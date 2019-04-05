  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10
Appraise this car

2018 Kia K900 Review

Pros & Cons

  • For the money, hard to beat the roominess and standard features
  • Moves down the road with a whisper-quiet cabin
  • Optional V8 engine delivers smooth power
  • Backed by generous warranty coverage
  • Soft suspension makes for decidedly non-sporty handling
  • Control-knob infotainment interface feels glitchy and unpolished
  • No available all-wheel drive for added traction in wet weather
  • Lacks more advanced driver safety aids now common to the class
Which K900 does Edmunds recommend?

The base V6 Premium comes loaded with creature comforts but lacks desirable tech and driver aids. As such, we'd recommend a V6 Luxury trim. The V6 engine doesn't save much more fuel than the whomping V8, but it does save you quite a bit off the MSRP.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.7 / 10

"Value" is a loaded word in luxury-car circles. Sure, everyone loves a deal. But a good value implies compromise, and no one wants to compromise on a luxury car. The 2018 Kia K900 has some of that, but there's so much that's good that you might be willing to overlook it.

Few luxury sedans can match the K900's wealth of standard features and interior room. You'd need a vastly more expensive European or Japanese flagship sedan to get a comparable size. Standard features include leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, and an infotainment system with a 9-inch display and a 14-speaker sound system. Other features such as soft-close doors and a "chauffeur" front passenger seat that slides far forward for maximum rear-seat legroom also make the K900 a true executive-class sedan.

Abundant features can't mask the K900's lack of refinement, however. A short time behind the wheel reveals that this Kia doesn't punch at quite the same weight as its rivals. The interior's controls, accents and materials lack the weight and feel of more established players. The ride quality, though comfortable, doesn't absorb the road's harsher imperfections like the others. And dull handling also misses the dormant sport-performance agility baked into European rivals.

It's all a matter of calibrating your expectations. As a finely loaded and hugely roomy luxury sedan for the cost of a lightly equipped midsize version of the same, the 2018 K900 excels. But if you're searching for a vehicle that will impress you to the utmost, there are better choices.

2018 Kia K900 models

The 2018 Kia K900 is a full-size luxury sedan that seats five passengers. It's available in three trim levels: V6 Premium, V6 Luxury and V8 Luxury.

The V6 Premium's standard equipment includes a 3.8-liter V6 engine (311 horsepower, 293 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, 18-inch wheels, heated and auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights and foglights, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free trunklid, and keyless ignition and entry.

Interior features include tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery and panel trim, power-adjustable front seats, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, a power-adjustable steering wheel with heating, heated outboard rear seats, and a power rear sunshade.

Technology includes a rear USB charging port, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 9.2-inch central infotainment display (with console-mounted knob and button controls), a navigation system and a 14-speaker sound system with CD player, HD and satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, a front USB port and media player interface.

Standard driver aids include front and rearview cameras, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

The V6 Luxury adds soft-close doors, upgraded leather upholstery, upgraded power seats (with 16-way adjustments), power-reclining and ventilated rear seats, a heated wood-trimmed steering wheel with transmission shift paddles, interior wood accents, a head-up display, a 360-degree surround-view monitor, and a 17-speaker surround-sound system. Automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control also come standard.

At the top, the V8 Luxury model adds 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a surround-view monitor, a credit-card-size smart key, and an upgraded gauge cluster display.

A VIP package available for the V8 model builds on the V6 Luxury's features plus quilted leather upholstery, wood seatback trim, and a "chauffeur" switch on the front passenger seat that allows the driver to easily slide it forward for added rear-seat legroom.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Kia K900 V8 Luxury (5L V8 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

Driving

7.0
The burly 5.0-liter V8 is worthy of this class, and we can't complain about the supple shifts of the eight-speed automatic transmission either. Handling is where the K900 loses ground to its polished rivals, feeling out of place through turns instead of German taut-and-composed.

Acceleration

7.5
The Kia covers 0-60 mph in 5.7 seconds, but its V8 is not as quick as the supercharged/turbocharged six-cylinders from Audi and BMW. Still, the 420 horsepower moves the K900 with ease. Extra power is summoned with just a slight prod of the gas pedal. It sounds good, too.

Braking

6.5
Around town, the brakes feel like they have plenty of stopping power. An intuitive pedal feel means it is easy to bring it to a halt exactly where you plan. In Edmunds' emergency braking test, the K900 stopped from 60 mph in 130 feet, which is longer than typical, even for a big sedan.

Steering

5.5
The steering is a sore point. Its effort is too light except for parking-lot duty. It tightens up some as speeds increase, but it never offers much feel to the driver. We also noticed more kickbacks than usual over bumps.

Handling

6.0
Unlike the BMW 7 Series and Audi A8 but similar to the Lexus LS, the K900 feels soft and squishy through turns. Its actual grip limits are low too, so the tires squeal through corners earlier than you might expect.

Drivability

9.0
The supple gas pedal and easy-to-modulate brakes make the K900 driver-friendly. The automatic transmission shifts smoothly. However, with eight speeds it will downshift up grades.

Comfort

Even i8f it doesn't offer the performance of its more expensive competitors, the K900 is right there with them in terms of passenger comfort. The seats are plush at all four corners, and the cabin is quiet. The ride, though, showed some of the big Kia's lack of refinement.

Seat comfort

8.5
The front seats (heated and cooled) are wide and plush and even have some lateral support and adjustable thigh support. The armrests could use softer padding. The rear outboard seats are thick and comfy, with optional power recline and ventilation.

Ride comfort

7.0
It soaks up big bumps without a fuss as if they're not even there. Yet smaller road ripples sometimes send a surprising amount of vibration to the steering wheel and seats, which is unexpected in this class.

Noise & vibration

8.5
In most settings, the K900 is an exceptionally hushed automobile with near-zero wind noise. The V8 is barely above a purr on the highway and never gets obnoxious during acceleration. The large tires exhibit some flap over concrete expansion joints.

Climate control

8.5
The air conditioning quickly blows the entire interior cold even after the car has soaked in the sun for hours. Even during the middle of an Arizona heat wave, the inside temperature stayed at a consistent 70 degrees.

Interior

8.0
The headroom isn't quite as abundant as you might imagine it would be, but in general the Kia K900 has lots of space to spread out. The rear seating area, in particular, is terrific. Outward visibility is quite good.

Ease of use

7.5
Most controls make sense, but the infotainment system has a learning curve. The head-up display is handy but takes too many steps to adjust its height. The main controller knob is nice for radio tuning. Rear passengers can adjust their climate control.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The large doors and tall roof height make getting in and out up front easy despite the wide doorsills. The step-in height is typical. The large rear doors open quite far. The entryway is wide but not overly tall, so you have to duck your head a bit.

Driving position

8.0
The driver's seat has only eight-way power adjustments, though you can get more with the optional seat upgrade. In general, most drivers should be pretty happy and be able to adjust the K900 to their liking.

Roominess

8.0
Front headroom isn't exactly abundant, but it should prove enough for most people. The K900 offers tons of legroom and elbow space. The center console infringes slightly on the driver's right knee. Rear headroom is not exceptional, but legroom is fantastic.

Visibility

8.5
Outward visibility is good thanks to moderately sized roof pillars and helpful extra rear side windows. The front side windows are tall, too. The rear window is wide if not overly tall. The standard rearview camera has a large screen with multiple views.

Quality

7.0
The build quality of this K900 is decent but not up to the level of Audi, BMW and Lexus. Some switchgear seems right off the Kia parts rack. The leather and suede-like headliner aren't as soft as those of rivals. Also, we noticed a rattle or two.

Utility

8.0
You'd hope that a big sedan like the K900 has a big trunk, and it does indeed deliver. The acres of rear legroom make child safety seat installation a breeze, too.

Small-item storage

7.0
The small front door bin has a security door to hide music devices. The front cupholders have an anti-tip design, but the fold-out door pockets don't have bottle holders. The two-tier center bin is a good size.

Cargo space

8.5
With 16 cubic feet of cargo space, the trunk is huge, one of the largest in its class. The hidden gooseneck hinges prevent bags and soft items from being crushed. We were able to fit four 16-inch tires in the trunk with room left over.

Child safety seat accommodation

9.0
Child seat placement comes easy with the massive rear legroom. Forward- or rear-facing seats present no issue for 6-foot-tall drivers, with plenty of room remaining for adjusting the driver's seat forward and aft.

Technology

7.0
The K900 offers a nice suite of tech including a multiview parking camera, head-up display and digital gauge display. Kia's Uvo Luxury services also integrate smartphone control of convenient functions (remote start, lock and unlock, etc.).

Audio & navigation

8.0
The upgraded 17-speaker Lexicon surround-sound system isn't on the same level as the boutique hi-fi systems in the German cars, but it's still very nice with good tonal balance and detail. The control-knob interface for nav-infotainment works fine but is prone to electronic glitches.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Various functions (remote lock/unlock and teen driver limits, for instance) are available through the Kia Uvo smartphone app. The app is fine, but other luxury-brand apps are more useful. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not offered on the K900.

Driver aids

7.0
Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are standard. But only the Luxury trims offer additional safety aids. The adaptive cruise control's operation is OK, but the automatic brake application can be a bit abrupt.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.7 / 10
Driving7.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology7.0

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Kia K900.

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
311 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
311 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Kia K900 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the K900 models:

Surround View Monitor
Offers four different views around the car, helpful for a sedan of this size. It's useful when parking, but especially when in reverse.
Blind-Spot Detection
Emits an aural and side-mirror visual warning when a vehicle is detected alongside the K900.
Lane Departure Warning
Warns the driver of an unintended lane change if the car drifts out of its lane without the turn signal engaged.

