2018 Kia K900 Review
Pros & Cons
- For the money, hard to beat the roominess and standard features
- Moves down the road with a whisper-quiet cabin
- Optional V8 engine delivers smooth power
- Backed by generous warranty coverage
- Soft suspension makes for decidedly non-sporty handling
- Control-knob infotainment interface feels glitchy and unpolished
- No available all-wheel drive for added traction in wet weather
- Lacks more advanced driver safety aids now common to the class
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which K900 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
"Value" is a loaded word in luxury-car circles. Sure, everyone loves a deal. But a good value implies compromise, and no one wants to compromise on a luxury car. The 2018 Kia K900 has some of that, but there's so much that's good that you might be willing to overlook it.
Few luxury sedans can match the K900's wealth of standard features and interior room. You'd need a vastly more expensive European or Japanese flagship sedan to get a comparable size. Standard features include leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, and an infotainment system with a 9-inch display and a 14-speaker sound system. Other features such as soft-close doors and a "chauffeur" front passenger seat that slides far forward for maximum rear-seat legroom also make the K900 a true executive-class sedan.
Abundant features can't mask the K900's lack of refinement, however. A short time behind the wheel reveals that this Kia doesn't punch at quite the same weight as its rivals. The interior's controls, accents and materials lack the weight and feel of more established players. The ride quality, though comfortable, doesn't absorb the road's harsher imperfections like the others. And dull handling also misses the dormant sport-performance agility baked into European rivals.
It's all a matter of calibrating your expectations. As a finely loaded and hugely roomy luxury sedan for the cost of a lightly equipped midsize version of the same, the 2018 K900 excels. But if you're searching for a vehicle that will impress you to the utmost, there are better choices.
2018 Kia K900 models
The 2018 Kia K900 is a full-size luxury sedan that seats five passengers. It's available in three trim levels: V6 Premium, V6 Luxury and V8 Luxury.
The V6 Premium's standard equipment includes a 3.8-liter V6 engine (311 horsepower, 293 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, 18-inch wheels, heated and auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights and foglights, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free trunklid, and keyless ignition and entry.
Interior features include tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery and panel trim, power-adjustable front seats, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, a power-adjustable steering wheel with heating, heated outboard rear seats, and a power rear sunshade.
Technology includes a rear USB charging port, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 9.2-inch central infotainment display (with console-mounted knob and button controls), a navigation system and a 14-speaker sound system with CD player, HD and satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, a front USB port and media player interface.
Standard driver aids include front and rearview cameras, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
The V6 Luxury adds soft-close doors, upgraded leather upholstery, upgraded power seats (with 16-way adjustments), power-reclining and ventilated rear seats, a heated wood-trimmed steering wheel with transmission shift paddles, interior wood accents, a head-up display, a 360-degree surround-view monitor, and a 17-speaker surround-sound system. Automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control also come standard.
At the top, the V8 Luxury model adds 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a surround-view monitor, a credit-card-size smart key, and an upgraded gauge cluster display.
A VIP package available for the V8 model builds on the V6 Luxury's features plus quilted leather upholstery, wood seatback trim, and a "chauffeur" switch on the front passenger seat that allows the driver to easily slide it forward for added rear-seat legroom.
Trim tested
Driving7.0
Comfort
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology7.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the K900 models:
- Surround View Monitor
- Offers four different views around the car, helpful for a sedan of this size. It's useful when parking, but especially when in reverse.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Emits an aural and side-mirror visual warning when a vehicle is detected alongside the K900.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns the driver of an unintended lane change if the car drifts out of its lane without the turn signal engaged.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the K900
Related Used 2018 Kia K900 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid