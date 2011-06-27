  1. Home
2015 Kia K900 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive amount of standard and optional features
  • non-premium price
  • roomy and comfortable interior
  • generous warranty coverage.
  • Interior quality and driving experience don't equal those of more elite luxury sedans
  • finicky infotainment control
  • all-wheel drive isn't offered
  • longer than average braking distance.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Kia K900 represents a premium luxury sedan experience that won't break the bank. It lacks some refinement in the details, but is still worth considering based on its strong value, long list of features and comfortable cabin.

Vehicle overview

Exclusivity is historically a big part of the full-size luxury sedan ownership experience. The steep prices for elite European luxury sedans exclude a wide swath of shoppers and ensure that these cars remain an indulgence for a select few. With the introduction of the comparatively affordable 2015 Kia K900, though, exclusivity is put to the test.

The K900 certainly has the means to join the executive sedan ranks. It's Kia's largest sedan to date, and it's about the same size nose to tail as those established large luxury sedans. The interior and trunk are correspondingly palatial. For power, there's a 420-horsepower V8 as standard equipment initially, while a more fuel-efficient V6 will become available later on. Features? Oh, so glad you asked. The K900 comes with so much kit that it could have its own booth at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Value, however, is where Kia steps on the gas and puts everybody else in the rearview mirror. Even fully loaded, the K900 typically undercuts those Euro sedans' base prices by tens of thousands of dollars. Those savings, along with Kia's generous warranty coverage and three years of free scheduled maintenance, make the K900 a model of fiscal responsibility. As Kia accurately says in its tagline for this car: "Challenge the luxury you know."

When you take a deeper look, though, you'll likely notice some minor sacrifices made in the name of affordability. The Kia K900 lacks a perfectly resolved feel on the inside, though, to be fair, these demerits are generally limited to nitpicky details. The switchgear is of merely average quality, and the infotainment interface is a little unintuitive and complicated to use compared to the slicker interfaces in more expensive sedans. Further, the K900's ride quality, while generally agreeable, falls just short of the standards set by other premium sedans.

However, the Kia K900 is simply too good of a bargain to ignore, and it's certainly worth considering alongside established large luxury sedans like the 2015 Audi A8, 2015 BMW 7 Series and 2015 Lexus LS 460. Compared with the similarly priced and mechanically related 2015 Hyundai Equus, the K900 doesn't offer a smooth-riding air suspension option, but otherwise, they're effectively equals. As with the Hyundai, though, the biggest issue for some people will just be the Kia badge. But if you can see past the non-premium label, the 2015 Kia K900 is an impressive premium sedan with a far more inclusive price of admission.

2015 Kia K900 models

The 2015 Kia K900 is a large, five-passenger luxury sedan offered in Premium and Luxury trim levels.

Standard features for the K900 Premium include 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, LED foglights, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a power trunk lid, automatic wipers, front and rearview cameras, front and rear parking sensors and keyless ignition and entry.

On the inside, you get full power accessories, tri-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with driver four-way power lumbar), driver memory settings, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, a ski pass-through opening in the rear seats, a power rear sunshade, Kia's Uvo voice command system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 9.2-inch display screen, a navigation system, front and rearview cameras and a 14-speaker audio system with a CD player, an iPod/USB interface and satellite and HD radio.

The Kia K900 Luxury adds LED headlights, a blind-spot monitoring system, a rear cross-traffic alert system, a lane departure warning system, a heated steering wheel, real wood trim, a 17-speaker Lexicon surround-sound audio system, a different gear selector design, a credit card-sized smart key and upgraded leather upholstery. Some of these items are available as options on the Premium trim.

Options, depending on trim level, include soft-closing doors, a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat (includes power headrest and thigh support adjustments), upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated and reclining outboard rear seats with lumbar support, a virtual instrument panel, a driver head-up display, a 360-degree top-down parking camera system, adaptive cruise control, a frontal collision warning system and additional pre-collision safety features.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Kia K900 is an all-new full-size luxury sedan.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Kia K900 is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces 420 hp and 376 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 18 mpg combined (15 city/23 highway), which trails other V8-powered luxury sedans in this class.

In Edmunds performance testing, a K900 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, about average for a premium luxury sedan.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2015 Kia K900 include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front and rearview cameras, and Uvo eServices that includes emergency assistance and teen-oriented monitoring features such as curfew, speed and geo-fencing. The Luxury trim level also has a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert and a lane departure warning system. These features are optional on the Premium trim.

Safety-enhancing options include a 360-degree top-down camera system and a frontal collision warning system that tightens the seatbelts and primes the brakes for maximum stopping power if a collision is imminent.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Kia K900 came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet, which is about 10 feet longer than average for this flagship segment.

Driving

In spite of the V8 engine's impressive power output, stepping on the gas in the 2015 Kia K900 doesn't deliver the rush that you might expect in an elite luxury sedan. Instead, speed gathers quietly and effortlessly, and before you know it you're already matching other cars on the interstate. At cruising speed, the K900's cabin is nearly devoid of wind and road noise. It's one of the quietest cars we've tested recently.

The ride quality is comfortable, too, and most bumps and ruts are absorbed with ease. On choppy pavement, however, the ride is a little on the busy side compared to other large luxury sedans. Unlike with most rivals, there's no option to order an adaptive suspension to further smooth out the ride. An adaptive suspension would also help shore up the car's handling abilities. But as of now, the 2015 Kia K900 feels heavy and out of its element when driven with gusto around turns.

Interior

On the whole, the 2015 Kia K900 comes tantalizingly close to matching the quality and features of the German luxury sedans it has in its sights. The interior design is pleasingly up to date with a large 9.2-inch multifunction display mounted in the middle of the dash and cues lifted directly from BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Options provide even more comforts, including soft-close doors and reclining rear seats.

Upon closer inspection, though, the K900 comes up a little short compared with established luxury sedans. Even though the Kia's available wood interior trim is genuine, its heavily lacquered and glittered finish gives it the look and feel of plastic. And while the infotainment controller is similar to BMW's iDrive interface, its complicated and unintuitive menus can be a source of frustration. The numerous buttons scattered throughout the cabin also feel a bit less substantial than we'd expect. Notably absent from the options list are amenities like a rear entertainment system, redundant audio controls for backseat passengers and seatback trays.

Getting past these missteps is easy, however, when you consider the K900's long list of standard equipment and its comfortable accommodations. Spending an entire day touring the highways and byways is easy and fatigue-free for four full-size adults thanks to well-shaped seats that are heated and ventilated. Helping to click off the miles is the powerful Lexicon sound system that offers impressive performance, regardless of your taste in music.

Cargo capacity for the K900 maxes out at 15.9 cubic feet, which is about average for the class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Kia K900.

5(60%)
4(13%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(20%)
3.9
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

smooth comfortable quiet ride
carbuyer,08/06/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
I chose this over the Lexus LS. The cars are similar in size, comfort, driving dynamics and cabin noise. The difference is that the K900 is half the price. This car is a pleasure to drive and ride in. Acceleration and shifting are smooth and effortless. Gas mileage is poor in city. Navigation interface is poor, like Mercedes. Parking cameras, LED headlights, heated/cooled seats, and sound system are all excellent. Have had the car for over a year. I would buy again. Updating review after owning vehicle for about 3 years. I still enjoy the smooth ride very much. I have purchased new tires and done regular maintenance on the vehicle and it is running strong and quiet. The last 6 cars I owned, I owned for less than 3 years each so the fact that I am keeping this vehicle means something to me.
like new but for half the price
David H,06/28/2017
Luxury 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
Buy a low mileage one owner and save half the original price. I bought my top of the line with 19K miles in November 2016. black with white leather; love the heads up display and 17 speakers and all the other features; I paid 29K which would not even buy a low mileage Lexus ES with half the options. Inspect it before buying; and try to find a K900 dealer near you; you will love the car. I re-badged it with the Korean badges and get asked daily if it's a Lexus LS; everyone is stunned at the quality and features in a KIA. I love saving the money and could care less about brand status; it is a steal deal for its car class!! after 13 months of driving, I would say the seats need more contoured padding; a little too flat. Jan. 2019 Update after over 2 years ownership: excellent car and no regrets after buying. best car features; ride, and quality for the dollars. recommended as a used car for anyone. July 2019 Still excellent car; dependable and best value. rare car; few made and great pricing. recommend highly. Jan. 2020 still love and recommend this car for quality and value and comfort.
Um I don't understand all the critic hate
Big Daddy G,11/18/2015
Premium 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
So I keep reading these reviews that say that the K900 feels cheaper than and has an 'Interior quality and driving experience don't equal those of more elite luxury sedans".... You know why? Because its almost half the price... For the price of 1 S550 I can buy two of these so I will live with a button or two that are not up to par with MB.... Speaking of MB, if I compared the K900 to what it really should be weighed against because of price I would be comparing it to the E350. So for 60k in an E350 I would have heated vinyl seats and nav and thats about it... You know what else I love? its the first new car ever that has had ZERO issues... no "reprogramming issues" (BMW) or "our techs know about it and are working on a fix (MB). Car has been problem free since day one and a joy to drive... I'm 6'2 and 250 and fit comfortably and the kids feel like they are being chauffeured around in the back seat. Not all of us want to take corners at 70mph and I really enjoy the fact that there aren't allot of these on the road. I get thumbs up all the time and get questioned about the car every time I am getting gas (which is allot!) Lease rates through Kia are amazing, about $500 a month. My complaints about the car? Gas mileage... but its a heavy V8 so I get it. I wish the rear side sunscreens were power. Only other issue I have is Kia dealers need to step up their service departments for a better experience. But for the $500 a month I'm saving I will deal with it!
Great luxury
Tk,01/10/2018
Luxury 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
Don’t let the Kia brand turn you off! I’ve owned all the luxury cars over the years, for the money this is the best car going. Don’t be a brand snob & miss out on a wonderful automobile.
See all 15 reviews of the 2015 Kia K900
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2015 Kia K900 features & specs

More About This Model
More About This Model

It is apparently not enough that Kia has been making many Europeans look like fools with regard to design, quality and warranty and (together with its big sister Hyundai) has moved to No. 5 among global car producers. Now it wants to stir up the premium segment and pit the new flagship Kia K9 (to be called the K900 in the U.S.) against the BMW 7 Series and the Mercedes S-Class.

The result of this automotive megalomania is not far-fetched. The massive luxury car, which shares its platform with the Hyundai Equus, offers the visual appeal of BMW's 7 Series without looking like its cheap copy. In addition, its ambience and features are immediately convincing.

The design is coherent, fitting and rock-solid. Like a penthouse suite, the comfort is exemplary, the space generous, the features abundant and the army of assistance systems state-of-the-art. The car smells of leather and the woodwork is genuine. It is, by every measure, a real-deal luxury car.

Pampers Driver and Passengers
Rear-seat passengers ride on fully temperature-adjustable reclining seats, enjoy champagne from the cooling compartment, can command the co-driver seat to nearly disappear in the glovebox and can watch movies on the DVD screens. It's a nice place to be.

2014 Kia K9

The driver seat, too, offers opulent surroundings. Once the shock of looking at the mass of buttons has faded, navigating this entirely Korean car is surprisingly simple. The central control dial is as good as BMW's iDrive, and the animated instruments are brilliant and clearly arranged.

Impressively, the 2015 Kia K9 is in no way technologically inferior to its European competitors. On the contrary: The head-up display (not available in the new S-Class) is standard on the K9 we drove. So are active cruise control, lane-changing alerts and a camera-based parking assistant. Even LED front lights are standard in the Kia flagship, a mobile hotspot is available and the navigation equipment warns not only of traffic jams and speed traps, but also of ever-present speed bumps capable of overwhelming even the most sensitive air suspension. The only less-than-seamless feature is the voice control, and that's likely a product of our own poor Korean.

It's Not Perfect, Though
As long as the K9 is moving through rush-hour traffic, it is hardly any different from the S-Class and its companions. But on the open road there are a few critical differences. Even in Comfort mode the air suspension does a rather poor job at damping the grooves in the concrete, such that our tea at times spilled from the cup in the rear. We've learned, however, that the K900's suspension will be retuned for American roads. Even so, ride quality is at least partially the product of a wheelbase that's 4.7 inches shorter than a Mercedes-Benz S550's and 6.5 inches shorter than that of a BMW 750Li.

2014 Kia K9

At speeds higher than 60 mph, wind noise is abundant enough to require more volume from the audio system — something you wouldn't experience in the S-Class.

And it is quickly noticeable how hard the 3.8-liter 333-horsepower V6 engine has to work. Yes, the silky eight-speed automatic transmission changes gears briskly, but there is no punch. In fact, beyond 120, this luxury car seems oddly slow. Reaching the promised top speed of 150 mph requires patience.

It's unsurprising that a 450-hp V8 is in the works. It should provide Kia's flagship with the bite a newbie in the segment needs. Once equipped with the more powerful V8, the new Kia should find success in countries where higher extended cruising speeds are common.

Coming Soon to a Kia Dealer Near You
The Koreans have started their attack on the establishment first at home where they are stronger and where, next to patriotism, the vehicle acquisition policy of Korean businesses suits them. It is therefore not surprising that there are more K9s than European luxury limousines roaming around Seoul. The K9's launch in Korea is also supported by its price: Fitted with its base 300-hp 3.3-liter V6 it starts at about half the cost of the S-Class or 7 Series.

2014 Kia K9

"We are so convinced of our flagship that we will introduce it as the K900 in the United States and celebrate its premiere at the Los Angeles auto show at the end of the month," says foreign executive Thomas Oh. Expect pricing, full specs and availability to be announced then or shortly after.

Oh suggests that Kia is pursuing an ambitious expansion plan. The introduction into other Asian markets, the Emirates and Eastern Europe will follow shortly. Only Central Europe and especially Germany will be avoided. It's not that Oh thinks the K9 can't compete with the S-Class and the 7 Series there. Rather, he says "In order to stand up against the top dog on home turf, one needs an extremely strong brand. Kia is not there yet," he admits.

However, just because Kia isn't ready yet doesn't mean it won't be soon, according to Oh. "In two or three years, things could look much differently," he said. Regardless, Kia may very well have a winner with the K900 in the U.S.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2015 Kia K900 Overview

The Used 2015 Kia K900 is offered in the following submodels: K900 Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A), and Premium 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Kia K900?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Kia K900 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Kia K900 Luxury is priced between $19,000 and$25,995 with odometer readings between 52740 and81947 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Kia K900s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Kia K900 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2015 K900s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,000 and mileage as low as 52740 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Kia K900.

Can't find a used 2015 Kia K900s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia K900 for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,304.

Find a used Kia for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,560.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia K900 for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,911.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,739.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Kia K900?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

