Used 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid for Sale Near Me

- 44,448 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,959$1,037 Below Market
- certified
2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX5,294 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,000$1,848 Below Market
- 28,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,998$222 Below Market
- 32,481 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,887$265 Below Market
- 21,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,995
- 28,769 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,300
- 28,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,900
- 7,524 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,330$1,043 Below Market
- 11,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,484$1,745 Below Market
- certified
2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LX19,950 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,999$607 Below Market
- 14,983 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,491$487 Below Market
- 7,914 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,888$471 Below Market
- 3,556 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,888
- 26,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,759$901 Below Market
- 2,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,951
- 16,809 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,998
- 11,210 miles
$25,998
- certified
2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LX25,021 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,318$217 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Read recent reviews for the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.812 Reviews
Report abuse
Lazyj,10/25/2018
LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
We live in Olympia, Washington. This is a great car for our needs. It's a small city, so 26 miles electric is plenty for our in-town driving. We just passed 3,000 miles, and have used 24 gallons of gasoline. We really like the ease of entry and exit. Upright seats, high enough off the ground so you don't crawl out of it like a Prius, and doors that open super wide. There is one clear bit of lazy engineering: the heating system only works when the engine is running. The Prius Prime (the heads up competitor) has a heat pump system, that runs using electricity. The Niro does not, even though an air conditioner is essentially the same device as a heat pump running in reverse. In Olympia, where we have cool weather and dampness, we do need to run the heat all winter. That forces on the engine (but the car still is propelled as an electric; this big four-cylinder 1600cc engine running just to provide heat and defrost. This is why I say it's a great car for Phoenix or San Diego, where you don't need heat much of the time. Around here, the Prius Prime is probably a better value if it meets your needs. It does not meet our needs. I am a big 300# fella. This car fits me reasonably well. The Prius does not.
