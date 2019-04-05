Overall rating 7.7 / 10

"Value" is a loaded word in luxury-car circles. Sure, everyone loves a deal. But a good value implies compromise, and no one wants to compromise on a luxury car. The 2018 Kia K900 has some of that, but there's so much that's good that you might be willing to overlook it.

Few luxury sedans can match the K900's wealth of standard features and interior room. You'd need a vastly more expensive European or Japanese flagship sedan to get a comparable size. Standard features include leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, and an infotainment system with a 9-inch display and a 14-speaker sound system. Other features such as soft-close doors and a "chauffeur" front passenger seat that slides far forward for maximum rear-seat legroom also make the K900 a true executive-class sedan.

Abundant features can't mask the K900's lack of refinement, however. A short time behind the wheel reveals that this Kia doesn't punch at quite the same weight as its rivals. The interior's controls, accents and materials lack the weight and feel of more established players. The ride quality, though comfortable, doesn't absorb the road's harsher imperfections like the others. And dull handling also misses the dormant sport-performance agility baked into European rivals.

It's all a matter of calibrating your expectations. As a finely loaded and hugely roomy luxury sedan for the cost of a lightly equipped midsize version of the same, the 2018 K900 excels. But if you're searching for a vehicle that will impress you to the utmost, there are better choices.