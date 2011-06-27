  1. Home
Used 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LX Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG46
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe110 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe105 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)48/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)542.4/497.2 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)2.3 hr.
Fuel tank capacity11.3 gal.
EPA Highway MPGe99 mi.
Combined MPG46
EPA kWh/100 mi32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA Electricity Range26 mi.
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Paint Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Aluminum Door Scuff Plateyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Cross Barsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Snow White Pearl Paintyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Aurora Black Pearl Paintyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity54.5 cu.ft.
Length171.5 in.
Curb weight3391 lbs.
Gross weight4409 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height60.8 in.
EPA interior volume120.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1018 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silky Silver
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Gravity Blue
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Snow White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Light Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
