Used 2018 Kia K900 for Sale Near Me

Towbin Kia - Henderson / Nevada

Welcome to Towbin Kia used car sales! Did you know? Only a Kia Dealership can sell a Certified Used Kia, period. Other non-Kia Dealers claim to have certified cars, but it is not a Certified Pre-Owned Kia. Only from participating Kia Dealers will the 10year/100,000-mile warranty transfer ownership. CARFAX One-Owner. 2019 Kia K900 Luxury w/ VIP Package Panthera Metal AWD 8-Speed Automatic V6 CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, NON SMOKER! WELL MAINTAINED & CARED FOR, MANY EXTRAS, ORGINAL MSRP $64,895.00, SAVE $20,000.00 OF MSRP, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Chamude Suede Headliner, Front Passenger Chauffeur Seat Switch, Power Adjustable Rear Seats, Rear Wireless Charging System, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Ventilated Rear Seats, VIP Package. Clean CARFAX.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Kia K900 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAS34J67K6007924

Stock: PK007924

Certified Pre-Owned: No

