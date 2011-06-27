2021 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
MSRP range: $29,590 - $36,550
|MSRP
|$30,765
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$29,851
Start Price Checker
Other years
2021 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Review
- High fuel economy and respectable all-electric range
- One of the more affordable hybrids in the segment
- Plenty of standard and optional features
- Less cargo volume than a typical SUV
- Sluggish acceleration, often requiring use of the engine
- Despite crossover styling, all-wheel drive is not available
- Rear-seat reminder (alerts you to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle) is now standard
- Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is available
- Available remote engine start
- Minor changes to navigation and adaptive cruise cruise control systems
- Part of the first Niro Plug-In Hybrid generation introduced for 2018
Shopping Tools
Also consider these sponsored cars
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid.
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Niro Plug-In Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Niro Plug-In Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 46 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Niro Plug-In Hybrid has 19.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid:
- Rear-seat reminder (alerts you to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle) is now standard
- Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is available
- Available remote engine start
- Minor changes to navigation and adaptive cruise cruise control systems
- Part of the first Niro Plug-In Hybrid generation introduced for 2018
Is the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid reliable?
To determine whether the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Niro Plug-In Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Niro Plug-In Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Niro Plug-In Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2021 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is the 2021 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,590.
Other versions include:
- EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $33,390
- EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $36,550
- LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $29,590
What are the different models of Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid?
If you're interested in the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid, the next question is, which Niro Plug-In Hybrid model is right for you? Niro Plug-In Hybrid variants include EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). For a full list of Niro Plug-In Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2021 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Ford F-150 2018 for sale
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2015
- Used Honda
- Used Lexus RX 350 2017
- Used Honda Pilot 2016
- Used Honda Accord 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Honda CR-V
- 2021 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Toyota RAV4 2021
- 2021 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2021
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Silverado 1500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Crossovers
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2021 Ford Explorer
- 2021 Ford Escape
- 2021 Ranger
- 2021 Expedition
- Ford Fusion 2020
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2021 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2021
- Jeep Wrangler 2021
- Toyota Highlander 2021
- 2021 Toyota 4Runner
- 2021 RX 350
- 2021 Telluride
- 2021 Tiguan
- 2021 Rogue
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- 2021 Tesla Model Y
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Recommended
- Used GMC Sierra Classic 2500
- Used Cars Under 10000 Huntington Beach Ca
- Chevrolet Express 2015 Diesel
- Used 2018 Toyota Prius Bronx Ny
- Cadillac Ct6 2016 Review
Other vehicles
- Used 2021 Kia Sorento San Antonio Tx
- Used Isuzu Trooper Huntsville Al
- Used Toyota Prius
- Used Chevrolet Astro Cargo Brooklyn Ny
- Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Augusta Ga
- Used Cars Under 6000 Chesapeake Va
- Used Volvo C70 Durham Nc
- Used 2013 Ford Mustang Nashville Tn
- Used Cadillac Xt5 Lima Oh
- Used Cadillac Cts V Hickory Nc