Used 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Vallejo Nissan - Vallejo / California

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX 1.6L I4.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

46 Combined MPG ( 48 City/ 44 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDCD3LD5J5178556

Stock: 10922A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-01-2020