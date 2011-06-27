Used 2016 Kia Cadenza Consumer Reviews
KIA Cadenza Sucks
KIA will screw you,when they get the chance. I bought a brand new 2016 Cadenza loaded,worst car,worst service,worst experience with a new car period.....Long story short,my car was in the shop 4 different times for the same problem over a period of just after purchase to a yr and a half. They finally kept it for 3mos and had to supposedly put a new engine in it. Little did I know they put a 2014 remanufactured engine in my 2016,,and then the same thing happens to it again. The escalation dept basically told me oh well cant ant wont do anything. I had an attorney look at it and because I signed a deal thinking my car had been repaired properly with a new engine,there is nothing that could be done any further. The dealership I bought it at wouldnt even take it in trade for a new one because they knew the history,and told me to my face they wouldnt take it and why.So now Im stuck with a car I cant drive and still owe alot on and have to have a new car for work because I commute over a 100 mi rd trip daily. So you can see why I need a reliable vehicle. This car had left me stranded 5 times the first time was three days after buying it!! So Im done with KIA!! I WOULD NOT RECCOMEND THEM FOR ANYTHING NOR THE DEALERSHIPS IN LONGVIEW,TYLER,ROCKWALL TX!!!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
From 2013 Tahoe to 2016 Kia Cadenza
Great upscale looking and feeling car for less than 2/3 of what I was paying for the Tahoe. Great move for me as I prep for retirement.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amanti Believer 6 + Cadenza Follower
Bought Kia Cadenza December 2016 new..Have traveled 500 miles roundtrip 20 times.. Have completed all to date required car manufacturer maintainence.. Replacing original tires this month December 2019.. Will be doing a winter drive south early 2020 for 6 weeks..No negative issues to write about..Dependable, Comfortable ride...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Kia Cadenza
I really love this car. I just bought it a little more than a month ago. I have the Limited SXL. This car is loaded. I had a Hyundai Azera before but this Cadenza is definitely an upscale version. I love the way it drives, really comfortable. You don't see too many Cadenzas on the road, so it makes appreciate this one even more.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car
I purchased this car after a year of diligent study. So far it has completely lived up to my study, it is a great car. My neighbors all love its appearance, and they are Mercedes owners. It is ultra-quiet, I have gotten as much as 30mpg on the highway. It has excellent performance and provides a smooth ride. The electronics are superb even though I am an electronic klutz. I love this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cadenza
Related Used 2016 Kia Cadenza info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid