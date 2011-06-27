  1. Home
Used 2016 Kia Cadenza Sedan Consumer Reviews

KIA Cadenza Sucks

Yvonne Huff, 06/16/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

KIA will screw you,when they get the chance. I bought a brand new 2016 Cadenza loaded,worst car,worst service,worst experience with a new car period.....Long story short,my car was in the shop 4 different times for the same problem over a period of just after purchase to a yr and a half. They finally kept it for 3mos and had to supposedly put a new engine in it. Little did I know they put a 2014 remanufactured engine in my 2016,,and then the same thing happens to it again. The escalation dept basically told me oh well cant ant wont do anything. I had an attorney look at it and because I signed a deal thinking my car had been repaired properly with a new engine,there is nothing that could be done any further. The dealership I bought it at wouldnt even take it in trade for a new one because they knew the history,and told me to my face they wouldnt take it and why.So now Im stuck with a car I cant drive and still owe alot on and have to have a new car for work because I commute over a 100 mi rd trip daily. So you can see why I need a reliable vehicle. This car had left me stranded 5 times the first time was three days after buying it!! So Im done with KIA!! I WOULD NOT RECCOMEND THEM FOR ANYTHING NOR THE DEALERSHIPS IN LONGVIEW,TYLER,ROCKWALL TX!!!

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

From 2013 Tahoe to 2016 Kia Cadenza

Chapter2, 08/17/2016
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
19 of 29 people found this review helpful

Great upscale looking and feeling car for less than 2/3 of what I was paying for the Tahoe. Great move for me as I prep for retirement.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Amanti Believer 6 + Cadenza Follower

Jim, 05/24/2017
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought Kia Cadenza December 2016 new..Have traveled 500 miles roundtrip 20 times.. Have completed all to date required car manufacturer maintainence.. Replacing original tires this month December 2019.. Will be doing a winter drive south early 2020 for 6 weeks..No negative issues to write about..Dependable, Comfortable ride...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Kia Cadenza

Ernesto Hooker, 10/26/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I really love this car. I just bought it a little more than a month ago. I have the Limited SXL. This car is loaded. I had a Hyundai Azera before but this Cadenza is definitely an upscale version. I love the way it drives, really comfortable. You don't see too many Cadenzas on the road, so it makes appreciate this one even more.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great Car

Dr. Stan, 11/10/2019
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car after a year of diligent study. So far it has completely lived up to my study, it is a great car. My neighbors all love its appearance, and they are Mercedes owners. It is ultra-quiet, I have gotten as much as 30mpg on the highway. It has excellent performance and provides a smooth ride. The electronics are superb even though I am an electronic klutz. I love this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles