Vehicle overview

As with pretty much everything in life, we expect much more from large sedans today than we did just a few years ago. Nowadays, we demand features and a level of quality that would have been reserved previously for vehicles bearing a luxury badge. In the case of the 2016 Kia Cadenza, these expectations are handily met, making it a solid choice among other strong contenders.

Sweetening the deal for 2016 is a new base trim level that gives the Cadenza a more accessible price, while higher trims gain a few features, too. For the relatively affordable price, you get a strong V6 engine, a pleasant and quiet cabin, an easy-to-operate infotainment system, plenty of high-tech safety features and industry-leading warranty coverage.

The 2016 Cadenza adds a base trim that lowers the cost of entry to Kia's well-equipped large sedan.

Drawbacks are few and include rear seats that don't fold to offer additional cargo capacity and the lack of an all-wheel-drive model for colder climates. There are also no fuel-efficient engine choices if you're looking for something that delivers exceptional miles per gallon. As it stands, the Cadenza is rated slightly below the segment average in terms of fuel efficiency.

Among its chief competitors, the Edmunds "A"-rated Toyota Avalon is the standout for its added athleticism and earns high marks for comfort and interior quality. The 2016 Kia Cadenza just misses the coveted top grade, along with the Hyundai Azera on which it is based, but is in good company with the "B"-rated Chrysler 300. Also in this range, though to a slightly lesser degree, are the Chevrolet Impala and Volkswagen Passat sedans.