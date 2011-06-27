Used 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Great car for San Diego; Flawed Heating System Lazyj , 10/25/2018 LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful We live in Olympia, Washington. This is a great car for our needs. It's a small city, so 26 miles electric is plenty for our in-town driving. We just passed 3,000 miles, and have used 24 gallons of gasoline. We really like the ease of entry and exit. Upright seats, high enough off the ground so you don't crawl out of it like a Prius, and doors that open super wide. There is one clear bit of lazy engineering: the heating system only works when the engine is running. The Prius Prime (the heads up competitor) has a heat pump system, that runs using electricity. The Niro does not, even though an air conditioner is essentially the same device as a heat pump running in reverse. In Olympia, where we have cool weather and dampness, we do need to run the heat all winter. That forces on the engine (but the car still is propelled as an electric; this big four-cylinder 1600cc engine running just to provide heat and defrost. This is why I say it's a great car for Phoenix or San Diego, where you don't need heat much of the time. Around here, the Prius Prime is probably a better value if it meets your needs. It does not meet our needs. I am a big 300# fella. This car fits me reasonably well. The Prius does not. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Excellent Car! Plug-in Hybrid JM , 09/06/2018 EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Excellent car, and value. Most importantly for us is that it seats 5 "real size" people: Even with front seats moved all the way back, there is sufficient leg room and headroom for adults in back. We are able to fit two adults and a car seat across the back seat. "CarPlay" will present phone navigation on the car's screen, even without buying the navigation option. Performance Report Abuse

30K+ nice car, well adapted for efficiency...but k Robert MacLaughlin , 12/06/2018 EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Pretending this is an SUV is the worst thing you can do...it is not; not even close... This is a very comfortable, tech-ladened, economic, environmentally friendly, tall wagon or large hatch-back. Almost the perfect car for California. 25 miles of gas-free electric range every time you unplug and get in. And, a good 55 mpg in hybrid mode. And...you can select ‘sport’ mode where you will have exclusive internal combustion-only propulsion and spirited performance which charges the battery as you drive giving you extra EV range. And...a real auto transmission! 6 speeds! Not a moaning Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). However...you may NOT have a sun-roof...ever. And, you may NOT have an electro chromatic (self dimming) rear view mirror...ever. And...you may NOT have a garage door opener (home link) incorporated into your car like EVERY. OTHER. CAR! But, you may have ventilated seats, navigation, car-play, and wireless charging. (I understand all these features are available on newer units) Handling is clumsy at best. Road noise is substantial. But for freedom from gas stations, the trade-offs are acceptable. It’s quite utilitarian, you can stuff a lot of stuff or a few people into it easily AND comfortable, cues up my music seamlessly, voice commands are easy. We had two returns to the dealer upon buying the car for a mysterious check engine light. That was 3000 miles ago. The headlights are adjusted too high and oncoming traffic gets irritated by that. Everything else seems OK. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Kia Niro Plug-in Gas/Electric Hybrid Dan McGill , 02/11/2019 EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I love that most of my driving is now powered by solar energy that I buy from PG&E, that the vehicle is a lot of fun to drive, it has great cargo space compared to Volt, Clarity, and Prius Prime (it's main competitors), and it lets me rest easier knowing I did something about global climate change (which is very real in the area I live). This car replaced a 2005 Toyota RAV4 which was averaging around 22 mpg as opposed to between 53 mpg and 92 mpg so far. The performance is similar, except the safety features are much better on the Niro and I now only go to the gas station to fill a smaller tank once a month. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse