over into 2019 unchanged
- Part of the first Niro Plug-In Hybrid generation introduced for 2018
Is the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is the 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,500.
Other versions include:
- LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $28,500
- EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $35,200
- EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $32,100
What are the different models of Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid?
More about the 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
The 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid was designed from the ground up to be a gas-electric hybrid rather than an adaptation of an existing model. Its attractive styling doesn't shout "hybrid" from the rooftops. The Niro's strength is that it offers crossover SUV-like utility and hybrid efficiency while meeting the needs of the many shoppers who simply need an affordable, practical around-town vehicle.
For ease of entry, it sits lower than an SUV. For better visibility, it's higher than a sedan. The Niro is, essentially, a wagon with better ground clearance and the ability to haul slightly taller cargo. It shares a platform with the new Hyundai Ioniq lineup — which is composed of hatchback hybrid, plug-in and electric models — but possesses a slightly muscular stance that marks it as a sleekly styled crossover.
The heart of the Niro's hybrid system is a 1.6-liter gasoline engine that pairs with a lightweight electric motor for a combined 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. And, unlike many hybrid powertrains that mate to a continuously variable automatic transmission, Kia opted for a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which it says provides a more engaging driving experience. An 11.4-gallon fuel tank and an 8.9-kWh lithium-ion battery provide a total claimed range of up to 560 miles, or up to 26 miles on electric power alone.
The EPA rates fuel economy for the Niro PHEV at 105 miles per gallon equivalent or a combined 46 mpg when under combustion power alone. The numbers are nearly identical to those for the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, though the Volt gets more than double the Niro PHEV's electric-only range.
The Niro has been designed to deliver an understated, conventional ride, and it accomplishes that mission admirably. The hybrid system is generally unobtrusive and delivers decent acceleration, although selecting Eco mode causes a noticeable reduction in zip. Conversely, shifting to Sport mode can pep things up a bit at the expense of a few mpg. And with its low center of gravity and well-balanced suspension system, the Niro handles well on the highway and in the city.
Although set up for five passengers, the Niro is better able to transport four in comfort. Though not exactly luxurious, the interior is well-designed with good-quality materials and solid-feeling controls. And even tall drivers will find the multi-adjustable seats easy to live with. Cargo capacity with the rear seats in place is 19.4 cubic feet, and with the seats folded that expands to 54.5 cubic feet. What that means is that the Niro can haul more than the average sedan but less than many competing small SUVs.
The base Niro LX PHEV comes very well-equipped with such niceties as automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The midlevel EX trim adds more safety, comfort and convenience features. The top-of-the-line EX Premium model brings on more appearance and comfort features. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find the 2019 Kia Niro that best meets your needs.
2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Overview
The 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Niro Plug-In Hybrid SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid?
2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
The 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,550. The average price paid for a new 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $2,293 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,293 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,257.
The average savings for the 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 6.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 14 new 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,330 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,584 on a used or CPO 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,486.
Find a new Kia for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,840.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Kia lease specials
