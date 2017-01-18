Overall rating 3.5 / 5

Value.

It's a dirty word in material wealth-obsessed circles, but let's face it, everyone loves a good deal. And as big luxury sedans go, the 2017 Kia K900 is a good deal. Exceptional even, especially when you consider that this $50,000-as-new sedan comes from the same automaker that makes the Rio.

For the money, few luxury sedans can match its wealth of standard features and interior room. You'd need a vastly more expensive European or Japanese flagship sedan to get comparable size. And though it's not the quickest big sedan, it gobbles up large swaths of highway without effort. Leather touch points and seating, heated and cooled seats, and a navigation/infotainment system with a 9-inch display and a 14-speaker sound system are just a few other top standard items. Options, meanwhile, range from soft-close doors to a "chauffeur" front passenger seat that slides far forward for maximum rear seat legroom.

But an abundance of features can't mask the K900's lack of refinement, and it doesn't take much time behind the wheel to learn that it's not punching at the same weight as its rivals. The K900 coddles you with luxury touches, but look closer and the materials don't feel quite as nice. Knobs and switches lack the kind of gravitas of the established models, and the ride, though comfortable, doesn't absorb the road's harsher imperfections like the others. Dull handling also misses the dormant sport-performance agility baked into the European models. From these angles, the K900 is in fact too good to be true.

It's all a matter of calibrating your expectations. As a finely loaded and hugely roomy luxury sedan for the cost of a lightly equipped midsize version of the same, the K900 excels. Real estate agents ferrying clients among properties could do worse. But if you're searching for a vehicle to impress you to the utmost, better choices are available.