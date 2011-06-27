Used 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Great car for San Diego; Flawed Heating System
We live in Olympia, Washington. This is a great car for our needs. It's a small city, so 26 miles electric is plenty for our in-town driving. We just passed 3,000 miles, and have used 24 gallons of gasoline. We really like the ease of entry and exit. Upright seats, high enough off the ground so you don't crawl out of it like a Prius, and doors that open super wide. There is one clear bit of lazy engineering: the heating system only works when the engine is running. The Prius Prime (the heads up competitor) has a heat pump system, that runs using electricity. The Niro does not, even though an air conditioner is essentially the same device as a heat pump running in reverse. In Olympia, where we have cool weather and dampness, we do need to run the heat all winter. That forces on the engine (but the car still is propelled as an electric; this big four-cylinder 1600cc engine running just to provide heat and defrost. This is why I say it's a great car for Phoenix or San Diego, where you don't need heat much of the time. Around here, the Prius Prime is probably a better value if it meets your needs. It does not meet our needs. I am a big 300# fella. This car fits me reasonably well. The Prius does not.
Excellent Car! Plug-in Hybrid
Excellent car, and value. Most importantly for us is that it seats 5 "real size" people: Even with front seats moved all the way back, there is sufficient leg room and headroom for adults in back. We are able to fit two adults and a car seat across the back seat. "CarPlay" will present phone navigation on the car's screen, even without buying the navigation option.
30K+ nice car, well adapted for efficiency...but k
Pretending this is an SUV is the worst thing you can do...it is not; not even close... This is a very comfortable, tech-ladened, economic, environmentally friendly, tall wagon or large hatch-back. Almost the perfect car for California. 25 miles of gas-free electric range every time you unplug and get in. And, a good 55 mpg in hybrid mode. And...you can select ‘sport’ mode where you will have exclusive internal combustion-only propulsion and spirited performance which charges the battery as you drive giving you extra EV range. And...a real auto transmission! 6 speeds! Not a moaning Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). However...you may NOT have a sun-roof...ever. And, you may NOT have an electro chromatic (self dimming) rear view mirror...ever. And...you may NOT have a garage door opener (home link) incorporated into your car like EVERY. OTHER. CAR! But, you may have ventilated seats, navigation, car-play, and wireless charging. (I understand all these features are available on newer units) Handling is clumsy at best. Road noise is substantial. But for freedom from gas stations, the trade-offs are acceptable. It’s quite utilitarian, you can stuff a lot of stuff or a few people into it easily AND comfortable, cues up my music seamlessly, voice commands are easy. We had two returns to the dealer upon buying the car for a mysterious check engine light. That was 3000 miles ago. The headlights are adjusted too high and oncoming traffic gets irritated by that. Everything else seems OK.
Kia Niro Plug-in Gas/Electric Hybrid
I love that most of my driving is now powered by solar energy that I buy from PG&E, that the vehicle is a lot of fun to drive, it has great cargo space compared to Volt, Clarity, and Prius Prime (it's main competitors), and it lets me rest easier knowing I did something about global climate change (which is very real in the area I live). This car replaced a 2005 Toyota RAV4 which was averaging around 22 mpg as opposed to between 53 mpg and 92 mpg so far. The performance is similar, except the safety features are much better on the Niro and I now only go to the gas station to fill a smaller tank once a month.
Plugged In To Avoid Gas Stations
The 2018 Kia Niro Plug In is a great car. Ever since the Niro Hybrid arrived in 2017 I waited patiently for the 2018 Niro Plug In to arrive at local dealerships. The Niro Plug In is a perfect match for us. We live in a small rural city so the 26 mile electric range enables us to ride gas free locally 100 percent of the time. But when we take a longer drive like we did recently, we have the peace of mind knowing the Niro Plug In will switch to the gas engine and still get close to 50 mpg. Plugging in the car is really simple using a normal electric outlet in our garage most times taking on average between 6 to 7 hours which I do overnight. The Niro looks sharp like most SUVs these days and comes with all the comfort, safety and tech features that car owners expect with their new car purchase. The Niro PHEV also comes with Kia's industry leading 10 year/100,000 mile warranty including the plug in battery. The 2018 Niro Plug In is not as abundantly available as the Niro Hybrid on dealer lots so don't expect the discounts to be as deep, but many Plug In buyers like myself will benefit from the $4,543 tax credit when filing our federal income taxes for 2018. We have only driven a little more than 300 miles but so far the Niro has been flawless. We took it to Costco recently and filled three coolers and still had plenty of room for other purchases with the rear seats folded down. I'm really enjoying this new car and it's especially satisfying these days driving past the gas station in town.
