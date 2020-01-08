Used 2018 Kia K900 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 1,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,988
Car Pros Kia of Tacoma - Tacoma / Washington
2018 Kia K900 Luxury RWD 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia K900 Luxury V8 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D43J6037507
Stock: P20220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 13,196 miles
$44,500
Crain Hyundai North Little Rock - North Little Rock / Arkansas
Clean Carfax, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, 100 Year/100,000 Mile Warranty, Power Seat, Steering Wheel Controls, K900 Luxury, 4D Sedan, 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Aurora Black Pearl, Black w/Nappa Leather Seat Trim or Quilted Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Advanced Smart Cruise Control (ASCC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Chamude Suede Headliner, Front Passenger Chauffeur Seat Switch, Front Seat Power Headrests, Head-Up Display (HUD), Lateral Adjusting Rear Headrests, Passenger Power Lumbar, Power Door Latches, Power Reclining Rear Seats, Quilted Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Rear Air Lumbar Support, V8 Luxury VIP Package, Ventilated Rear Outboard Seats. Certified.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia K900 Luxury V8 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D41J6037506
Stock: AN4897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 22,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,998$1,039 Below Market
CarMax Albuquerque - Open By Appointment Only - Albuquerque / New Mexico
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NM, and excludes tax, title and tags. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia K900 Premium V6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALT4D35H6035123
Stock: 19017232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,013 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,000
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
**PANORAMIC SUNROOF**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR**, **REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT**, **TRI ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL**, **MEMORY EQUIPMENT**, **HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS**, **HEATED REAR SEATS**, **POWER DRIVER'S SEAT**, **PARKING ASSIST**, **RAIN SENSING WIPERS**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **LED LIGHTS**, **HID LIGHTS**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **PUSH BUTTON START**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **18" ALLOY WHEELS**. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Snow White Pearl 2017 Kia K900 Premium w/ Sunroof, Leather, Nav & Tri Zone Auto Climate Premium
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia K900 Premium V6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALT4D33H6035623
Stock: PK035623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 41,561 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,499$5,493 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Kia K900 Premium
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia K900 Premium V6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D35H6034504
Stock: V1974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 19,878 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,998$1,003 Below Market
CarMax Town Center - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Kennesaw / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia K900 Premium V6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALT4D32H6035628
Stock: 19225268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,406 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,858$756 Below Market
Crain Buick GMC of Springdale - Springdale / Arkansas
Snow White Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2019 Kia K900 Luxury Active Cruise Control, Beige Interior Package, Chamude Suede Headliner, Front Passenger Chauffeur Seat Switch, Power Adjustable Rear Seats, Rear Wireless Charging System, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Ventilated Rear Seats, VIP Package.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia K900 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAS34J6XK6009876
Stock: AG2669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 21,079 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,998
CarMax Jacksonville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jacksonville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia K900 Premium V6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALT4D38H6035133
Stock: 19217518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,853 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,987
Towbin Kia - Henderson / Nevada
Welcome to Towbin Kia used car sales! CARFAX One-Owner. 2019 Kia K900 Luxury w/ VIP Package Panthera Metal AWD 8-Speed Automatic V6 CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, NON SMOKER! WELL MAINTAINED & CARED FOR, MANY EXTRAS, ORGINAL MSRP $64,895.00, SAVE $20,000.00 OF MSRP, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Chamude Suede Headliner, Front Passenger Chauffeur Seat Switch, Power Adjustable Rear Seats, Rear Wireless Charging System, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Ventilated Rear Seats, VIP Package. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia K900 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAS34J67K6007924
Stock: PK007924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,187 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,000
Becker Autos & Trailers - Beloit / Kansas
<b>Equipment</b> The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. Protect this large car from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This Kia K900 shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. It has a 3.8 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on it. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. With the adjustable lumbar support in the vehicle your back will love you. The Kia K900 is equipped with a gasoline engine. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This vehicle is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. Light weight alloy wheels on this unit are the perfect compliment to a stylish body.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia K900 Premium V6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D3XH6035017
Stock: 17BAT5017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 24,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,111$884 Below Market
Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Look at this 2017 Kia K900 Premium. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.8 L/231 engine will keep you going. This Kia K900 comes equipped with these options: WHEEL LOCKS, CARGO MAT, BRIGHT SILVER, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Valet Function, UVO Luxury Services Tracker System, and UVO Luxury Services Selective Service Internet Access.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia K900 Premium V6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALT4D36H6035518
Stock: P5544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 12,184 milesDelivery Available*
$41,990
Carvana - Miami - Miami / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia K900 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAS34J63K6007922
Stock: 2000629585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 18,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,990
Tamiami Hyundai - Naples / Florida
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2019 Kia K900 Panthera Metal 4D Sedan Luxury AWD 8-Speed Automatic V6 NAVIGATION, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, BACK UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, SMART KEY, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Beige Interior Package, Chamude Suede Headliner, Front Passenger Chauffeur Seat Switch, Power Adjustable Rear Seats, Rear Wireless Charging System, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Ventilated Rear Seats, VIP Package.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia K900 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAS34J61K6013542
Stock: P013542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 23,815 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,998
CarMax Roswell - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Roswell / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia K900 Premium V6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALT4D38H6035617
Stock: 19225284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Kia K900 Luxury17,375 miles
$43,995
Beaverton Kia - Beaverton / Oregon
Wow!!! What a beautiful car! If you want to upgrade to a serious luxury sedan, but don't want to spend Lexus/BMW/Mercedes money, this 2019 Kia K900 Luxury All-Wheel-Drive is the way to go! Every bit as nice, every bit as sexy, every bit as powerful...but at a significant financial savings! This spectacular K900 comes with the VIP Package, Sienna Brown interior, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, powerful Twin Turbo 3.3-Liter V6, GPS Navigation System, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, ABS Brakes, Electronically Controlled Suspension, Heads-Up Display, Heated/Cooled Leather Front AND Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Equipment Group, Power Sunroof, 19" Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Blind Spot Sensors, Chamude Suede Headliner, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Front Passenger Chauffeur Seat Switch, Power Adjustable Rear Seats, Power Rear Window Blind, Rear Wireless Charging System, Sienna Brown Interior Package, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Push-Button Ignition, LED Headlights w/ High Beam Assist & Low Beam Assist-Dynamic, Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Warning System, Parking Distance Warning - Forward / Reverse, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning & Avoidance Assist System, Safe Exit Assist System, Front & Rear Wireless Charging Stations & much more! This just oozes class and style! You'll be the talk of the neighborhood in this beauty! Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Free 164 Point Inspection * Free Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) "Platinum Coverage" from certified purchase date * Free Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Free Roadside Assistance * Free Vehicle History Report (Carfax) * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 * "Like New" Features (floor mats, owner's manual)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia K900 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAS34J62K6008866
Stock: K18015A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,999
Matt Blatt Kia - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia K900 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAS34J68K6008001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Kia K900 Luxury V650,382 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,850$3,089 Below Market
Greenway Kia West - Orlando / Florida
**KIA CERTIFIED 10yr/100K Mile Warranty**, *BLUETOOTH, *CRUISE CONTROL, *POWER WINDOWS, *POWER LOCKS, *HEATED SEATS, *LOCAL TRADE-IN, *FULL SAFETY INSPECTION-150 POINT INSPECTION**. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D35G6032573
Stock: KT20563B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- certified
2016 Kia K900 Luxury V655,982 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,000$2,999 Below Market
Atlanta West Kia - Lithia Springs / Georgia
Backup Camera/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Navigation System/ GPS/ NAV, Blind Spot Monitors, MP3, Voice Recognition, Panoramic Moonroof, Smartphone App Integration, One Owner, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heated Seats, Local Trade, Rearview Camera, Touchscreen Controls, Radio: Lexicon Logic7 Audio System. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! V6 Aurora Black Pearl Clean CARFAX. 17/26 City/Highway MPG 2016 Kia K900 Luxury Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * 164 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D3XG6032200
Stock: 219517A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.