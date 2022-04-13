Skip to main content
2023 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: $30,000
What to expect
  • An all new range of Niros including an electric vehicle, a plug-in hybrid and hybrid
  • Better EV range from the PHEV model
  • New looks inside and out
  • Kicks off the second Niro generation for 2023
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

