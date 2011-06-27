Used 2016 Kia Cadenza Consumer Reviews

Yvonne Huff , 06/16/2018 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

KIA will screw you,when they get the chance. I bought a brand new 2016 Cadenza loaded,worst car,worst service,worst experience with a new car period.....Long story short,my car was in the shop 4 different times for the same problem over a period of just after purchase to a yr and a half. They finally kept it for 3mos and had to supposedly put a new engine in it. Little did I know they put a 2014 remanufactured engine in my 2016,,and then the same thing happens to it again. The escalation dept basically told me oh well cant ant wont do anything. I had an attorney look at it and because I signed a deal thinking my car had been repaired properly with a new engine,there is nothing that could be done any further. The dealership I bought it at wouldnt even take it in trade for a new one because they knew the history,and told me to my face they wouldnt take it and why.So now Im stuck with a car I cant drive and still owe alot on and have to have a new car for work because I commute over a 100 mi rd trip daily. So you can see why I need a reliable vehicle. This car had left me stranded 5 times the first time was three days after buying it!! So Im done with KIA!! I WOULD NOT RECCOMEND THEM FOR ANYTHING NOR THE DEALERSHIPS IN LONGVIEW,TYLER,ROCKWALL TX!!!