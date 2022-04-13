Just as before, the 2023 Niro will come in three different flavors to suit a variety of buyers. There is a hybrid, a fully electric version and a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). Gone is the rolling jellybean styling and in comes a more technical, forward-looking design. There is a more squared-off theme that puts the Niro in line with the likes of the Sorento and the Soul. Only time will tell if the new looks are enough to steer those who want a small electrified SUV into Kia dealerships, but on first blush, the new Niro's fresh looks leave a positive impression.