Estimated values
2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,398
|$19,785
|$22,498
|Clean
|$17,028
|$19,359
|$22,003
|Average
|$16,287
|$18,508
|$21,013
|Rough
|$15,547
|$17,656
|$20,023
Estimated values
2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,756
|$21,329
|$24,254
|Clean
|$18,357
|$20,870
|$23,721
|Average
|$17,559
|$19,952
|$22,653
|Rough
|$16,761
|$19,034
|$21,586
Estimated values
2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,285
|$17,660
|$20,359
|Clean
|$14,960
|$17,280
|$19,911
|Average
|$14,310
|$16,520
|$19,015
|Rough
|$13,659
|$15,760
|$18,119